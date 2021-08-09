assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

In this company, we're going to take a look at a request I've gotten once long ago but recently decided to check up on. The Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is a Toronto-based company that owns royalties and streams in gold mining as well as other natural resource investments. It has a double listing on TSE and NYSE, and it's a dividend payer.

It's a popular investment for those seeking to diversify into some sort of gold/natural resource mining, and for that sake, I thought I would look at it and see what we have here.

(Source: Franco-Nevada)

Franco-Nevada Corporation - What does the company do?

So, Franco-Nevada has a split past.

The company was a gold exploration company, beginning to trade on the public market in 1983. At that time, the company also engaged in oil and gas royalty ownership - but not gold.

The company raised $930,000 back in 1985 to purchase gold royalties, done in 1986, and spent nearly half the corporate treasure coffer of $2M to buy 4% of revenues from a Nevada-based gold mine, which produced around 44,000 oz per year. The company continued to earn royalties from this mine until 2001, and the company continued to buy royalties on mines in 1988 and later, in various commodities, but its primary focus from then on was royalties in Gold.

In 2001, the company sold its only wholly-owned mine to Normandy Mining in exchange for 20% of the company and a 5% royalty. Newmont Mining later struck a deal to purchase Franco-Nevada and Normandy, buying the company's shares at a 22% premium from an earlier offer. The company split off from Newmont and IPO'ed on TSE in 2007, raising $1.1B CAD, purchasing a large portfolio of mining royalties from Newmont. At the time it was one of the largest IPO's in Canada's history, and the largest-ever IPO in mining in North America.

So, what we have is a company that today owns a number of gold and commodity royalties, as well as other resources, which include:

Gold Wheaton, a purchaser of gold Byproducts

Cobre Panama Copper Metal streams, and Inmet Mining.

A stake in the Weyburn Oil field.

Gold and silver royalty rights in the Candelaria mine...

...and many others.

The company markets itself as the world's largest royalty company, and one of its mottos being "The gold investment that WORKS", indicating the volatility of other gold investments. Kevin O'Leary has gone on record saying that he would never own gold miners, only gold. Given that the company owns royalties from mines, it would be fair to say that FNV is essentially and indirectly owning gold miners, despite the company not actually operating the mines.

A tricky proposal for conservative dividend investors.

Since the company doesn't own the mines or the gold, it reports a number called GEO, or 'Gold Equivalent Ounces' sold, as one of its major variables. The company owns a near-ridiculous number of royalty streams at this point, all with various percentages ranging from 1% to complete ownership. The number of portfolio items is now:

6 in South America

2 in Mexico/Central America

5 in the US

8 in Canada

1 in Turkey

In addition, the company owns an energy portfolio that maintains positions in the USA and Canada and generates between $100M-$170M in annual revenues.

It's quite true that Franco-Nevada has outperformed most relevant indexes and comparables over time at this particular point in time.

(Source: Franco-Nevada)

The company seeks to combine low-risk gold investments with a strong balance sheet, growing dividends, continued exploration, and limiting risky exposure. The company earns its money through net smelter return royalties, streams, net profit interests, net royalty interests, and working interests.

The company does not:

operate mines

develop mining projects

conduct exploration

It seeks to use an FCF-based business model that enables investment possibilities during a downturn and is very limited in terms of inflation exposure due to its commodity investments. The drawbacks are that financial results are in large tied to commodity pricing, which can fluctuate.

The company's income is largely tied to gold, somewhat to silver and energy, and very little to other asset or commodity classes.

(Source: Franco-Nevada)

85.4% of the company's revenues come from investments in gold or gold-equivalent/royalties/streams. The company believes that part of its fundamental strength is that its margins are unimpacted from producer cost increases, as most of their royalty and stream payments are based not on operator cost-adjusted profits, but production levels, meaning that the company gets paid regardless. In 1Q21, over 87% of the company's revenues were from such contracts - though the company does own royalties which are based on operating profit as opposed to production.

Fundamentally speaking, the company has increased its dividend for 14 years running, making it relatively safe. It's the #1 ranked gold company by Sustainalytics, AA by MSCI, and Prime by ISS ESG.

It has zero debt, and $1.2B available capital as of May 5th, 2021. it also very recently increased its quarterly dividend by 15.4% to $0.3/share, and the company guides to 25% revenue growth over 5 years, or around 5% annual growth.

Let's look at the most recent results.

Franco-Nevada - How has the company been doing?

The 1Q21 is the latest set of results we have, and the results were quite excellent. The company reported near-record margins. The company reported higher production from many of its mines, as well as increased results from the company's energy investments. Strong gold prices and good copper prices are boosting the development outlook for the company's acquisition interests.

The company's dividend increase largely reflects the success at one mine/stream, the Cobre Panama.

FNV expects to generate EBITDA of upwards of $1B a year, and currently has a massively strong net cash position, as well as no actual debt. The 1Q21 adjusted EBITDA came in at absolutely record levels.

The company also had a number of developments during the quarter, including an extension of mining operations at one of its mines, acquiring a set of Vale Royal Debentures in Brazil for iron ore, iron ore investments in a Canada-based iron ore corporation (9.9% of equity), 1.2% of a Côte d'Ivoire gold project, M&A's or Peruvian gold and silver streams, and U.S Oil and Gas rights through Continental Resources.

The current guidance for 2021 has been revised as follows.

