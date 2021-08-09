spukkato/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was spun out of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2012, the company's share price has grown by >230%, outperforming the S&P 500, which has grown by 210% over the same period, and most of its big pharma rivals.

The company's share price hit an all-time peak of $116 in February 2018, before management made its first major misstep, acquiring Stemcentryx in a ~$10bn deal, in order to gain access to ROVA-T - a small cell lung cancer drug that ultimately failed to make it to market.

By August 2019, AbbVie's share price had nearly halved, trading at ~$65, as investors digested the ROVA-T news, and also began to worry about the future of the pharma's mega-blockbuster immunology drug Humira, which was earning it nearly $20bn per annum.

Humira went off patent in Europe in 2018, and sales duly fell in the region by 15% between 2019 and 2020, from $4.3bn, to $3.72bn. The drug earns most of its revenue in the US, however, where it's patent protected until 2023. Between 2019 and 2020, sales grew by 8.4% in the US, from $14.86bn, to $16.1bn.

The phenomenal success of Humira has allowed AbbVie to grow its top line revenues from $18.4bn in 2012, to $33.3bn in 2019, but the pharma's dependence on sales of a single drug with patent expires looming - Humira accounted for 58% of AbbVie's total revenues in 2019 - was troubling for investors, restricting share price growth.

AbbVie's response to its Humira problem has been rapid, proactive and impressive, however. First of all, the company has developed two new drugs - Rinvoq and Skyrizi - it believes can become standards of care in all of the markets where Humira currently enjoys dominance e.g. Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Crohn's Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis.

Management believes that Skyrizi and Rinvoq can generate $15bn of sales between them within five years, more than offsetting expected declines in Humira revenues over the same period, as generic competitors eat into the blockbusters' sales.

Secondly, AbbVie took the bold step of acquiring Allergan - a pharma specializing in neuroscience and aesthetic medicine - for $63bn last year, becoming highly leveraged with debt in the process. Long-term debt currently stands at ~$74bn.

AbbVie's management is admirably transparent however and has mapped out in detail for investors how it intends to cope with the loss of Humira exclusivity, and ultimately grow top-line revenues in the mid-single digits in the second half of this decade, whilst paying down debt and delivering double digit earnings per share.

In a previous post I have provided a thorough overview of management's plans, showing how sales within its immunology, oncology, aesthetics, neuroscience, eye care, and women's health segments are expected to grow and help the company potentially earn nearly $70bn in FY26 sales - at a CAGR of ~4.4%.

After two strong earnings quarters in 2021 so far, management appears to be delivering on all fronts, which is great news for the company and its shareholders.

AbbVie has traditionally paid a generous dividend, which currently stands at $5.2 per annum, for a yield of 4.5%, but shareholders ought to be excited about the company's share price potential also.

In my last note, I plotted the pharma's likely revenues, based on management's detailed guidance, through 2026, showing how, after a down year in 2023, AbbVie ought to be able to return to revenue growth in 2024 and beyond, and using discounted cash flow, set a price target of $158 for the stock price.

In this latest company update I'm modifying my target slightly, bringing it down to $139, based on a number of factors I will explain below, but overall, I continue to believe the pharma's shares are at least 20% undervalued.

Although management has faced bipartisan government criticism for some of its drug pricing policies, as I explained in another recent note on the company, from a shareholder perspective it's hard to fault its stewardship, bringing new drugs to market that improve upon current standards of care, while generating strong cash flow, growing the dividend and keeping the balance sheet healthy, despite being highly leveraged.

As such I continue to maintain my bullish stance on the company and make it a top five pharma investment that ought to keep its shareholders happy for years to come.

Add to that the exciting upside potential of the company's latest tilt at an Alzheimer's drug, shifting its focus from tau clearance to amyloid beta reduction, and there ought to be plenty more for shareholders to look forward to in the latter half of this year, and for the rest of the decade, despite some headwinds which I will also discuss below.

Recent Performance - Q1 and Q221 Results Hint At A Well Executed Growth Strategy

AbbVie released its Q221 results on July 30, reporting total revenues of $13.96bn, which was a 34% uplift over Q220, or 19.3% on a comparable operational basis, with some assets from the Allergan acquisition not having posted a full quarter's revenue in Q220.

AbbVie quarterly results Q220 - Q221 plus FY results 2018 - 2020. Source: my table using company's historical financial data.

Operating earnings in Q221 were $4.44bn, making a total of $8.54bn for the half year, vs. $4.36bn in the first half of 2020. Net income in Q221 was just $769m on a GAAP basis, owing to a $1.66bn after tax intangible asset amortization charge, but this was a significant improvement on the $738m loss recorded in Q220.

Combined with the $3.87bn of net income reported in Q121, AbbVie posted GAAP earnings in H121 of $4.32bn - up 90% from the $2.27bn reported in H120, and EPS grew from $1.44 in H120, to $2.42 in H121.

