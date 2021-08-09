Beware The Ides Of August, Prepare For The Fall In Fall, And Hedge

JimVallee/iStock via Getty Images

Beware the Ides of August, Prepare for the Fall in Fall

Hello Friends,

When I was writing several times a week I would at times exhort you to raise cash when I thought the risk of a market fall was high. So it may sound more dire than it should that I am telling you right now to raise cash. There are a number of mind tricks I have proposed in the past as to how to build cash slowly. Alas, we don't have a lot of time at this point. We are approaching the mid-point of August and the days are going to get darker once again.

The Fall

Those of you who have been around the block know that the market has its seasonal swings and it is an accepted notion that the end of August, all of September and sometimes even to the beginning of October is the toughest time to be a bull. That said, the last two years all seasonality, or nearly all, has been overwhelmed by the huge cash infusion from the Fed. Also, the leap in the 10-year and the equally vertiginous and mysterious dive over the last few months have been breathtaking. It has been confusing, without consensus as to the reason, and has caused quite a bit of rotation, rapidly shifting from one sector to another, while at the same time we see a fairly calm rise of the indexes. So like a duck swimming in the lake we see placid movement atop, but when we peek underneath the surface, we see its webbed feet in a furious motion. We go from steel, copper, and oil, back to tech, and back now perhaps to financials. So way back when during the Ides of March, we had that fast climb of the 10-year that was predicted by the financial media to breach 2% and beyond because of inflation. Yet just this week a few short months later when it threatened to fall back to 1%, the same talking heads were talking about recession, or at best stagflation, or some other financial calamity being foretold. Let's acknowledge that in the near future the market will continue to rally when the 10-year reaches two lousy percent, and even 3%. Even these seemingly high interest rates are pitifully low compared to history, and even less than 10 years ago. Way higher and tech still outperformed. So let's get a grip and realize at this low level it is really the delta that matters. Also, a 50 basis point move is seemingly huge right now, but in real life, if the 10-year were at 3.5% and it took 3 months to get to 4%, would the market freak out? No.

Be Prepared

All that said, we have to prepare for another market freak-out similar to the one in spring when interest rates once again quickly spike. Then the commentators will finger inflation once again and predict 2% and above before year-end. That my brothers and sisters in trade is what we need to be prepared for. So, set aside some cash. Take a hard look at your portfolio and be honest with yourselves, do you have conviction about all the stocks you own? The time to sell the weak ones is NOW, not when we have a 500 point down day in the Dow Industrial Average, and 200 to 300 down in the Nasdaq and you panic sell. Do it now, not when everyone else is rushing for the exits. Let's say you are down 30% and you want to wait for it to come back. I have news for you: the money is lost already. Better to turn losers to cash now than to sell your winners and instead sit with your losers. Doesn't it make more sense to hold your winners? This is what successful traders do. Now, if you have dividend paying stocks that you are truly holding for the long term, of course don't sell those. I am only talking about your trading account. You should keep your trading separate from your forever account.

Why Now? Why is today the day to sound the alarm?

So why do I feel the urgency to write to you today? No one could explain the fast jump in the beginning of the year, and especially can't really explain the dive of the last three months either. Everyone is assigning a macroeconomic reason for the dive, when it could very well be the markets' own internal mechanism. I heard a very insightful explanation from Steve Grasso, a frequent guest on CNBC who I respect. He said it was merely positioning by the institutional investors and hedge funds that caused the quick leap, and the subsequent dive in rates. Since it was accepted by everyone that interest rates were going, they all shorted the 10-year, then once everyone was finished furiously shorting, it takes the slightest nudge and everyone starts covering.

Let me explain bonds for a moment. If the demand rises for a bond, the price of the bond itself goes up and therefore the interest rate percentage paid goes down. The opposite happens when people are selling the bond. So you see you can short a bond by borrowing then selling it, pushing interest rates up. Ok, so in situations like these when there is no fundamental reason for a price action, looking at the chart is the best thing to do. So let's take a look at the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT), this is an ETF that is based on a mix of long-term government bonds, in fact it's a 2X ETF, meaning that it doubles the percentage move of ordinary US Bonds if interest rates go up. With that, let's take a look.

