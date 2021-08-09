ASG: Rights Offering Quick Post-Mortem
Summary
- Quick post-mortem on ASG's rights offering.
- Offering formula was dilutive, but fortunately investors were spared the worst.
- Sidestepping the rights offering via rotation would have won again.
Author's note: This analysis was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members as part of the CEF Weekly Roundup on July 26, 2021. Please check latest data before investing.
Source: Liberty All-Star Funds
ASG's rights offering concludes
We had previously the news of the rights offering of The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund's (NYSE:ASG), a growth-oriented US equity CEF, which expired on June 28, 2021. This was a non-transferable 1-for-5 offering but with 25% oversubscription shares available. From the press release:
BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. today announced that based on results provided by the Fund's subscription agent its rights offering, which expired on June 28, 2021, was fully subscribed. The Fund will issue up to 10,660,776 shares, which represents the entire 8,528,621 primary subscription shares in the offering, plus 2,132,155 additional shares made available by means of the secondary over-subscription privilege. Since there were not sufficient shares to honor all over-subscription requests, available shares will be allocated among those shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of shares held on the record date. The Subscription Price per share is $8.21, which represents 95 percent of the average of the closing New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share of common stock on the Expiration Date and the four preceding trading days.
Dilutive formula, but worst did not happen
We had previously analyzed:
The subscription price will be the lower of 95% of the market price or share, or 95% of NAV. The "lower of" condition means that there is no floor to the subscription price, and hence rightsholders should always subscribe no matter what (which is further reinforced by the fact that the rights are non-transferable, so there's no compensation for not subscribing). At the same time, this also means there is the possibility for significant dilution. As a result, I recommend avoiding ASG over this rights offering period and only repurchasing once the offering is concluded.
As explained above, the "lower of" condition basically forces rightsholders to subscribe or to lose out, which is exacerbated by the fact that this is a non-transferable offering meaning that owners don't even have the ability to sell the rights to compensate for the lack of dilution. Not surprisingly then, the offering was oversubscribed allowing the fund to expand its share count by 25%.
Fortunately for shareholders, the fund wasn't trading at deep discount at expiry (it expired at a +0.92% premium), plus the 1-for-5 mechanic (which became 1-for-4 thanks to the oversubscription shares) meant that the dilution was light at only about -1.1% of NAV.
If, for example, ASG had expired at a -10% discount instead, the dilution would have significantly expanded to -2.9% of NAV.
Sidestepping the rights offering via rotation
Would sidestepping ASG's rights offering have been a successful trade? Here, the underlying performance of US growth stocks (which ASG owns) was strong over the rights offering period. Hence, selling ASG and then buying it back later would only have net a few % percent of extra "free shares". If, instead, one had hedged market exposure by flipping to a corresponding ETF in the meantime, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF (VOOG), then the results would have been much more rewarding. As the chart below shows, ASG and VOOG's NAVs both moved higher by similar amounts over the offering period, but VOOG's price significantly outpaced ASG's. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests swapping from ASG to VOOG and then back to ASG would have gained over +13% free shares over this period.
The reason for this discrepancy is simply ASG's premium collapsing over the rights offering period.
Hence, when considering sidestepping rights offerings, it may be beneficial to "hide out" in a similar fund in the meantime (like our previously highlighted BST --> BSTZ --> BST rotation). That way, you reduce the risk of the market rising quickly causing you to have to buy back shares at a higher price than before. This is because the other fund will also have risen in price, by hopefully more than the fund undergoing the rights offering.
Going forward
Is ASG a buy now? ASG is actually one of the better-performing US equity funds, and its tilt towards growth has been rewarded as US growth stocks (VOOG) have significantly outperformed the markets (SPY) over the past several years. The fund also has a long history, being incepted all the way back in 1986.
ASG is essentially unleveraged, and its 1.20% expense ratio isn't too unreasonable. Investors in the fund have a chance to turn ASG's underlying capital appreciation into quarterly distributions, with the current yield being 7.95%.
The top 10 holdings of the fund are shown in the table below:
(Source)
Valuation wise, the fund's current -0.70% discount is cheaper than its 1- and 3-year averages of +6.27% and +1.00% respectively, and is similar to its 5-year discount of -1.25%. Therefore, it is moderately attractive valuation-wise and could be considered as a buy here.
This article was written by
