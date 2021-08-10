Beat Inflation With 'Super High Dividends'

Dmytro Aksonov/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Have you been feeling a little stretched lately?

A lot of us have been.

Ever wonder why?

A lot of us have.

Financial concerns impact everyone. Inflation doesn't care if you live on Main Street or Wall Street. It doesn't care if you're a bricklayer or a deal closer. Inflation takes your hard-earned money and makes it stretch a little less. This means you have to stretch yourself further to earn a little bit more to compensate for it.

That circle only makes it harder to keep up. You earn $100 today, and it only buys $95 worth of goods tomorrow. So you work harder to earn more, but now that $105 only buys $95 again. So you work harder... and the cycle continues.

For years we've seen silent inflation, where the numbers from the government said inflation was tamed, but "package inflation" was alive and well. What is that? Ever notice the amount of cereal in the box is less than last year or that bottles of soda are getting smaller and smaller? This is package inflation. The price remains the same, but the amount you get for it is less. While Bloomberg may be happy you're getting less soda, most people are not happy to be paying the same for less or paying more for the same.

The long-term impact is scarier when you put it in a graph. Consider the humble Big Mac with its signature special sauce:

Source: iShares

Inflation has hit that double-patty burger strong over the years. Either McDonald's (MCD) has milked all of us No. 1 combo lovers, or inflation is taking us for a beating quietly. The answer is likely a mix of both.

So what has historically beaten inflation in the ring year after year? Dividends.

Dividends Historically Beat Inflation

Consider this, bonds pay interest. That interest is fixed, often for extremely long timeframes. This means that as inflation rises, it slowly erodes the buying power of that specific bond's interest payments each year. Then when it matures, the face value of that bond, while numerically the same, has lost buying power over its lifespan. A 20-year bond would be about half as many Big Macs as when you bought the bond. While on paper it's provided preservation of capital, in reality, the paper protection you have means nothing when it comes to hamburgers and real-world buying power.

Dividends have outpaced inflation for years. Many of you are likely to want to put a strong caveat, saying, "you mean dividend growth". This is true, dividend growth has outperformed inflation with its historically low levels.

Source: iShares

This trend is not sustainable for the long term. As measured by Core Inflation, inflation rose to 4.5%, while the broader gauge rose 5.4%. Most dividend stocks that are growing their dividend in excess of 5.4% annually have exceptionally low yields.

This is where the argument arises, do you accept low yield with high dividend growth or high yield with low growth? With the High Dividend Opportunities Model Portfolio, we target +9% yields with some growth in dividends expected. I suggest investors and retirees reinvest as much of that income as possible to continue to see their income streams grow.

Why do we go towards the immediate income-high yield approach?

1. With rising inflation, dollars now are worth more than dollars later.

2. It provides maximum long-term flexibility for retirees and investors.

Source: Shutterstock

Opportunity Cost and Time Value of Money

These central tenets of investing often fly under the radar. With inflation rising and low interest rates being stubbornly persistent, let's review these concepts briefly.

What is the Time Value of Money? The time value of money is the idea that, all else being equal, money is more valuable when it is received closer to the present. The key to understanding the time value of money is the concept of opportunity cost. To illustrate, consider the fact that, if an investor receives money today, they can invest that money and earn a positive return. If, on the other hand, they receive that money one year in the future, they effectively lose the positive return they could have otherwise earned. Source: Investopedia

This is closely coupled with opportunity cost.

What Is Opportunity Cost? Opportunity costs represent the potential benefits an individual, investor, or business misses out on when choosing one alternative over another. The idea of opportunity costs is a major concept in economics. Because by definition they are unseen, opportunity costs can be easily overlooked if one is not careful. Understanding the potential missed opportunities foregone by choosing one investment over another allows for better decision-making. Source: Investopedia

If you must wait for your income to grow, you are, in turn, losing out on possible positive returns from that income you are waiting for. The cost of that potential future opportunity or return rises as you factor in the lost income or lost returns you have from waiting on your return.

More so now than before, investors need to factor in rapidly rising inflation levels. Opportunities with longer wait times have more inflationary pressures to overcome than short-term opportunities. When we consider income, we want the cash in hand now rather than waiting for it.

Maximum Flexibility At All Times

With high immediate income, retirees can pay bills, reinvest the income, and even build a cash pile as desired. Dividends are cash infusions and even if the companies are not raising them.

We place ourselves in the driver's seat of our portfolio instead of placing our hopes on the goodwill of management teams. If we want more income next year – we reinvest dividends to earn more income. If we want level income – we take all our dividends for use outside of our portfolio. If we want to build a cash position for future use – we do just that with our dividends.

Flexibility means that a market correction is an opportunity, not a risk. It means an overheated economy is an opportunity, not a risk. Being flexible allows us to adjust as needed to current conditions. Likewise, our portfolios must be flexible. HDO's Model Portfolio is actively managed, meaning we adjust to capitalize on upcoming opportunities and away from upcoming risks. Dividends raining in from investments enable just that to happen!

Source: Getty

Conclusion

If you're feeling stretched lately, you're not alone. Dollars are not reaching as far, so we must make up the difference somehow. I do so with my portfolio. I use my dividends to pay my bills and reinvest my dividends to keep my income stream growing.

So many of us lose out on opportunities because we expect a "big payoff" in the future. Sadly, we forget to determine or factor in opportunity cost and the time value of money. You may be thrilled with 1% growing at 10% annually, but that means you are losing out of 6% now if you have an equal opportunity offering 7% now. It will take a long time to overtake the immediate income opportunity.

Retirement is a time to stop waiting and start getting. A portfolio that provides high immediate income and maximum flexibility can help you continue to beat inflation year after year. Once you've done that, you can rest easy, enjoying the leisure-filled retirement of your dreams. Each day presents time to be filled with exciting experiences and new relationships to be built or an old one to be grown deeper. You can do all this, resting assured that your portfolio will provide all the income and more that you need to live day to day without having that income's power robbed by inflation.

That's income investing, that is financial security, that is a success.