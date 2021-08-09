Timing Is Everything: My Book's Model Portfolios 2-Plus Years Later

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

(A version of this article was published for my Inside the Income Factory members two weeks ago.)

Introduction: Different Models, Familiar Funds

Many of you have read (and commented about) my book, The Income Factory: An Investor's Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns, which has model portfolios that I created more than two years ago and submitted nine months prior to publication. This article reviews those models, in particular how they stood up to an onslaught of unique events during a particularly volatile period. These are not the same models as those created, maintained, and reviewed regularly for Inside the Income Factory members. But they do contain many of the same funds that members and my other followers are by now familiar with from many years of both Marketplace and public articles about Income Factory investing.

Timing can be everything

The COVID pandemic, whose arrival coincided with a global energy crash orchestrated by Russia and Saudi Arabia, was a real test of many investment strategies, including the Income Factory that I had created and launched over the past decade here on the pages of Seeking Alpha.

Even before COVID hit, I had trepidations about trying to create model portfolios that had to be submitted, along with all my other editorial copy, eight months prior to the book's publication date. Of course it would be even longer before most of my book's readers would actually see them. Knowing this was to be the case, I tried to pick really solid, "sleep well at night" funds with good histories and well-established sponsors and fund managers. But nobody, and certainly not me, realized my fund picks would be tested through the sort of investment period we have seen over the past year and a half.

Enough already, so how did they do?

There were four model portfolios introduced in chapter 7 of the book: Two "Aggressive risk/reward" portfolios, two "Moderate risk/reward" portfolios; and one "Taxable" portfolio in chapter 9.

Here's a summary of the results, with more detail listed later in the article. I used three-year results because that's the period widely reported on by most funds, and the one most closely aligned with the time window (2.5 years ago) when I wrote the book and selected the model portfolios. As a practical matter, anyone who bought the portfolios exactly 2.5 years ago rather than the full three years ago would have likely done BETTER than the figures reported, since the market for many of these funds actually dipped during the latter half of 2018. So these return figures pretty much assume the worst timing in purchasing the portfolios. Anyone who bought these portfolios (or most other fund portfolios) a month or more after the book was published, and therefore after the crash in March 2020, would, of course, have done extremely well.

My goal in having both a larger and a smaller portfolio choice in the two risk/reward categories was to accommodate the needs of readers with different size portfolios or varying levels of interest in managing and monitoring more or fewer specific funds.

Similarly with the "Aggressive" versus "Moderate" risk/reward choices. The aggressive-labeled portfolios were further out the yield spectrum with distribution yields originally just slightly over 10%. The moderate-labeled models had distribution yields that were 8.4% (the 12 fund model) and 8.3% (the 24 fund model) at that time. This mirrored to some extent what I was doing in my Seeking Alpha articles back then where I had recently introduced a "Widow & Orphan" model portfolio, specifically with the idea that it would be somewhat more conservative than my own personal portfolio, and would pursue distribution yields that were therefore a bit lower.

Tortoise vs. Hare?

I mused at the time, and it turned out to be prophetic, that the more moderate-yielding and lower-risk portfolios might be the tortoises that beat the hares in the long run. We won't know for many more years, but in the relatively short three-year period since I created these model portfolios and published them, which of course included last year's crash, the lower-risk choices have performed better.

The reason for that is pretty straight-forward. The two aggressive models, as well as the taxable model, included Master Limited Partnership ("MLP") funds that were engaged in energy pipelines and other infrastructure. These were high yielding and - until the crash induced by the Saudi/Russian energy squeeze - were regarded as highly stable cash flow generators. Including them in the more aggressive models seemed like a prudent move at the time, although they ended up dragging down the results. But even with the two MLP funds included - Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure (FMO) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunity (JMLP) - our two aggressive models generated annualized three year returns of between 7.5% and 8%.

Similarly the taxable model's performance was dragged down by three MLP funds we included in its portfolio - FMO, JMLP, and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) - all of which pay (or used to pay, in the case of JMLP, which dissolved) distributions in the form of constructive return of capital ("ROC") which has the effect of deferring taxes and is therefore helpful in a taxable account. Even with the drag of those three funds (two of which, FMO and TYG, have come back in the past year with returns of 52% and 91% respectively) our taxable model has generated compound annual growth ("CAGR") of over 7% for the past three years.

The two moderate risk/reward models generated annual returns over 10% for the past three years, despite each one holding MLP fund JMLP, and taking a 90% write-off of that particular investment.

So for this recent period, at least, our moderate models have been the tortoises that beat the hares.