These are respectable numbers, albeit a little inconsistent, which is often the case when looking at GAAP as opposed to adjusted earnings. For example, AbbVie has reported GAAP full-year EPS of $3.67, $5.30, and $2.73 in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively, but management is guiding for non-GAAP earnings of $12.52 to $12.62 in FY21.

That includes $6.48 per share of "intangible asset amortization expense, non-cash charges for contingent consideration adjustments and other specified items," but even without that, we can see that management is making progress, with GAAP EPS expectations for $6.04 to $6.14.

While the GAAP earnings forecast has been reduced by management when announcing Q221 results, from $7.27 to $7.47, the non-GAAP forecast has been raised, from $12.37 to $12.5. The key issues impacting the GAAP forecasts, in my view, are the looming US patent expiry of Humira, which is contributing to intangible asset write downs, and the company's debt.

Long-term debt fell from $77.6bn in Q121, to $77.2bn in Q221, and in remarks on the Q221 earnings call, AbbVie's Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Rob Michael advised that:

We have already paid down $12 billion of combined company debt. We expect to achieve $17 billion of cumulative debt paid down by the end of this year, with further deleveraging through 2023. This will bring our net leverage ratio to 2.4 times by the end of 2021. And approximately two times by the end of 2022.

When also taking into account cost synergies that amount to $880m in H121, and are expected to reach $1.7bn by the end of the year, and exceed $2bn in FY22, and the relatively cheap cost of debt at this time - interest expense was a manageable, if costly $1.3bn in H121 - it seems clear that the Allergan acquisition looks set to be a benefit to the company, rather than a hindrance, and this was borne out by Allergan assets excellent sales in Q221.

Allergan Assets Lead Strong Quarter For Revenues

AbbVie collated drug sales Q120 - Q221 plus FY earnings 2020 and forecast for 2021. Source: my table using data from, company, management guidance.

AbbVie's neuroscience division - inherited from Allergan - posted revenues of >$1.4bn in Q221 - up 29.6% on an operational basis, according to management, and up 19.8% sequentially, based on my calculation.

The contribution from the Aesthetics division was also >$1.4bn - up 26.3% sequentially - whilst Eye Care was up 12.6% sequentially, to $919m, and Women's Health was up 13.5% sequentially, to $191m.

In the table above, I have shown the sales performance of Q121 and Q221 combined as a percentage of management's forecast earnings for 2021 in the second to last column, and as we can see, the Allergan assets look well on track to deliver the ~$15bn of additional revenues per annum forecast by management ahead of the closing of the deal.

Elsewhere, sales of Humira continue to rise overall, despite continuing losses in Europe, as US sales increased from $3.9bn in Q121, to $4.3bn in Q221. This is partly due to price hikes, as management looks to eke the maximum out of Humira before it goes off patent in 2023, offering larger rebates to insurers to continue to preserve the drug's standard-of-care status.

Encouragingly, Humira's biggest rival for market share in Psoriasis - one of its leading indications - is Skyrizi, which management says has taken a 20% prescription share. Skyrizi's overall revenues for the quarter were $674m - up 17% sequentially, and the drug looks set for an approval in Crohn's Disease, after returning positive data from a Phase 3 trial, meeting its co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year in adult patients. AbbVie has already submitted its marketing application for Skyrizi in Psoriatic Arthritis, supported by 2 successful Phase 3 studies.

Meanwhile, Rinvoq sales increased by 25% sequentially, to $378m. The drug already is approved for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and looks in line for approvals in Atopic Dermatitis in Europe, with 3 positive Phase 3 data readouts supporting its application, and in Psoriatic Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis in the US, although the FDA has informed management that it will not meet its scheduled PDUFA date, due to the fact the agency is still reviewing results of Pfizer's Xeljanz post marketing study.

Both Xeljanz and Rinvoq are JAK inhibitors, a class of drug that's still considered potentially unsafe, although Rinvoq appears to have cleared all of its safety hurdles in trials, including in Phase 3 trials in Ulcerative Colitis.

Should AbbVie secure approvals for Skyrizi and Rinvoq in all of the above indications, that would leave Hidradenitis Suppurativa as the only indication in which Humira is approved that the newer drugs are not, and both are in Phase 2 trials in HS.

Based on their impressive sequential growth in Q212, both of AbbVie's long-term Humira replacements look set to meet their target revenues for FY21, of $2.9bn and $1.7bn respectively. Long term, however, the target combined revenues of $15bn by 2026 still looks some way off - management has work to do, but if it gets its sought after approvals, the figure ought to be achievable.

Finally, in hematological oncology, Imbruvica and Venclexta made sequential revenue gains of 9% and 7.4%, earning $1.38bn and $435m of revenues respectively. Venclexta sales were up 44% year-on-year, and the drug earned its sixth Breakthrough Therapy Designation, for treatment of high- and very high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

The Long View - Keep Executing, and Management Can Keep The Share Price Rising

AbbVie sales forecasts to FY26. Source: my table using company historical data plus my assumptions based on mgmt. guidance.

