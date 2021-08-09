Duncan_Andison/iStock via Getty Images

What should investors know about Affirm's business model?

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) finance company that went public in January 2021 at $49/share. In short, it is a way of financing purchases in between a debit card and credit. If you buy something and pay for it over a short period of time (3 months), there is little to no interest charged. If you pay over longer periods of time (12-24 months), you pay similar interest charges as a credit card APR (usually 15%) plus a spread. These financing arrangements are for single items, basically mini-individual loans, whereas with a credit card, you just manage your credit card balance spread over everything you buy.

The BNPL product is very popular among millennials and gen z. 15 percent of millennials and 5.7 percent of Gen Z consumers using BNPL in-store compared to only 3 percent of older generations. To the extent you think younger people will never move to credit cards, BNPL could be a very interesting place to be long time. That's the sector, not necessarily Affirm.

Affirm makes money through transaction fees with merchants (around 3-5%) and interest on longer financing programs. For the merchants, the fees are slightly higher than they would pay a credit card company, but many see the transactions as sales they would not have had otherwise, so they're willing to eat the difference.

Their customers are reasonably diversified, although the biggest segment is sporting equipment.

Source: company presentation

And the biggest merchant on the sporting equipment side is Peloton (PTON), whose payment options on bikes you can see below.

Source: Peloton site

The company has grown its user base, revenue and gross merchandise volume at very good clips.

Source: company presentation

Credit card and charge card companies can be very profitable enterprises as has long been proven by American Express (AXP), Discover (DFS), Capital One (COF) etc.

While those companies use A LOT of technology and invest heavily in it, they still bill themselves as financial services companies. Affirm promotes itself as more of a fintech company. While there clearly is a technology angle and the company speaks to the AI it uses to offer credit quickly, there is no reinventing the wheel in lending. The business earns about 50% of its income from interest on loans held for investment. The company takes substantial credit risk and allowed for credit losses of 5.2% in the March quarter. This allowance is admittedly down from previous quarters, but those losses were unsustainably high and even 5.2% is above where most credit card companies reserve.

Source: company presentation

Affirm's Stock Price

Affirm was a very hot IPO. It shot up from its $49 IPO price to a high of $140 on the day it reported its first earnings as a public company in February. While that earnings report technically "beat" earnings expectations, clearly the market had priced in almost all but a heroic sales growth and improved profitability, instead of a guide to bigger losses in the March quarter. The stock started sliding from that day and continued falling fairly steadily through the third quarter earnings report it released in May which also underwhelmed relative to valuation.

Why has Affirm stock been declining?

Affirm came public at a period of close to peak euphoria for fintech stocks, many of which came public via SPACs, whose euphoria period also seemed to peak around that January/February time frame. Basically, the company came public at a lofty valuation and market insanity took it to ridiculous heights almost immediately after the IPO. Many stocks have suffered since.

The stock bounced between the mid 40's to the low 60's over the past few months. It shot up after Square (SQ) agreed to by Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) on August 1. Afterpay is the 800 pound gorilla of BNPL, particularly in Australia where it's based and Europe. Afterpay offers Square some opportunities to roll out the product more aggressively in the US and for SQ to expand more broadly internationally. SQ is paying almost $30 billion for Afterpay, or around 40x 2021 sales. The deal had better work at that valuation. AFRM, at 20x sales is a relative bargain in comparison.

Affirm currently has 7 buys, 4 holds and 1 sells with an average target price of $72. If you ask me, these guys are jumping through a lot of mental hoops to get to that price target. For starters, the BNPL business is fairly crowded. PayPal (PYPL) has a competing service, PROG Holdings (PRG) which I wrote about and think is a really interesting company is getting into the business and so are a number of other independent players. I also don't expect the big credit card companies like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) to just sit still. As far of technology companies entering the business, Apple (AAPL) is partnering with AFRM in Canada going their own way with ApplePay in the US.

All of these companies have huge customer bases, tremendous technology capabilities, ability to rate credit risk and very big base businesses they can use to finance building out BNPL segments, if they determine doing so is worthwhile. They might determine it's not worth the credit risk.

I am of the opinion that with financial services, technology only goes so far when it comes to determining risk. Credit card companies have decades and decades of servicing billions of people's borrowing and ability to pay. Even they get dinged periodically with upticks in credit losses, which the high fees and expensive money don't cover. Just as I have a hard time seeing how an upstart insurance company like Lemonade (LMND) is going to use AI to better price insurance risk than insurance companies who have been studying actuarial tables for over a century, I have a hard time seeing how AFRM is going to price credit risk better than the credit card companies, or a company like Apple which has information and spending habits of hundreds of millions of people.

Is Affirm stock a buy or a sell?

I have no idea if there is another Jack Dorsey out there with a high multiple stock he can use as funny money for acquisitions and who sees Affirm as some must have strategic piece. A potential acquirer is the only way I see Affirm's stock price being remotely justified. At 20x sales, it trades at the same revenue multiple as behemoths such as Visa (V) and Mastercard, except those companies generate billions in profit. Perhaps Affirm is some kind of unique disruptor against those companies' business model that I'm not seeing. But on its own merits, I would not own this stock.

Conclusion

I don't see a smoking gun catalyst against this company so I wouldn't short it, particularly given the risk of some acquirer swiping it up. Otherwise, I see this company as a mediocre player in already crowded and getting worse space that offers nothing particularly proprietary or unique and much better capitalized competitors.