Source: TradingView

This Friday we saw a rise in the 10-year that was significant; significant because it was a reaction to the strong employment numbers reported for July. For months the 10-year would do nothing but fall lower and lower, inert to any inflation news. In the chart above, I drew a resistance line in red, and the blue circle focuses your eye on Friday's leap. It is not a coincidence that the move failed at the resistance line, and very likely it will contend with that line for a few days. I am betting this is the start of a renewed leap back to 1.7% and towards 2% by the end of the year. I don't think this rise will cause as much alarm as the last. Still it will perturb market participants enough for us to prepare for a fall by building a reserve of cash and to do some judicious hedging. I am using options and also buying shares in ETFs directly. Since I have already introduced the TBT as the inverse value of the long bond, let's start with that. So as interest rates go up, it goes up too. Since I am operating on the premise that a rise in long bonds will be the cause of a selloff, I consider this a hedge. I bought TBT ETF directly and also went long in Call Options. I also am going long on the VIX, actually an alert that I received stating that there was UOA - Unusual Option Activity on VIX, the November 22 strike Calls, which I went ahead and got long. You can also use ETFs for the VIX. Please don't hold on to any leveraged ETF for longer than a few weeks. They give a warning to trade it for one day. I am not disputing that warning, I am just telling you what I am doing. Here is a list of VIX ETFs.

Ticker AUM Expense Ratio

VXX $893.05M 0.89%

UVXY $859.27M 0.95%

SVXY $447.65M 1.38%

VIXY $288.50M 0.85%

VIXM $94.49M 0.85%

VXZ $37.74M 0.89%

SVOL $23.33M 0.00%

XVZ $12.07M 0.95

I also list the AUM (Assets Under Management); usually the higher the AUM, the more liquidity. What that means for you is it's easier to get in and out of. Again, use this for a trade. I don't believe a hedge is something that you have on all the time. It's insurance. So use it when you think the market is iffy. It's probably a good idea to put on a hedge in the late summer every year. Perhaps this year will be different, likely not. Having some insurance is wise going into September. You should not put in more than 2% to 3% of your trading account at risk in a hedge. That is why I am looking for leveraged trades to hedge with.

The cheapest hedge is cash. Lighten up. Try to get into cash towards 25% in your trading account. Don't sell long term investments. If you can't pick out your long-term investments from the stock you are trading, you aren't doing it right and likely you should get a professional to help plan your retirement. That is not what this is about. I write mostly about trading and at times I will touch on stocks that I think are names you should hold onto.

I am going to add shares in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) along with my VIX Call Option. I also have Call options on the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) which goes up if the Nasdaq 100 goes down. I also have SQQQ in shares. I just looked at my Friday closes more closely and my SQQQ Sept Calls at the 8.5 strike went up almost 150%. If you look at the SQQQ, it hardly moved. The rise must have happened right at the close. What I am thinking is there was a lot of buying of the Calls in anticipation of a further and sharp drop of the QQQ next week. So I am not the only one feeling the hairs on the back of my neck going up. You guys do what you want, I am staying long but I am going to hedge more starting Monday. I am going to buy more UVXY, SQQQ, and TBT pre-market unless the futures are way down, then I may as well look on the long side and do a quick harvest of my hedges, then reload again.

My long trades

No one should be surprised that my major holding is Upstart Holdings (UPST). It is an overly large portion of my longer term speculations. I am going to hold it into earnings. I think UPST will surprise the market to the upside as they have added a few more banks and have cleverly moved into the used car financing market. I am adding leverage to my shares by longing some calls on UPST going into earnings this Tuesday. I bought XPO Logistics (XPO) shares in anticipation of it splitting into two companies XPO and now GXO. Less-Than-Truckload shipping and trucker brokerage will remain with XPO. GXO is going to be the logistics piece; they have the largest warehousing business globally of which 30% of the labor has been roboticized. They plan to add a lot more automation in the coming year. They are not only the largest but many of the Fortune 500 outsource their entire just-in-time inventory logistics to GXO. GXO is looking to consolidate more of this very fractured market. I think that both XPO and GXO are very undervalued and I am still buying GXO and XPO going forward. I am long SentinelOne (S), I was in Zscaler (ZS), but I think S is superior to ZS and CrowdStrike (CRWD). I also am building positions in Affirm (AFRM) and Asana (ASAN). The Founder of ASAN has been buying tens of thousands of shares of ASAN since June, I believe he's accumulated close to $100M worth. Also Dan Loeb has personally invested $10M along with his hedge fund (that I can't recall right now).

So yes, I do have long positions that I am not selling, especially those that are reporting earnings this week. Still I want to be ready with cash and a hedge for what I think will be a sharp but short dive in the second half of August through September. So BEWARE THE IDES OF AUGUST.