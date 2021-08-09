Christian Horz/iStock via Getty Images

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to report or disclose its 2nd quarter 2021 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

This will be the 2nd earnings report for COIN as a public company.

Source: Worden

Typically, an earnings preview is not started with a review of the technical posture of the stock - even more difficult since COIN has only been a public company for 3 full months - but a few analysts have made note of the base on COIN after its sharp drop following the April '21 direct listing, and so the chart was warranted for those Seeking Alpha readers that might be inclined to buy in front of the Tuesday night earnings release.

The key technical level being watched is June 29, 2021, high print of $261.15, which is the highest level the stock has hit after the April - May '21 drop from $430 to $225.

Back to fundamentals

Looking at a sell-side consensus for Tuesday night's earnings release, IBES data by Refinitiv is expecting $2.33 in earnings per share on $1.75 billion, for unknown y/y growth since we don't know what pro-forma EPS is for Q2 '20 since COIN wasn't a public company.

Expected revenue growth is pretty sizable since the estimate is $1.74 billion versus $186.3 million in Q2 '20.

Briefing.com's consensus estimates for Tuesday night's release are a little more aggressive, looking for $2.57 in EPS for COIN on $1.83 billion in revenue.

COIN came public at a good time since Bitcoin volume exploded with the move to $60,000 in 2020, versus the previous high of $20,000 in 2017, but looking at the Coinbase data, Bitcoin as a percentage of COIN's total volume has declined from 50% in March '20 to 40% as of March '21.

And therein lies the rub.

Looking at the forward EPS and revenue estimates on COIN over the next few years, 2021's current EPS consensus isn't expected to be exceeded for - well a few years. Revenue consensus is looking a little better.

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

This table shows the "trend" in COIN's EPS revisions since the company came public.

While it's a positive that the EPS trends are positive and moving higher, it's less positive that 2021's EPS estimate remains the high estimate for the next few years.

As the title of this article states, I think it would be helpful for the stock and investors to see 2022's estimate start to eclipse 2021 and show yoy growth.

This data, also sourced from IBES data by Refinitiv, shows the trend in COIN's annual revenue estimates since the company's direct listing.

While like the EPS estimates, the outer year's revenue estimates remain lower than 2021, it is encouraging that the gap is smaller and there is a greater probability that forward revenue growth in 2022 could exceed 2021's actual revenue.

Summary/Conclusion

Morningstar recently came out with an intrinsic value estimate and their initial review of the company and the stock and put a $194 fair value estimate on COIN, assuming a 50% decline in transaction fees by 2030.

As a frequent user of Morningstar's research, I love their work and the analytical rigor around their rating process. Like a lot of investors who are looking at crypto and COIN as brand new entities, you have to consider the Rumsfeldian "known unknowns", but I think $194 is probably too cautious a fair value estimate on COIN.

In previous articles written on COIN for Seeking Alpha (here, here), analyst price targets and estimates have been detailed. Trading at 33X and 40X the current 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates and a $68 billion valuation the stock is pricey - no question - but the EPS and revenue revisions remain positive.

Clients have a very small position in the stock and the plan is to be patient and watch the 2022 EPS and revenue estimates before building bigger positions.

The fact that the EPS and revenue estimates for COIN continue to rise and see positive revisions after a 50% correction in the stock is a considerable positive in my opinion.