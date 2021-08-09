alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was one of the first stocks that was added to the model growth portfolio at Leads From Gurus at the time of inception of the Marketplace service last January. We are sitting on a cool 31% return today, and I wrote last April that an investor should ideally remain invested in Livent for the long run until the demand for lithium exceeds the supply in the market. After carefully evaluating the company's second-quarter earnings, I still believe Livent is a good long-term buy, even at this price. The objective of this article is to discuss the most recent earnings and the outlook for the company.

Second-quarter earnings recap

On August 5, Livent Corporation announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, aided by greater volumes and pricing gains across key lithium products. The company boosted its 2021 full-year forecast based on increasing sales and prices for lithium products as well. The reported earnings of 4 cents per share handsomely topped the analyst estimate EPS of 2 cents. Livent reported revenue of $102.2 million, up 57% year-over-year owing to increased demand, particularly for hydroxide and carbonate.

Exhibit 1: Quarter-on-quarter revenue bridge

Source: Q2 presentation

The electric vehicle (EV) industry, not surprisingly, continued to be the fastest expanding end market for lithium products, and the secular growth in EV adoption on a global scale is likely to create many new opportunities for lithium battery manufacturers in the next decade.

Commenting on the increasing demand for hydroxide, Livent CEO Paul Graves said:

The increase in lithium demand has been seen in both hydroxide and carbonate. Though much of the commentary today has been on carbonate, given some of the positive data points seen the first half of this year, hydroxide demand has been particularly strong in recent months. This is a result of increasing high-nickel cathode production in China as well as Korea and Japan as a number of new EV models come to market. Lithium pricing has continued to increase, supported by this market backdrop. Following the price increases first seen in carbonate in China, we've seen an upward price momentum in hydroxide and spodumene prices as well as international prices outside of China.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $16 million for the second quarter, up 150% year-over-year, and cash flow from operations was $31 million. Due to pandemic-related disruptions, the company experienced higher costs for certain raw materials as well as higher shipping and logistic costs, but the company could still offset these losses thanks to volume and price gains.

Exhibit 2: Quarter-on-quarter Adjusted EBITDA bridge

Source: Q2 presentation

The company's product mix is going in the right direction, which is evident from the expansion in EBITDA margins in the second quarter.

As a big fan of earnings surprises, I was quite impressed with the second consecutive earnings beat posted by Livent, which I believe marks the beginning of a bull run that could help Livent stock deliver handsome returns to long-term investors.

Long runway for growth

Based on improving market conditions and the solid financial performance in the last quarter, Livent raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2021. The company now expects revenue between $370 million and $390 million, up from $335 million to $365 million previously, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $55 million to $70 million, up from a range of $40 million to $60 million previously.

The industry will face pandemic-related disruptions as infections continue to rise in certain parts of the world, including the United States. These challenges have been baked into the company's future guidance, with the possibility that certain sales could be delayed by a few weeks owing to logistical issues, and the company has factored in the possibility of higher transportation fees in the foreseeable future.

Commenting on the impact of supply chain disruptions, CEO Graves said:

There continues to be a lot of strain on global supply chains, including lithium, largely driven by the disruption and remaining restrictions in protocols as a result of the pandemic. The difficulty in securing product containers and transportation, either by boat or truck, makes it challenging to accelerate any customer demand. The timing uncertainty and the additional costs in managing this complex environment are expected to remain, as highlighted by recent announcements from leading auto OEMs around semiconductor shortages, for example. In the face of these near-term challenges and long-term trends, we continue to believe that Livent remains well positioned as a leading supplier of choice. As a fully integrated lithium producer from resource to final lithium chemical production, we have more cost predictability and security of supply to commit to and deliver on long-term supply agreements with greater price stability and visibility.

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the lithium market in 2020 as lithium demand fell along with the temporary shutdown of EV manufacturing plants across the world. This massive hit to demand resulted in an oversupply of lithium in the market, which in turn led to a sharp decline in prices across the board. Because lithium prices fell below the marginal cost of production, manufacturers faced a tough time securing their profitability. The industry, however, seems to be coming out of the woods now.

Lithium prices are now stabilizing, but it would take at least a couple of quarters for this to be reflected accurately in Livent's numbers as the company has entered into annual contracts with most of its buyers. Livent will be revising prices for contracts that are up for renewal on a monthly and quarterly basis in the remainder of the year, but I believe the biggest boost to revenue will come in the first quarter of 2022.

The industry outlook appears to be strong with the demand for EVs set to increase at a stellar pace in the next decade along with the efforts by policymakers to meet emission standards. According to Markets and Markets, the global lithium-ion battery market will grow from $41.1 billion in 2021 to $116.6 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate of 12.3%. The growth of the lithium-ion battery market will primarily be driven by the massive changes happening today in the automobile sector. Lithium-ion batteries are used extensively in battery-powered vehicles such as electric automobiles, e-bikes, and autonomous vehicles and there's a growing demand for lithium products coming from the renewable energy sector as well.

Livent, as one of the leading players in the lithium market, is well-positioned to benefit from this favorable macroeconomic environment. The adoption of green energy is expected to drive the demand for the company's product portfolio in the foreseeable future. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, by 2030, at least 60% of new vehicle sales in Europe will be powered by batteries, up from just 14% in 2021. The new administration in the U.S is also committed to the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has set aside $15 billion for e-transportation. Governments around the world are committed to promoting the transition to cleaner energy sources with a renewed focus on climate change, and lithium is likely to play a vital part in future energy storage systems.

Livent operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China, and Argentina, and the company recently raised money to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Argentina to achieve cost efficiencies. With its expanding scale and the current market position, I believe Livent is on the brink of breaking through to become a consistently profitable company.

Takeaway

Livent is expanding its production capacity and is focused on positioning itself as a preferred partner for leading auto OEMs and battery producers. The second-quarter performance of the company, in my opinion, is just a taste of what the company can achieve once pandemic-related challenges cease to exist. With the hope of booking multibagger returns, I have decided to remain invested in Livent stock. Stay tuned for my next article on LTHM by the end of this year.