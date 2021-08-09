Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went public in a splashy IPO and has seen its shares explode upwards over the last couple of days, which seems to mirror some of the meme stocks that were, to a significant degree, pushed upwards by Robinhood's users. The huge share price gains since the IPO bring up the question of whether Robinhood Markets, Inc. is fairly valued right now, or whether the buying frenzy is overdone and shares are overvalued today. In this report, I will lay out my case and explain why I believe that shares are not a good investment at current prices.

Robinhood's IPO Valuation

Robinhood, which is famous for pushing no-fee investments into the spotlight and getting millions of younger investors interested in the stock market, has IPO'd at the end of July at a price of $38. At that price, the company was valued at roughly $32 billion, which is not at all a small market capitalization for an online broker.

Robinhood Stock's Current Valuation

In the days following the IPO, shares have proven to be highly volatile:

Data by YCharts

Shares rose by close to 100% at some point, before falling back down to the $50s, which is still well above where shares traded at when the company went public. At current prices, Robinhood Markets is valued at roughly $47 billion, based on a share count of roughly 850 million.

At a market cap of close to $50 billion, HOOD is one of the highest-valued brokerages one can invest in. Interactive Brokers (IBKR), for example, which is one of the largest brokers, is valued at $25 billion right now, whereas E*Trade was taken over for $13 billion by Morgan Stanley (MS).

It seems to be pretty clear that investors are willing to pay a premium valuation for HOOD, especially when we consider the fact that the company is not profitable. The most likely explanation for HOOD's high valuation, despite somewhat sub-par fundamentals, is the growth narrative that exists for Robinhood -- after all, the company has seen consistent user growth for years, and investors seem to believe that the same will hold true in the future.

The current consensus price target, according to YCharts, is $55, thus shares seem to trade in line with what analysts deem fair value. It should, however, be noted that the company is, so far, not widely covered, and analyst models may be somewhat rudimentary still, as HOOD does not have a long history as a publicly-traded company.

Is Robinhood Stock Overvalued?

The answer to that question depends on what growth rate you believe is realistic going forward, and what you believe margins will eventually look like. For now, at first sight, HOOD looks quite expensive for sure -- the company is not generating any meaningful net profits, and yet it trades at close to $50 billion.

Looking into the company's S-1 filing (linked above), we get the information that the company generated revenues of $960 million in 2020 through its 12.5 million accounts. Those numbers were up 245% and 143% year over year, showcasing the company's very strong growth in 2020. It is, however, likely that growth will be significantly lower going forward, due to several reasons.

First, the law of large numbers dictates that maintaining growth rates this high becomes harder and harder, and eventually that will be impossible altogether. On top of that 2020 was a unique year for Robinhood -- the combination of lockdowns, which led to boredom for many younger people, combined with stimulus payments that could not be spent on travel, dining out, clubbing, etc. resulted in surging interest in investing. These factors will not align in a similar manner in 2021 or beyond, which is why Robinhood will likely never have a year this huge again. For reference, HOOD had a user growth rate of 70% in 2018 and 55% in 2019, which shows that 2020 was an absolute outlier and that this growth will most likely not be maintained in 2021 or beyond.

Net income during 2020 totaled $7 million, which seems like a negligible amount for a company that is valued at well above $40 billion -- HOOD's 2020 earnings multiple is 6,700. This alone clearly shows that investors are not valuing the company based on current results at all, instead, expectations of future growth and meme-induced short-term trading seem to be the driving factors for HOOD's share price gains since its IPO.

Looking at HOOD's competitors can help us evaluate how HOOD may eventually be valued once the company has matured. IBKR trades at 19x forward earnings, while The Charles Schwab (SCHW) is valued at 22x forward net profits today. HOOD, with a non-existent earnings multiple, as analysts expect the company to report net losses this year, clearly is the outlier among online brokerages.

Due to the fact that HOOD did not generate any meaningful profits last year, we don't know where margins could stand a couple of years down the road. Due to its business model -- no commission fees, and revenue generation through selling order flow to hedge funds -- Robinhood seems to be disadvantaged from a margin standpoint versus peers, as it is not as easy to monetize users when operating a fee-less discount broker. SCHW, on the other hand, can monetize its (oftentimes wealthier) users more easily, which is why one might assume that HOOD's margins will lag behind those of SCHW and others even once HOOD is more mature. SCHW generated a profit margin of 29% over the last year, while IBKR generated a profit margin of 13% in the same time frame. Due to the aforementioned disadvantaged business model, I believe that it is reasonable to assume that HOOD will generate a profit margin that will be closer to IBKR (or even below that) instead of a profit margin that is in line, or close to, that of SCHW.

When we assume that HOOD's profit margin will stand at 15% eventually, and one could even make the case that it will remain well below that level, then HOOD would need to generate $6.70 in revenue to generate $1 in net profit. The company is valued at $47 billion today, thus one may assume that the company would eventually have to generate annual profits of $2.3 billion to justify the current market capitalization, once the company has matured and trades at a similar multiple to peers (~20). If HOOD wants to generate $2.3 billion in net profit on a profit margin of 15%, it would need to generate revenue of $15 billion in a single year, or roughly 15x as much as in 2020. At a constant revenue per user, that would require HOOD's user count to climb from 12.5 million to 190 million, which seems pretty unlikely to happen in the near term. First, the number of people that are attracted to HOOD's discount service will be relatively limited, as many people do not invest at all. Even among those that do invest, not everyone is attracted to the discount brokerage style offered by HOOD, as especially wealthier investors will stay with the more expensive, but better-service brokerages such as Schwab. Even if HOOD would be able to add new users forever, it would take the company a very long time to hit a user count of 100 million or more, as the company has, on average added just 3.5 million users a year in the last three years -- and that includes the one-of-a-kind 2020. Based on the scenario above, I thus believe that it is unlikely that HOOD will generate profits that would warrant its current valuation any time soon. When we also factor in share dilution due to share-based compensation and stock options paid to management, the calculation looks even worse.

Is Robinhood A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

HOOD is an online broker with above-average growth for sure, but that does not necessarily mean that it must be a great investment. 2020 was an absolute outlier year due to special circumstances, and it is very likely that growth in 2021 and beyond will not be this high. Due to the service-light business model, the addressable market seems limited, and it is also noteworthy that some of HOOD's decisions have been quite controversial, such as the fact that users' ability to trade certain stocks has been restricted from time to time. The company recently agreed to pay $70 million to settle a range of charges. These things do not necessarily increase trust in the company, which could limit user growth.

Since HOOD is valued at a very high valuation today, which implies a level of profitability that will, I believe, not be reached in the foreseeable future, I do not see HOOD as an attractive investment at current prices. I would rate HOOD an avoid right here, although others will, of course, disagree, e.g. due to being more optimistic about HOOD's growth. Due to the high volatility, shares may also be of interest to traders that are looking for a short-term trade.

For my taste, however, HOOD is not a great pick at all -- neither its valuation, nor its business model does convince me, and there also is no overly large moat that would warrant a premium valuation. Feel free to share your value assessment in the comment section below!