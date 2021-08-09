kamisoka/E+ via Getty Images

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) sales bypassed the roller coaster ride of 2020 that majority of the companies endured. Looking at the financials, there is not a single factor that has flickered even a little to show the effects of the pandemic. Does that show us the rock steady stability of its business model? Does that mean that the company can continue delivering increasing dividends even during harsh business conditions? How safe is your investment and does it belong in your portfolio?

Business Organization & Model

CWEN represents the Class C shares of Clearway Energy, Inc., here forward referred to as Clearway. Clearway has 57% ownership of Clearway Energy LLC and is also the sole managing member. This means that Clearway manages Clearway Energy LLC and has an entry of non-controlling interest in their consolidated income statement which represents the balance 43% economic interest in Clearway Energy LLC, owned by CEG (Clearway Energy Group LLC). The cash generating assets such as the solar and wind generating farms are owned by Clearway Energy LLC. The following pictorial representation should make it easy to understand.

Source: Prepared by author

When you buy CWEN shares, you are buying Class C shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. The way the different classes of shares are organized are as follows:

Source: Prepared by author

Contrary to the complex organization structure, the business operation is quite simple. Clearway owns and operates power generating stations which sell the generated power via long-term contracts to utilities and other organizations. Majority of the power generation is done using renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind and a small percentage of their generation portfolio contains natural gas/oil fired power generation.

The operation expenses side of the equation mainly deals with fuel and maintenance costs. However, the fuel costs are transferred as is to the customer and hence, the company's earnings do not bear the risk of volatility in input fuel costs such as natural gas and oil. The renewable energy generation has only maintenance expense.

In summary, the company has stable revenues, which are ensured by long-term contracts. The expenses are also predictable as only maintenance expenditure is absorbed by the company and fuel costs are transferred to the customer. Combining these statements leads to the conclusion that Clearway has a stable earnings business model and it should be able to continue paying dividends to its shareholders.

Business Strategy

Clearway's business strategy is best explained in their 10-K filings as follows:

The Company's primary business strategy is to focus on the acquisition and ownership of assets with predictable, long-term cash flows in order that it may be able to increase the cash dividends paid to holders of the Company's Class A and Class C common stock over time without compromising the ongoing stability of the business.

The strategy can be divided into three parts.

Acquisition of assets with predictable long-term cash flows

This means that Clearway will purchase power generating assets with long-term power delivery contracts already in place. Although the fuel costs do not create variation in the asset earnings, investment in renewable power generation eliminates any tracking error of fuel costs.

To increase cash dividends

Usually, companies acquire assets with a particular capital ratio in mind either to drive their current capital ratio to the optimal point where their combined cost of capital is minimum or to maintain their current capital ratio. In Clearway's case, their current capital ratio is around 60% debt and 40% equity. Assuming that they maintain the current capital ratio, for each acquisition Clearway will raise equity. This will lead to dilution of shares. So, in the dividends/share equation, by acquiring assets, Clearway is increasing both the CAFD/share and no. of shares. To keep investors interested in its shares, the CAFD/share must increase more than the dilution effect of increase in number of shares.

Without compromising business stability

Business stability is the critical opposing force that will keep the business centered and not allow it to keep on adding assets indefinitely. By business stability, I mean the financing costs. As Clearway acquires assets, equity, debt and total assets in the balance sheet keep increasing. The increasing debt requires higher interest expenses as newer debt will be raised at higher rates, which is a cash expenditure. Depending on the relevant interest rates, there will be a time when the incremental interest costs will render the additional cash from an asset unusable for distribution. The acquired asset must generate enough cash flow to service the debt as well as provide accretive dividend/share to justify its acquisition. Today, administration is keeping the interest rates low to boost the economy and thus Clearway can raise debts at low financing costs. This is the right time to acquire assets.

As long as the management is able to maintain the balance between these three levers, the company will keep giving higher dividends/share.

Is your dividend safe?

The business model and strategy of Clearway suggest that investment into its Class C shares is suitable for investors who are primarily looking for regular dividend income from their investments and some capital growth. As such, it becomes crucial to understand the safety of your dividend income. Looking at the business, the CAFD and the dividend are virtually guaranteed. There is not a single entry in the income statement that can introduce enough variability to significantly alter the cash generated. However, external factors such as credit risk can result in loss of earnings similar to Clearway faced in 2019 with the default of PG&E. Although PG&E has now recovered and Clearway was able to collect the receivables due but we saw a significant drop in the dividend/share in Q1 2019. The dividend level has not recovered to the 2018 level of $1.26/share yet. The current top customers of Clearway are shown in the chart below with the size of the bar showing the percentage of Clearway's total power generation portfolio.

Source: Prepared by author

However unlikely it may seem today, even a temporary setback from any of these customers will be a huge loss for Clearway and cash preservation efforts may be initiated by the management.

The second major risk that can affect the dividend is weather. I understand that any factor not under our control cannot be considered a risk but I will specify weather risk to a specific location, California. Around 3.9 GW or close to 60% of renewable energy generation portfolio of Clearway is located in the state of California. Both wind and solar power generation is affected by weather effects. The image below will give you an understanding of how crucial the state of California is for Clearway.

Source: Prepared by author

Financial Strength

The company's balance sheet cannot be called strong as it does not have a huge cash balance ($268 M) and around 60% of its assets are supported by long-term debt ($6.6 B). Irrespective of this huge debt, there is little to no risk of default or reduction in earnings by the company. This is because of two main reasons.

First, the assets purchased using these debts have long-term contracts associated with them, which ensures that they will be able to service the debt from the cash generated by that particular asset. The economy is especially favorable now as government's intention to boost the economy has kept the interest rates low and Clearway can easily substitute long-term high interest debt to lower rate debt. For example, recently, Clearway replaced $600 M of debt due 2025 at 5.75% interest with a 3.75% interest rate debt due 2031. That itself represents an annual saving of $12 M on the principal amount.

Second, because of the stability of earnings/cash generation from its assets, there is little margin on the acceptable fair value of its assets. When the asset generates a fixed amount of dollars per year, there is usually no disagreement in the market around its fair value because the cost of capital for most participants in this industry will be around the same mark. In case of requirement, Clearway can sell its power generating assets or take secured loans against it.

Conclusion

Clearway operates a solid business model that earns stable earnings and generates steady cash. The primary business strategy for the company is to generate cash and distribute the same as increasing dividend/share to its shareholders. Naturally, this stock is suitable for investors interested in stable dividend income. The dividend itself is safe and only two external factors can seriously affect it. First is default on payment by customers as Clearway experienced in 2019 and second is the weather in the state of California. Other states such as Utah and Texas are also crucial, however, California has the maximum concentration of generation portfolio of Clearway. Any disturbance there would immediately show up in their earnings. Apart from dividend safety, Clearway has huge debt on its balance sheet with negligible cash balance. However, the steady state cash generation of its assets reduces the risk from high debt on the balance sheet and makes this a stock worth having in your portfolio. My neutral recommendation for this stock signifies that this stock is not for everyone and suits only dividend earning style of investment and second, I do not expect to see huge capital gains on this stock.