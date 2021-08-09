imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

You may recall back in October 2020 that I recommended readers proceed with caution on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET).

This stock is likely unsuitable for dividend investors in the near term unless there is an immediate rise in oil prices to $50/bbl. That being said, the current share price of $3/share on the TSX could be a fantastic entry point for substantial returns. However, leverage will likely get worse in the near term if there is not an immediate rise in oil prices and might get into some trouble with their senior lenders which will likely mean a reduction in the limit on the OLOC which is currently 82% utilized or an increase in the interest rate. Source: Vermilion Energy: Potential For Market Beating Returns But No Longer A Dividend King

Since oil prices fell into negative price territory in March 2020 VET has lagged its peers.

It is difficult to pinpoint why this is the case as they boast higher international and product diversification than their peers. This diversification has allowed VET to realize very modest discounts to WTI pricing while other "pure play" Canadian producers have been plagued for years by having to realize steep discounts to WTI prices which enables VET to realize higher operating netbacks as well.

Perhaps it is because the company has not rehired a CEO since firing CEO Anthony Marino or reinstated a dividend since its suspension, where both of which occurred in spring of 2020. It may also be the lack of hedging activity employed for the foreseeable future which is almost non-existent for 2022 unlike its peers who have employed significant hedges. As an investor I would certainly like to see them utilize more hedging activity with oil and natural gas prices being at their highest levels in years, however the thing that gives me comfort is that Net Debt declined almost $200MM CAD from 2020 YE to Q1 2020.

In addition management has stated $300MM CAD in CAPEX spending for 2021 FYE (about on par with fiscal 2020) which will also reduce Net Debt. In fact management has stated sustained $60-$70 WTI USD prices should lead to a reduction in Net Debt to FFO of 2.5x by 2021 FYE from 4.2x at 2020 YE.

The analyst community expects leverage should fall in line with Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG), both of which have badly outperformed VET over the past 17 months. Management has guided for $300MM in FCF for 2021 FYE which seems somewhat reasonable as $79M was realized in Q1 at $71/bbl and $5.51/MCF (Natural gas prices were a little higher than normal in Q1). This would imply a 21% FCF yield.

Valuation

I have used the NAV model in many previous articles for valuing oil companies by taking the 2P reserve value at a 10% discount rate from the Annual Information Form. VET currently has $4,186MM CAD in total 2P reserves after tax at the 10% discount rate as per the 2020 Annual Information Form.

Also noteworthy is that VET has 285 MMBOE of reserves and at 80 MBOED in average production would imply well over 10 years of reserves.

We calculate NAV as follows:

2P Reserves $4,186 Net Debt $1,900 NAV $2,286 shares outstanding 159 NAV/share ~$14/share

*** Figures in Millions except per share amounts

We note that this is based on futures prices from December 2020 and commodity prices are now well above those levels currently, therefore $14/share is likely too conservative. However, the NAV model would imply 55% minimum upside from the current level of $9/share.

The Bugaboo of the Dividend

Using updated futures pricing and production guidance used in my forecast model from Vermilion Energy: Potential For Market Beating Returns But No Longer A Dividend King we see that leverage could easily fall below 2x by Q2 2022 and possibly Q4 of 2021 assuming the most optimistic production levels as management has guided for 80-85 MMBOED in production and the Q1 levels I'm using are on the higher end of that guidance.

Production Crude oil bbls/d 39,204 NGL bbls/d 8,074 Natural gas mmcf/d 233,980 Total boe/d 86,276 Exchange Rates CAD/USD 1.30 CAD/EUR 1.50 CAD/AUD 0.92 EUR/GBP 1.12

Source: Author's Tables

This is good for two reasons. One, the leverage covenants will become much less of an issue at these higher commodity prices which was a grave concern before. Two, and more importantly management has stated that they are targeting 1.0-1.5x for leverage which would mean a likely reinstatement of the dividend before 2022 FYE, possibly as early as Q1 2022. I can't pretend to know what the dividend will be but the previous $0.23/share monthly dividend that was paid up until February 2020 seems unlikely as that was unsustainable even at $60/bbl prices as leverage could not be kept in check. The significantly reduced leverage that should be expected by Q3 this year should make VET better equipped to handle any ensuing industry downturns that may occur in the next couple years.

I hope my above analysis provides some comfort and clarity to those income focused investors who bought this stock a couple years back for the dividend but are now forced to hold this stock receiving no income as the alternative is to take a large loss on sale. What I would like to suggest to those people or any interested investors is that this can still be an income investment via cash secured puts or covered calls.

The below tables demonstrate the income yields that can be realized assuming a $900 investment (VET's current market price at $9/share * 100 shares). As we can see, even for shorter expiration the yields can be incredible (as little as 20%) depending on the expiration and strike price chosen. I personally have been accumulating stock over the last couple years but this year have been selling OTM puts at $9-$9.50/share while the stock was ~$10/share with two month expirations. Regardless of the combination of strike and expiration dates chosen for put options, the rewards are likely to be handsome as even if they expire ITM, the buy in after subtracting the premium earned will not be more than $8/share which would be an absurdly low buy-in as that is only 1.46x its TTM FFO.

The covered calls would be a good option as well for those who want to reduce volatility associated with this stock as the downside protection is substantial even with short expirations.

Puts 10/15/2021 Strike Bid Annualized Yield $ 8.00 $ 0.55 42.75% $ 8.25 $ 0.65 51.95% $ 8.50 $ 0.76 62.65% $ 8.75 $ 0.87 73.96% $ 9.00 $ 1.01 89.30% $ 9.25 $ 1.16 106.97% 01/21/2022 $ 8.00 $ 1.08 40.49% $ 9.00 $ 1.58 62.45% $ 10.00 $ 2.23 94.27% 03/18/2022 $ 8.00 $ 1.26 29.96% $ 8.50 $ 1.52 36.63% $ 9.00 $ 1.79 43.73% $ 9.50 $ 2.09 51.84%

Calls 10/15/2021 Strike Bid Annualized Yield $ 9.00 $ 0.90 77.16% $ 9.25 $ 0.79 65.67% $ 9.50 $ 0.69 55.77% $ 9.75 $ 0.61 48.21% $ 10.00 $ 0.54 41.85% $ 10.50 $ 0.41 30.64% $ 11.00 $ 0.32 23.32% 01/21/2022 $ 9.00 $ 1.45 56.54% $ 10.00 $ 1.07 40.08% $ 11.00 $ 0.83 30.30% 03/18/2022 $ 9.00 $ 1.66 40.29% $ 9.50 $ 1.47 35.33% $ 10.00 $ 1.30 30.98% $ 11.00 $ 1.01 23.70%

Conclusion

VET's free cash flow potential at current commodity prices should allow them to reduce leverage at a rapid clip and start considering larger capital allocation decisions and possibly a dividend payment again by the end of 2022.

The main risk would be an ensuing drop in commodity prices and lead to debt refinancing challenges, but the bulk of the LTD is on the OLOC which is not up for renewal until 2024 and with the ability to deleverage quickly at current prices VET should be better equipped to survive another commodity crash.

I see this as a deep value opportunity to grab onto with both hands at the $9/share price, this is a rarity these days in an overvalued market.