It's been an impressive 9-month stretch thus far for the restaurant stocks, with many up as much as 40% in the period following the news of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) vaccine results. Unfortunately, Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) has underperformed its benchmark in the period, up 50% following the vaccine news, but since giving back most of its gains. However, with a focus on digital, re-models, menu innovation, and a more attractive unit growth outlook, the company has a bright future if it can execute. While I don't see the stock as a buy yet on valuation, the stock would become more attractive if we see a pullback closer to $7.35.

Del Taco released its Q2 2021 results last month, reporting revenue of $125.0 million, a 20% increase from the year-ago period. While growth relative to the heavily impacted Q2 2020 results is not that meaningful given the easy year-over-year comps, revenue was also up 2% relative to Q2 2019, which is encouraging. This was driven by positive comps in all dayparts except breakfast, with graveyard and late snack being the top-performing dayparts, helped by strong delivery trends. In addition to the solid results, the company has new launches planned and a loyalty program. Plus, the unit growth outlook is looking much better starting next year. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown above, Del Taco has seen limited growth in revenue since FY2016, with revenue climbing at an anemic pace of just ~4.4% (compound annual growth rate since Q2 2016). While the global pandemic impacted this, it hasn't been anything to write home about, explaining the stock's negative return since its IPO debut. However, the recent news of a multi-unit Florida deal with Consolidated Taco (CTH) could be a sign of better days ahead, with the deal projected to bring 12 new Del Taco locations to Florida's Panhandle. This strong pipeline is expected to improve unit growth to ~5% starting in FY2023, a material improvement from the ~2.0% growth rate since FY2016.

While Q2 wasn't a blowout quarter by any means for Del Taco like we saw for dine-in names like Darden (DRI) and QSR names like Chipotle (CMG), it was a solid quarter, with revenue up 8% sequentially and more than 2% on a two-year basis. During the quarter, same-restaurant sales increased by 17.8% year-over-year and were up 3.6% relative to Q2 2019 levels for company-owned restaurants. Franchise restaurants saw even stronger growth, with same-restaurant sales up high single-digits on a two-year basis. As noted, this was driven by positive comps across nearly every day-part. Del Taco hopes to maintain this strength with the launch of Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos later this year and will try to improve its breakfast offering with the recent launch of Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos.

Moving over to engagement, Del Taco is planning improvements to its Del App this fall, including a points-based loyalty program. The program will have tiers, where guests and rewarded with more rewards based on their tiers, with an incentive for higher usage (higher tiers). The loyalty program will be called Del Yeah and should be released by fall. This should help with customer retention and increased visits and help the company compete with other QSR chains that have a significant lead from a digital standpoint.

In terms of unit growth, the outlook has been relatively tepid since 2016, but the updated outlook is much more exciting. Based on current guidance, Del Taco hopes to open 13 restaurants in FY2021, see a minor acceleration (mid to high teens) in FY2022 before hitting ~5% unit growth (~30 restaurants) in FY2023. This would translate to a much higher compound annual unit growth rate relative to the past five years and set Del Taco up for much higher annual earnings per share and revenue (assuming it can maintain low single-digit comps). It's worth noting that annual earnings per share should be bolstered by Del Taco's buyback program, with ~210,000 shares repurchased in Q2 alone. While I don't love the price paid of $10.07 per share, it will help to grow annual EPS.

Finally, as discussed in a prior article, Del Taco is working hard to complete remodels and outfitting some new stores with its Fresh Flex store design. The new models have a more modern look to attract customers and improve brand recognition. In addition, they should also attract franchisees, with these remodels likely to improve average unit volumes. Meanwhile, Del Taco's Fresh Flex Drive-Thru Only prototype will also offer lower upfront investment for franchisees with 1,200 square feet vs. a typical ~2,000 square foot location. This model is outfitted with dual-entry drive-thru lanes and covered 'park & eat' dining stalls. Let's take a look at the financial results:

Despite labor pressure and commodity cost inflation, Del Taco managed to report restaurant-level margins of 18.9% in Q2, a 250 basis point increase on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by a 140 basis point improvement in food/paper and a 30 point decrease in labor, despite minimum wage pressures. Unfortunately, while this was quite impressive, the company has guided for some margin pressure in H2, with labor-related inflation of 6% and commodity inflation of up to 2%. I believe the latter could end up being conservative, given that we've seen wholesale food prices soar by 9.6% year-over-year in June, their largest increase since 2011.

On the labor front, where we've seen tightness in the industry, Del Taco noted that turnover is up slightly year-over-year, and wage rate pressure combined with the Nevada wage increase ($9.00 to $9.75) is what prompted the call for labor-related inflation of 6.0%. The good news is that the company is using referral bonuses to help with hiring and has a new digital recruiting partnership to increase presence on job boards and make the hiring process more seamless. However, if we were to see the situation worsen, we could see labor inflation come in slightly higher than guided estimates. For now, it's not clear whether this is transitory, but the consensus seems to be that hospitality workers are not in a rush to go back to their jobs post-COVID-19.

Moving over to Del Taco's earnings trend, we can see that it's expected to be a much better year, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.46, translating to ~28% growth year-over-year. While this is below prior highs in FY2016 ($0.56), current estimates suggest we should see annual EPS head back to prior highs by FY2023, helped by solid unit growth. If Del Taco can meet its unit growth outlook, I would not be surprised to see new all-time highs in annual EPS in FY2023, pointing to slightly better earnings than current estimates. Based on a current share price of $8.60, Del Taco trades at 18.5x FY2021 earnings estimates following its recent decline.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Del Taco is down sharply from its highs which has improved the valuation, the stock does not look like a screaming buy here by any means. If we look at the company's historical earnings multiple between 2016 and 2019 (pre-COVID-19), we can see that it ranged between 8 and 42, with the best time to buy the stock being when it dipped below 16x earnings. As noted above, Del Taco currently trades at 18.5x forward earnings and is still outside its ideal valuation zone for new buys. So, from a valuation standpoint, the stock still doesn't have a meaningful margin of safety baked in yet.

Looking at the technical picture, we can see that Del Taco has slid sharply from its 52-week highs, which is not surprising given that it rose rapidly from November 2020 to March 2021. Unfortunately, this led to no meaningful support levels being built along the way. However, the stock is finally dropping towards a strong support level following its July decline, with the $7.35 area representing a level where buyers have stepped up on three occasions in the past year. With the stock's long-term moving average also coming in near this level and the business much healthier than last August, I would expect this area to provide a floor for the stock if we see further weakness. This would line up with Del Taco trading at closer to 16x FY2021 earnings estimates, making for a more attractive setup both technically and fundamentally.

Obviously, there's no guarantee that Del Taco dips to this strong support zone, but in an ebullient market where we haven't seen a double-digit correction in the S&P 500 (SPY) in nearly a year, I don't see any reason to overpay or rush into new positions, especially with possible headwinds for restaurants from an uptrend in COVID-19 cases recently. So, while the long-term outlook for Del Taco has improved if it can execute, I believe it's best to be patient and wait for the stock to pull back to this support zone. For now, I believe there are better deals out there in the market elsewhere, but I would get much more interested in the stock if it dipped below $7.50 in the coming months.