Good News Is Bad News

Another quiet week and another step higher for market averages. We have been telling you since the summer began that the game doesn’t start again until everyone comes home from the beach. The week before Labor Day is as good a guess as any as to the starter’s pistol. Market valuations are elevated, but that does not make markets go down. The only thing that can stop this market now is a lack of liquidity and the Fed withdrawing support. They have already enacted the reverse repo, which has drained $1 trillion out of markets. That’s the start. The jobs report last week was very, very good. Good news will soon become bad news as the better the unemployment situation gets the more pressure on the Fed to taper their support. Their support is what is feeding the market's ascent. Also, the extra unemployment benefits stop right after Labor Day. Another reason to buckle up come the end of summer.

The next five weeks may be critical. The gold market seems to be betting that inflation is transitory and about to dry up. Financials had a great week last week, and that means interest rates could move higher once again. It only matters once summer is over. August and September are the worst one-two punch on the calendar, and we expect market returns to mimic prior years. Our indicators are still just on yellow alert.

