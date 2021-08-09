Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) is a leading producer of multi-family loans in New York City where the bank focuses on the nonluxury, rent-regulated niche. New York Community Bank has some scale for a regional bank given total assets of $57.5 billion, total loans of $43.6 billion, and more than 230 branches in five states. New York Community Bank also has a strong capital position with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.05% as of 6/30/2021.

Last Ten Years

Although New York Community Bank stock didn't decline as much as its peers during the pandemic and the global financial crisis, shares of the bank haven't done as well as some other stocks over the last ten years.

Over the past ten years, New York Community Bank stock has gone up and down, but ultimately it's around the same place as it was before. In August 2011, New York Community Bank stock traded for around $12 per share. On August 6, 2021, New York Community Bank traded around $12.18 per share.

In terms of total returns, however, New York Community Bank has done better than its stock price reflects because the bank has historically paid a pretty high dividend. From 2011 to 2015, the company paid a dividend per share of $1, which would give it a dividend yield of 8.2% at current prices. From 2016 to 2020, New York Community Bank paid a dividend per share of $0.68, which gives it a yield of 5.58% at the stock price of $12.18 per share.

Given the dividend payments, owning New York Community Bank has been a positive experience for many shareholders despite the stock not rallying much.

Although the stock hasn't risen much over the last ten years, there are reasons to believe that New York Community Bank's stock price could rise in the future.

Flagstar Bancorp

New York Community Bank has potential upside due to the Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) merger.

On April 26, 2021, New York Community Bank and Flagstar Bancorp announced that they agreed to an all-stock merger to form a top-tier regional bank with more diversification and significant scale.

According to the terms, Flagstar Bancorp will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar Bancorp share they own. After the deal is complete, New York Community Bank shareholders will own approximately 68% of the combined company and Flagstar Bancorp shareholders will own approximately 32% of the combined company.

New York Community Bank management believes the merger could bring substantial benefits. According to their estimates, the merger will be 16% accretive to 2022 EPS estimates at the time of the announcement and that the deal will be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share by 3.5% at the time of the announcement. New York Community Bank's dividend could also benefit given that management believes the combined company will have excess capital generation of $500 million per year after dividend payments.

So far, the merger is on track as shareholders of both banks recently approved the deal. The merger is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Although the merger could bring substantial benefits, the market hasn't given New York Community Bank much credit. New York Community Bank's stock on August 6 is around the same price as it was when the deal was announced.

The lack of credit could be an opportunity given the deal's expected accretion to EPS.

Stronger Economy

New York Community Bank also has upside due to the strengthening U.S. economy. Due to substantial fiscal stimulus and supportive monetary policy, the U.S. economy could grow 7% this year and another 4.9% next year according to IMF estimates. Stronger economic growth could help New York Community Bank's loan performance in terms of C&I lending.

As it stands, New York Community Bank's portion of NYC's real estate market, the nonluxury, rent-regulated multi-family market portion, is doing well given current economic conditions with rent collections around the same level as they were before the pandemic.

Insider Monkey Holdings

In terms of notable activity for the filing period ended March 31, 2021, Phil Gross And Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management decreased its holdings by 6% from the prior filing period to 5,597,812 shares.

For the filing period ending March 31, 2021, Irving Kahn's Kahn Brothers increased its holdings by 5% to 4,498,318 shares and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke And John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital increased its holdings by 5% to 4,076,152 shares from the prior filing period.

Risks

New York Community Bank's results might not meet estimates if the U.S. economy weakens.

New York Community Bank stock could be adversely affected if the Flagstar Bancorp deal doesn't close or if the merger doesn't produce the results that management expects.

Potential

Although the earnings per share of New York Community Bank has not increased from 2010 to 2020 when it earned $1.02 per diluted share, analysts expect New York Community Bank to earn $1.26 per share in 2021 and $1.43 per share in 2022.

Based on the stock price of $12.18 per share on August 6, 2021, shares of New York Community Bank would trade at an attractive P/E ratio of around 8.5 for 2022.

Given New York Community Bank's strength and the fact that its expected valuation for 2022 is lower than that of many leading community banks, the stock has upside.

There's also potential for a higher dividend assuming that New York Community Bank's earnings per share grows as much as expected over the next few years. With diluted earnings per share of $1.02 per share in 2020, the company has a payout ratio of around 67%, which is higher than many community banks but lower than what the ratio was in 2010.