(Source: Franco-Nevada)

All in all, the company has done extremely well for itself, providing superb earnings and guidance for increased profit going forward. There is very little to say about earnings here, beyond that they were good, and the company expects them to improve.

Franco-Nevada - What is the valuation?

Valuing this company is a very tricky venture.

The company markets itself as a way to invest in gold, which is essentially how many investors use it. To market it on the basis of underlying earnings, or P/E gives us some very "funky" numbers, and current valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

It has never really traded at 15X P/E, not even when it was listed, and it would be outlandish to expect it to. The premium for the company has varied from around 33X P/E at its lowest, to 68X at its highest.

The question becomes; How on earth to evaluate a company like this? Operating cash flow multiples don't work either. Book values are somewhat tricky since the company only owns royalties (for the most part), with even book values and tangibles trading above 5X. The company has no debt, excellent access to cash, and seems like an absolutely solid business.

I'll begin by using existing multiples and data from the past 10 years to illumine where the market believes the company to be valued.

(Source: TIKR.com)

You may think that a good way to value the company is the price/oz of gold - it should be pegged fairly closely to the development of gold price - but this isn't true either.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It makes sense when you think about it because this company obviously has operations, good quarters and bad quarters and the like - like any normal company. However, its lack of any mining or prospecting operations makes it more of a winner than any company with exposure to gold mining and exploration - which explains some of the premium we're seeing here.

The trouble in valuing the company is clear - most articles and data on the company don't include or present a common, simple thread for evaluating the company's multiples - merely stating that "this is where they are".

I'm going to make an attempt by using the 10-year historicals, which actually brings us to an average weighted P/E multiple of 58X. This includes highs of over 140X, and lows of 21X - though the average is much closer to 40-60 over extended periods of time. The overall picture is that in terms of actual earnings, Franco-Nevada at 42.93X NTM P/E is not overvalued, but actually rather fairly or at "average" valuation. This is a picture that is confirmed by every other standard NTM metric here, including revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, and cash flows. Where we can find an indication perhaps of overvaluation, is looking at operational cash flow multiples, where the company currently trades at 30X, as opposed to a 25.4X mean.

It's quite obvious to me that analysts don't know all that well what to make of the company either. They trade the company at a substantial discount to where it tends to go and rare for analysts, actually undershoot the company's performance by quite a bit.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Here are the current analyst targets for Franco-Nevada.

(Source: Google Sheets, S&P Global)

We can also look at the company in terms of NAV. The current price in terms of share price/NAV per share is a multiple of 2.74X.

(Source: TIKR.com)

In terms of NAV, we do see some substantial valuation spike, but this begs the question if this method is one we should be using here, since it's mostly a real estate or mutual fund metric, and the method tends to understate certain asset values based on the historical cost accounting principle. The result is generally a high NAV, which might explain some of the development here.

In the end, since we're looking at a company that reports profits and cash flows based on continuing operations, even if these operations are streams, I elect to use the P/E multiple and assign Franco-Nevada a very broad valuation range inherent to its 10-year history. I do believe the company becomes appealing below levels of 35X NTM P/E, currently around $165-$175 per share. Buying the company at such multiples would indicate a 4-year upside of well above 10% per year. However, I also view the company as one you could buy up to around 45X P/E, which is closer to its current multiple, based on a current normalized earnings multiple of roughly 44X.

All that aside, remember that:

Franco-Nevada's yield is below inflation and treasuries, at 0.6-0.7%.

One of the main arguments for investing is gold diversification - and the fact that investors use this means that there's plenty of premium baked into the share price here based on such assumptions.

There are other gold companies on the market trading at far cheaper valuations.

But, also remember:

Franco-Nevada has no debt and superb access to cash.

and superb access to cash. Franco-Nevada is not a gold miner, but a gold streaming company. They get paid regardless of operator cost, though there's obviously production risk.

The company has proven its mettle and quality over the past 15 years, being able to outperform in virtually every market environment, providing average 15-year EPS growth of 27% on average, including 2022E-2023E.

I can only tell you my thesis for the company.

Thesis

Company fundamentals and valuations dictate care at current price levels - but the company is a qualitative one, with impressive stability for a commodity and metal company.

The main investing reason is hedging, as FNV has withstood standard downturns impressively. They fell less than 10% during COVID in march 2020 and have proceeded to rise since (with a dip in the middle).

The company is extremely well-run, lacks operational cost and exploration risks, and only has exposure to volume/production risks. You could buy physical gold or paper gold/digital gold, but in the end that does not give you yield. I view Franco-Nevada as superior here.

Franco-Nevada and companies in the same line will be my choice of alternative/gold investment. I'm looking to add this company/these companies to my core portfolio eventually, and I will be keeping a very close eye on this company from now on. The company has proven its ability to make a profit in this market - now I just want the right price before I open up my wallet.

That price, unfortunately, isn't today. But if it dips down again, as it did less than 5-6 months ago, I'll be a buyer.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either. I'm not interested in those potential 1,000-5,000% returns. They're too risky. I'm interested in consistently not making mistakes (or as few as possible), by investing in well-covered, undervalued cash flows and dividends.

If you want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

FNV is a "HOLD". Its valuation is not yet where I would consider it appealing enough for me, but any sort of major dip will see me investing here. Franco-Nevada is now on my watch list, both for the undeniable quality of its operations and results, but also for the CAD exposure.

Thank you for reading.