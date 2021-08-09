2 Blue-Chips You Can Bank On, Up To 5% Yield

cdwheatley/E+ via Getty Images

Blue-chip companies are called as such because of the quality that they've demonstrated over time. The moniker 'blue-chip' comes from the game of poker, in which blue-chips are the highest value chips on the table. In this article, I'm focused on two blue-chip names that both offer value at current prices for potentially strong long-term gains, so let's get started.

Pick #1: VICI Properties

VICI Properties (VICI) is the largest triple-net lease REIT that's focused on leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations. VICI was spun-off from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) in 2017, and since then, has greatly diversified its portfolio, from 100% rent exposure to CZR at the time of spin-off to 68% at present. Basically, it's a blue-chip (pun intended) that screams quality, considering that it owns the iconic Caesars Palace and recently acquired The Venetian in Las Vegas.

As if that's not enough, VICI just entered into an agreement to buy MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion including debt, further entrenching VICI's moat around the Las Vegas strip. The deal will boost VICI's enterprise value to $45 billion and increase its property count from 28 to 43, making it the biggest experiential net lease REIT. I also see value from a diversification perspective, as CZR exposure will be further reduced, to 41% post-acquisition.

Beyond Las Vegas, VICI also has a strong portfolio of properties across the Midwest, South (Louisiana and Alabama), and Northeast (namely Atlantic City and Philadelphia). What sets VICI apart from other net lease REITs is that unlike net lease peers Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), it's quintessentially e-commerce resistant considering that it's a pure-play on entertainment. Plus, unlike entertainment net lease peer EPR Properties (EPR), VICI isn't hobbled by movie theaters, which face long-term threats from streaming.

Meanwhile, VICI has demonstrated strong accretive growth in its latest earnings results, with Q2'21 AFFO/share rising by an impressive 27.8% YoY. It's also maintained a strong operating margin (with depreciation addback) of 85% for the trailing 12 months, putting it on par with that of other net lease REITs. The high margin is a result of the net lease nature of the portfolio, in which the tenant is responsible for property maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

VICI also maintains a strong balance sheet, with a safe net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.0x. I also find the 4.7% dividend yield to be attractive, with a safe payout ratio of 72%. While VICI carries risks from its tenant concentration, I see the high-quality nature of the tenants as making up for it. Plus, VICI remains the cheapest valued large net lease REIT, with an EV/EBITDA of just 18.6, comparing favorably to peers Realty Income, National Retail Properties, STORE Capital (STOR), and EPR Properties. VICI is a Buy.

Pick #2: Clorox Company

Clorox Company (CLX) is a household name and is one that needs perhaps little introduction. It markets some of the most trusted consumer brand names, including its namesake Clorox Bleach, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr, Glad bags, Kingsford charcoal, and Brita water filters, to name a few. It has 9K employees worldwide and generated $7.3 billion in total revenue last year.

Clorox was a pandemic favorite as consumers stocked up on cleaning products in 2020. This resulted in a buying frenzy for the stock, which peaked at a high of $238 in August of last year. Since then, the stock price has come back down to Earth, and the latest crash post-earnings release didn't help, either.

However, I see this as opening an opportunity for long-term value investors. Everyone wants to buy a company with rosy earnings, and that's what makes stocks expensive. It's when earnings are challenging that opportunities open up for value investors who can see into the long term. As seen below, CLX's share price has materially dropped from its 200-day moving average of $188 and has an RSI score of 30, which indicates that it's now in solidly oversold territory.

This decline was driven by lackluster operating performance during Q2'21, in which organic sales were down 10% YoY. I'm not too concerned by this, considering the buying frenzy that took place last year for CLX's cleaning and stay-at-home products, which has resulted in a tough comparison. Plus, I'm encouraged by the 2-year stacked comparison, in which CLX's revenue increased by 13% compared to Q2'19. Considering that the COVID variants may remain with us for quite some time, I would expect continued strong revenue growth compared to pre-pandemic times.

In what is perhaps a double whammy, gross margin fell 970 bps YoY to 37% due to higher manufacturing and logistics costs, as well as increased commodity costs due to cost inflation. While that may be a near-term overhang for the company, I see the long-term growth thesis as being intact. This is considering the long successful track record of the company managing through commodity cycles. In other words, this isn't the company's first rodeo, and it won't be the last. Plus, the savings initiatives underway could resolve the increased manufacturing costs.

Meanwhile, Clorox maintains a strong balance sheet with $319 million in cash on hand, and an A- credit rating from S&P. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.96x is also in line with historical levels and is well below the 3.0x safe level that I prefer to see.

This lends support to the 2.9% dividend yield, which comes with an 84% ratio, and it's worth noting that CLX is on its way to becoming a dividend king, with 44 years of consecutive annual raises, and a 5-year CAGR of 7.6%. The elevated payout ratio is due to the weak 2021 EPS guidance of $5.55 at the midpoint, due to the aforementioned margin impacts.

I would expect the payout ratio to decline next year through price increases and cost savings initiatives. There's also no guarantee that material cost inflation is here to stay, considering that pent-up demand for commodities may not last forever.

Turning to valuation, I see value in CLX at the current price of $162.58. As seen below, CLX's EV/EBITDA of 16.06 puts it below that of peers Procter & Gamble (PG), Church & Dwight (CHD), and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). While it's more expensive than Kimberly-Clark (KMB), I see the premium as being deserved considering Clorox's stronger stable of brand names. Clorox is a Buy on short-term weakness and, potentially, strong long-term gains.