Here are the Details

In each model, I assumed an original investment of $5,000 in each fund three years ago, and calculated the fund's return over the following three years, using the annualized return per CEF Connect. Knowing the starting value ($5,000) and the ending value (the sum of the starting value plus the total return earned in each year by that fund), allows us to calculate the annualized return (i.e the compounded annual growth rate or CAGR) of the portfolio.

Our smaller (12 fund) Aggressive Model's performance was hurt by its one-and-only MLP fund, FMO, which had an annualized return for the past three years of -32%, as a result of which it lost almost 70% of its value. The other fund that dragged it down was First Trust Specialty Finance (FGB) which is a fund that invests in business development companies ("BDCs") and which suffered a small loss over the three year period. In spite of those two, the model generated an annualized return of 7.6% over the past three years. Some of the other funds, including Liberty All Star (USA), Calamos Convertible & High Income (CHY), Guggenheim Enhanced Equity (GPM) and Brookfield Real Assets (RA) were especially strong performers.

As readers can see, the current portfolio, with an average yield of 7.9% and discount of 2.3%, looks pretty attractive as a base for future investing. One exception might be Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure (MFD), which despite its generous but possibly unsustainable yield, is not as strong a long-term candidate as Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) or Reaves Utility Income (UTG).

Our larger (20 fund) Aggressive model did slightly better, generating an 8% CAGR over three years. It had a second MLP fund, JMLP, that ultimately dissolved, paying its remaining shareholders a small final distribution. We assumed a 90% loss in all the portfolios that held it, which may be overly conservative. Besides the boost from the funds just mentioned above, it also benefited from excellent performances from MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) and Guggenheim Strategic Opportunity (GOF). Like its smaller sibling portfolio, above, the remaining model portfolio looks reasonably healthy, with the same caveat about MFD.

Our Moderate risk/reward 12-fund portfolio did better, despite incurring almost a total write-off of its JMLP holding. The rest of the portfolio picked up the slack and came through well, with standouts including two Calamos funds, CHY and Strategic Total Return (CSQ), Eaton Vance funds ETO and (ETY), Credit Suisse Asset Management (CIK), and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) and Closed-End Opportunity (FOF). The model shows a double helping of UTF, because we started out with another Cohen & Steers fund, Global Income Builder (INB), but it merged into UTF in late 2019. The overall three-year annualized growth rate (i.e. CAGR) was 10.28%.

Our 24 fund Moderate risk/reward portfolio did the best of all, since it had even more solid performers to offset the impact of the MLP funds and FGB. Besides those just mentioned, I added several high yield bond funds, like Black Rock Corporate High Yield (HYT), BNY Mellon (DHF), and New America High Income (HYB) that performed very well, as did CBRE Clarion Real Estate (IGR). Its three year CAGR was 10.36%.

Finally, as mentioned earlier, our taxable portfolio generated a reasonable return, but nothing exceptional, because it too was dragged down by its MLP-fund component's terrible performance during the crash early last year. Since then many of the MLP funds, like FMO and TYG, have come back strongly and are well positioned for the future, but not enough to offset the impact of JMLP's collapse on the three-year results.

Summary

For the past year I have held my breath as I followed with some trepidation the progress of the model portfolios listed in my book, The Income Factory, that McGraw-Hill published in March 2020. I never knew for sure how they would perform through all the economic and financial volatility and uncertainty that we have faced, especially given how I had to create and submit them about nine months before the book was actually released. So while I'll never claim to have a crystal ball, the one thing I am more firmly sure of than ever is that picking well-established and highly respected fund sponsors and managers is key to successful closed-end fund investing.

We deliberately buy closed-end funds because they allow us to hold more complex, often less widely-known and less liquid asset classes, which in turn pay us higher yields. Having real professionals doing that for us is the key to success, since large-cap index-style investing doesn't work in these more challenging asset classes, like high yield bonds, senior loans, business development companies ("BDCs"), collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), infrastructure and MLPs, etc.

I have written previously about the "alchemy" of closed-end funds, how they allow us to buy lower-risk credit investments, and by (1) using low-priced institutional leverage not available to most retail investors and (2) often buying, re-investing and compounding at discounted prices, we end up with more assets working for us than we had to pay for. This allows us to convert a "natural" yield of 6 or 7% on the assets working for us, into an 8, 9 or 10% yield on the smaller amount of money we actually invested.

So I'm pleased that my model portfolio picks, made well over two years ago in a vastly different financial and economic environment, have - so far - managed to hold up well, and seem attractively positioned for whatever lies ahead.