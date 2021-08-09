Ivan Bajic/E+ via Getty Images

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has been one of the prime beneficiaries of the combination of lower interest rate environment and demand from investors to invest in stable and secular growth plays. While the operational performance is spot on, and capital allocation is sound as well, perhaps momentum has been too hot after all.

The Business

MSCI is quite a diversified supporter of investment processes. The company supports the building of investment portfolios, ESG, climate, data and other services to both providers and users of capital as well as financial intermediaries.

The company collects data from hundreds of vendors, and in fact keeps track of nearly 30 million securities each day. The computing part of all this factual information and price data results in many more computations, delivered to a diverse group of end clients.

The company posted sales of $1.75 billion on a trailing basis by the end of the first quarter with EBITDA even surpassing the billion mark, resulting in very high margins. Index products is the largest segment with $1.06 billion in sales. This major segment is complemented by a just over half a billion analytics segment, a $121 million ESG business and $54 million in private assets.

Despite the great margin and secular growth, actual trailing earnings power is limited to just $8.39 per share by the end of the first quarter of 2020. With shares now trading at $628 per share, this results in a 75 times annualized adjusted earnings multiple.

Net debt of $2.1 billion was equivalent to 2.1 times leverage, a very reasonable leverage multiple given the secular growth and predictable business model.

With 83.5 million shares outstanding, the company has been awarded a $52.5 billion equity valuation at these levels, as $2.1 billion in net debt works down to a near $55 billion enterprise valuation. With revenues trending at an annualized rate of $1.9 billion by the first quarter, the company is valued at 29 times sales and 50 times EBITDA.

Strong Momentum

Late July the company posted very resilient second quarter results with adjusted earnings per share running close to $10 per share on a $2.0 billion revenue run rate. While it reduced the very high valuation multiples calculated above a little, it is very evident that valuations are very, very rich.

Given the high valuation, the recipe of share buybacks is not the most value accretive move as solid M&A is quite compelling for investors here. Early in August, the company announced the $950 million acquisition of Real Capital Analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and provides information to the commercial real industry with regard to pricing, capital flows, transaction data, and the like.

RCA posts recurring revenues of $70 million here, suggesting it is valued at 14 times sales, which is roughly half the valuation multiple at which MSCI is trading. Double-digit revenue growth is in line with its own valuation with EBITDA margins of 20% lagging greatly in comparison to MSCI. That suggests merely roughly $15 million in EBITDA reported by Real Capital Analytics, a very high valuation multiple by all means. In fact the EBITDA multiple paid is higher than valuations at which MSCI trades itself, as the promise is of course that the combination could benefit from cross-selling, and therefore see higher margins.

Needless to say that this a relatively modest deal, adding just 3-4% to total sales, yet it provides another small impetus to the growth story albeit that the EBITDA contribution is limited to just 1-2%.

Concluding Remark

While MSCI has been a great, long-term value creator with shares having ten folded over the past five years, far outpacing the fundamental improvements, as this is a very clear sign that valuation multiples have only increased over time, thereby expectations. Part of this is driven by great operational performance, lower interest rate and desire to have more stable cash flows.

With earnings power trending at $10 per share, the resulting 60 times earnings multiple results in an earnings yield of just 1.6%, and remember that this is not a technology name which is just on the turn of turning profitable; this is an extremely profitable business already.

Amidst these developments, I am leaning very cautious here, although I actually like the recent acquisition, but that does not come cheap, and actually looks interesting mostly because of its own high valuation.

While the latest deal looks nice, that is mostly on relative metrics, and while the long term secular trends remain good, the valuation is simply too high to see any decent risk-reward here, despite the predictable business, solid earnings yield premium over risk-free rates. Hence, I know that a short looks appealing to some, but the risk is simply too high in this market.