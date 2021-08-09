David Trood/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been a solid start to the year for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the index easily outpacing the S&P-500 (SPY), up more than 40% year-to-date. One of the top performers in the group continues to be Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT), and this shouldn't be a surprise, with the company coming off two massive beats in a row. Based on guidance, Boot Barn has noted that it expects 10% unit growth in FY2022 and potentially FY2023, translating to material annual EPS growth between FY2021 and FY2024. However, with Boot Barn now ~95% above its weekly moving average, the stock is becoming overbought short-term. Given the unfavorable reward to risk from a technical standpoint, I see this rally to $93.00 as an opportunity to book some profits.

Last week, Boot Barn released its fiscal Q1 2022 results, reporting a massive beat on revenue and quarterly earnings per share [EPS], with net sales of $306.3 million and quarterly EPS of $1.35. This translated to a ~$15 million and $0.45 beat, respectively. On a two-year basis, which is more relevant due to COVID-19 impacts, Boot Barn managed to increase revenue by a whopping 65%, trouncing the $185.8 million reported in fiscal Q2 2020. This was driven by moderate unit growth and high double-digit same-store comps (~52%), with Boot Barn confident that it is continuing to pick up market share. Given the solid results, annual EPS estimates for FY2022 soared to $4.11, up from ~$3.30 previously. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, Boot Barn has managed to grow its business materially despite COVID-19 related headwinds and has seen an outstanding recovery from fiscal Q1 2021 levels. Since the onset of the pandemic, when sales dipped to multi-year lows ($147.8 million), Boot Barn has seen a complete recovery in net sales, with $306.3 million in revenue reported in the most recent quarter. This was driven by 56% growth in e-Commerce sales on a 2-year basis and an even more impressive 67% growth rate in retail sales. The company noted that strength across geographies was broad-based, with the West Region outperforming, and all categories were positive except for flame-resistant work apparel. This is likely due to softness in the oil/gas markets, but this could be a tailwind going forward given the improving commodity prices.

In terms of exclusive brands, which had a massive quarter in fiscal Q4 2021, their strength has continued, with penetration now up to 26.3%. This represents a 650 basis point increase on a two-year basis and is a major contributor to the improving gross margins, with higher margins in this category. Cody James, Cheyenne, Hawk, and Idyllwind continue to be among the top-10 selling brands in the store. The benefit of the significant demand for exclusive brands is that it has also helped to mitigate supply chain headwinds during a period of surging demand for Boot Barn's products. While the company hasn't guided for another exclusive brand launch in FY2022, the strength in this category suggests that another could arrive by next year once they're most fully developed.

Moving to unit growth, Boot Barn opened three new stores in fiscal Q1 2022, but this pace is expected to accelerate materially throughout the year. Based on current guidance, the company expects 27 net new stores in FY2022, with store openings being back-end weighted. Finally, regarding how fiscal Q2 2022 is trending, the company noted that same-store sales were up over 50% in the first five weeks relative to fiscal Q2 2021, suggesting that the momentum has continued relatively unabated. One potential headwind could be the ramp-up we've seen in COVID-19 cases the past couple of weeks, but the company noted it hasn't seen an impact yet. Let's take a look at Boot's earnings trend:

As shown in the chart above, Boot Barn has seen a massive acceleration in annual earnings per share growth since FY2018, during a period where the company sported a compound annual EPS growth rate of just ~3.7%. However, with incredible brand penetration driving margin expansion, steady unit growth, a solid boost in e-Commerce, and solid same-store sales growth, annual EPS is now growing at a rapid pace. In fact, if Boot Barn meets FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $4.11, the compound annual EPS growth rate will surge to ~28.8%, up from ~18.4% last year, a more than 1000 basis point acceleration sequentially.

If we look ahead to FY2023 and FY2024, annual EPS growth is expected to slow, though this isn't surprising, following what's expected to be triple-digit annual EPS growth in FY2022. In fact, even if Boot Barn misses FY2024 annual EPS estimates of $4.36 and comes in closer to $4.30, this would still translate to a ~22.3% compound annual EPS growth rate, which is well above prior-year levels. This is an exceptional growth rate, suggesting that the stock is a clear market leader in its industry.

So, why even consider taking some profits?

While Boot Barn is not expensive from a valuation standpoint at 22.6x forward earnings at a share price of $93.00, it isn't cheap either. In fact, the best time to buy the stock has been below 14x earnings, with Boot Barn's historical PE ratio coming in between 12 and 30. However, while the valuation is not expensive following the massive beat and bullish outlook, the stock looks to be getting ahead of itself short-term from a technical standpoint, which could present an issue.

As shown in the chart below, Boot Barn is now trading more than 95% above its weekly moving average (green line), and the stock has only been this overbought twice since its IPO debut. On the most recent two occasions when the stock became this overbought, the reward to risk was poor, to say the least. This is evidenced by an average 1-year forward return of 6.5% and an average 1-year forward intra-day drawdown of 45%. This translates to a reward to risk ratio of 1 to 7, which is terrible. It's worth noting that while history does rhyme, it doesn't always repeat itself, and this time could be different. However, given the risk of a sharp correction due to the current overbought condition, I believe it's wise to book at least some profits here above $92.00 per share.

Boot Barn just came off an incredible fiscal Q1 2022 report, and the company continues to fire on all cylinders, with further tailwinds ahead as consumers look for wardrobe refreshes in a busier concert/rodeo season. Previously, the stock looked quite expensive heading into FY2022, but gross margin expansion should contribute to triple-digit annual EPS growth this year, making the valuation look more reasonable. Having said that, the technical picture is becoming a little alarming, with the stock now the most overbought it's been in years. Balancing the solid long-term fundamental outlook with the heightened risk from a technical standpoint, booking some profits makes sense here above $92.00 per share.