Investment Thesis: Assuming 20% earnings growth per year, I project a target price of $170 for this stock.

As with the insurance sector more broadly, Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) saw a significant decline in March 2020 as a result of large losses incurred as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

However, the stock has since rebounded to pre-2020 levels:

investing.com

With the company specialising in Property & Casualty insurance, this has helped to shield the company from the broad losses incurred by the Life & Health sector.

Recent Performance

For instance, when comparing the returns with that of Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), whose primary business is Life & Health, we see that Hanover Insurance Group has seen a stronger recovery:

investing.com

The Property & Casualty sector is increasingly being recognised as a good source of diversification for reinsurers, due to new capacity as well as "social inflation" remaining a concern among insurance companies - i.e. the rising costs of covering claims due to factors such as increased litigation and an increasingly anti-corporate sentiment.

As a result, reinsurance companies that have focused primarily on Life & Health have found themselves under-diversified during the pandemic.

In this regard, I wish to investigate whether Hanover Insurance Group could have strong growth potential going forward as a result of its focus on the Property & Casualty segments of the market. To do this, I will make assumptions regarding the company's earnings growth potential over the next five years and forecast a target price accordingly.

When looking at the company's latest balance sheet, we see that cash and cash equivalents are down, which is to be expected as the company has had to pay out claims to businesses as a result of the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic. That said, the company's debt did not increase by a significant margin over the last six months, which is an encouraging sign as it means that Hanover Insurance Group is not particularly dependent on borrowing to finance policy payments.

The following is the historical net income per share for Hanover Insurance Group from 2016-2020.

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 3.63 4.38 9.21 10.62 9.52

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 3.63 4.38 9.21 10.62 9.52

On a continuously compounded basis, net income grew by 96% between 2016 and 2020, which is an average of just under 20% per year.

Moreover, we see that up to 2020 - even with the pandemic significantly affecting the purchasing power of many customers to afford appropriate policies, premiums continued to increase across each subsequent year.

Source: Hanover Insurance Group Annual Report 2020

Valuation

On this basis, I take the view that the company still has significant growth potential ahead, and the losses incurred by business as a result of the pandemic (particularly across the property market) may well increase demand for Property & Casualty policies going forward.

In this regard, I make the assumption that EPS (or net income per share) will continue to grow by 20% per year over the next five years. The following assumptions are also made:

Terminal P/E Ratio

The terminal P/E ratio is assumed to be equal to the current P/E ratio of 10.12x.

Source: ycharts.com

Discount Rate

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Target Price Calculation

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Based on these assumptions, a target price of $170 is calculated:

Source: Author's Calculations

The analysis is assuming that the 2020 EPS figure of $9.52 grows by 20% to $11.42 this year. However, should we see higher growth than expected in 2021, then the target price may end up being higher. Moreover, we are seeing low P/E ratios across the insurance industry relative to previous norms as investors seem to be shying away from the industry at this time given the perceived risk. However, if investor interest reignites, then a higher P/E ratio would push the target price higher still.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hanover Insurance Group seems to have weathered the pandemic well given its focus on the Property & Casualty segment of the market. Should earnings growth continue, then I anticipate further upside for the stock from here.