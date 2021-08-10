Best And Worst Q3 2021: Real Estate ETFs And Mutual Funds

sl-f/iStock via Getty Images

The Real Estate sector ranks eleventh out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q3'21 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Real Estate sector ranked eleventh. It gets our Very Unattractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 195 stocks in the Real Estate sector. See a recap of our Q2'21 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Real Estate sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 16 to 173). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Real Estate sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

HOMZ is excluded from Figure 1 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Two mutual funds (HLRRX, HLPPX) are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

MORT is the top-rated Real Estate ETF. There are no mutual funds that receive a Neutral-or-better rating. MORT earns an Attractive rating.

INDS is the worst rated Real Estate ETF and PWREX is the worst Real Estate mutual fund. They both earn a Very Unattractive rating.

195 stocks of the 2800+ we cover are classified as Real Estate stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Real Estate ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on July 13, 2021.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector or theme.