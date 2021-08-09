Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

AT&T (NYSE:T) is one of the more hotly debated stocks on Seeking Alpha.

Since announcing the spin-off of Time Warner media to Discovery (DISCA) in May, the debate revolves around how much T will be worth after the deal is consummated next spring. Currently, the market cannot make up its mind as T's price remains at $29 more or less.

Here's the chart since the deal was announced. Notice that both stocks have dropped lowering their MV (Market Value) by a combined $24 billion ($20 billion T, $4 billion DISCA).

So what the market is saying over the last two months is the deal is bad.

I beg to differ, the deal will be a plus for both companies and for investors who buy T now.

Here are four reasons why the AT&T/Discovery deal is a good one for T investors.

1. AT&T going back to being a communications company is good news, not bad news, especially at the current price.

The most prevalent argument against the deal is T's announcement that the dividend will be cut.

Those who currently own T have a very nice dividend of 7% plus and they don't want to give it up. But the dividend is only paying 7% because of the millstone that $160 billion in long-term debt presents to the market. In addition, revenue per share has gone down every year since 2016.

This is easy to see by comparing the historical dividend plus interest expense per share compared to revenue per share.

More interest expense, more dividends, and more shares do not go well with decreasing revenue. Therefore, lower share price and 7% dividends.

However, after the deal is completed, lower debt and interest expense, fewer shares with buybacks, and lower dividends should mean AT&T's stock price heads up after the Discovery deal is consummated. So capital gains and a smaller dividend rather than capital losses and a 7% dividend. I like that a lot better especially since the new lower dividend will still likely be in the 4-5% range.

2. What will AT&T look like compared to Verizon after the Discovery deal?

AT&T says it will pay out about $8.6 billion in annual dividends after the deal closes. With the current share count at about 7.1 billion that comes to about $1.20 per share annually.

At a 5% dividend rate that's a $24 share price. At 4% it's $30.

With the reduced debt, AT&T's debt to EBITDA will also drop.

The current debt/EBITDA is about 3.1x so 2.6x or 2.5x will be much more acceptable to rating agencies. As of year-end 2020, Verizon's (VZ) debt/EBITDA (123/48) was 2.6 exactly the same as T after the deal is completed.

Note that in the chart below Long Term Debt is not net of cash since there is no way to determine what T's cash will be at the time the deal is closed.

Looking at the chart above, T and VZ will be very similar in FCF, dividend payout, and debt therefore, there is little reason for a price differential.

3. On the other hand some of Verizon's financial metrics appear to be getting worse.

Looking at Q1 2021 results, VZ has slowed down somewhat.

Revenue was down quarter over quarter, debt was up significantly to $158 billion and debt/EBITA ratio correspondingly went up to 2.9 from 2.6x at year-end.

AT&T's debt also went up $8 billion over the same period. In both cases, it was most likely due to buying spectrum in the auction in January.

Verizon Wireless (referred to as Cellco Partnership in the FCC documents [PDF]) easily spent the most, with a total bid of $45.4bn for 3,511 licences. AT&T and T-Mobile also spent generously, forking out $23.4bn and $9.3bn respectively, in return receiving 1,621 and 142 licences. Source: theregister.com

4. AT&T and Verizon's revenue projections are about the same.

Looking at their presentations, both companies are projecting low-single-digit revenue growth going forward. Verizon's projection is only for 2021 while AT&T's is for 2023 and beyond, so not exactly an apples to apples comparison.

But the point remains that AT&T's spinoff of TW is going to transform them into an extremely competitive telecommunications company going forward. Note that AT&T's EBITDA and FCF are projected to grow at mid-single-digits for 2022 and 2023.

Verizon's projection for 2021 looks about the same.

Conclusion:

AT&T shareholders have taken a huge beating ever since AT&T closed the Time Warner deal on June 15, 2018. That's bad news for long-time holders, but now that the deal is being undone, I think AT&T can return to its former semi-glory.

That's easily seen by comparing T and VZ share prices going back 10 years. From 2011 to the TW closing, VZ and T looked like never-separated twins, both mirroring the other's price. T's high price during that period was over $43 a share and the average price was $35. Compare those numbers to today's paltry $28 and change.

After the TW deal, the prices diverged substantially with VZ continuing to appreciate while T's price dropped by more than 30%.

AT&T has been something of a disaster for long-term T shareholders but now that T management has come to its senses (hopefully), T looks like an excellent long-term holding as it once again may at least approach VZ's value.

And that does not take into account the value of the Discovery shares T shareholders will receive at closing. We'll look at that part of the deal in my next article on AT&T.

And get this... T management says they may start buying back stock too.

AT&T is an excellent long-term buy for shareholders looking for appreciation and a substantial dividend.