I used the above table in my last post to show my interpretation of how management's forecast long term growth patterns, presented at the JPMorgan conference earlier this year.

Management expects robust top-line revenue growth until the Humira loss-of-exclusivity ("LOE") in 2023, which coincides with a slight dip in revenues, before growth begins again.

I have used an average CAGR revenue growth rate of 7.5% for all drugs where management has not provided a specific peak revenue target. Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected by management to contribute $7bn and $8bn by FY26, and the atypical antipsychotic Vraylar, target $4bn sales, and Ubrelvy, a novel migraine treatment which is expected to achieve blockbuster (~$1bn per annum) sales.

That gives me a long-term 4.4% CAGR growth target, which translates to revenues of $69.3bn by FY26. AbbVie's encouraging results across H121 continue to support the validity of its long-term growth strategy and forecasts, with only Mavyret - a Hepatitis C therapy - and the Women's Health divisions revenue forecasts having been revised down by management so far.

Present Day Valuation

My forecast income statement for AbbVie therefore remains very similar to what I presented earlier this year - that is, for the company to meet its adjusted EPS of $12.6 in FY26, with operating expenses at ~50% of sales, interest expense of $2.45bn, tax at ~13%, and a net profit margin of 40%.

AbbVie income statement forecast to FY26. Source: company historical data + my assumptions based on management guidance.

As we can see above, I'm forecasting for top-line revenues to grow by >4% per annum, even factoring in falling Humira revenues, and for net profit margins to increase slightly as cost synergies are realised, giving me net income of ~$30bn by FY26, and EPS of $17 - forward PE of 6.7x.

Finally, let's turn to my calculated present day share price valuation using discounted cash flow analysis.

AbbVie present day share price value based on DCF calculation. Source: my table and assumptions using historical data, mgmt. guidance.

I have made some changes to this part of the forecast since my last note, which has resulted in a lower share price target. My free cash flow in FY21 remains $21.6bn, rising to $28.5bn in FY26.

My weighted average cost of capital has increased slightly, to 12.1%, and I'm also using a growth rate in perpetuity of 2%, instead of 3.5%, to give the company a little less leeway.

After applying my discount factors, I come to a market valuation for AbbVie of $245.9bn, which translates to a share price target of $139. I also included an EBITDA multiple calculation, which sets a share price target of $208, which helps to illustrate that, even at a 22% premium to current share price, I'm not getting carried away with my guidance.

Some Risks To Consider

AbbVie is following a clear strategic path to growth, and as I have mentioned management has been very transparent in communicating what investors ought to expect from year-to-year, and even from quarter to quarter.

Investing in the company is not without risk, however. I would list the following three issues as the ones which are most likely to derail the company's plans going forward, and therefore damage its share price.

Skyrizi and Rinvoq must win in autoimmune - AbbVie has been the dominant force in autoimmune for a decade or more, but that is largely thanks to one drug - Humira.

Clearly, AbbVie has invested significant money, time and resource into ensuring that its long-term replacements can become long-term standards of care, but their markets are intensely competitive. Skyrizi, an inhibitor of the cytokine IL23, competes against the likes of Amgen's (AMGN) Otezla, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Tremfya, and Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx.

Rinvoq also faces competition, from e.g. Olumiant and Xeljans, manufactured by Eli Lilly (LLY) and Pfizer (PFE), respectively.

Of more concern may be the drugs' safety profile, which drew many questions from analysts on the recent analysts call.

Rinvoq appears safe and well tolerated at a 15mg dose, and the failure of other JAK inhibitors on safety grounds may be Rinvoq's gain, but equally, the prospect of a withdrawal from the market, or an FDA or EMA refusal to approve in new markets, cannot be ruled out.

Debt could still become a problem for AbbVie - AbbVie is a heavily-indebted company, and although it has a plan to reduce its leverage ratio to <2x EBITDA by 2023, the company's debt was downgraded after its Allergan buyout by S&P, to BBB+. Missed repayments could lead to a further downgrade, and a falling share price, as investors seek safer havens.

Lack of a long-term pipeline - most of AbbVie's growth strategy consists of drugs that are already approved winning out in new markets, and although this strategy is admirable and underpins much of the revenue growth I have shown and discussed above, the company will still be under some pressure to bring new drugs to market, and its high debt levels probably rules out any further M&A activity. The current new drug pipeline is perhaps slightly too thin.

With that said, however, it appears that the company has now decided on a new Alzheimer's push. Having discontinued development of its AD therapy ABB-8E12, the company says it has TREM2 and CD33 directed assets that "target pathologic tau through novel mechanisms," as well as an amyloid beta targeting therapy in development.

Clearly, AbbVie has taken note of Biogen's (BIIB) success with Aduhelm - getting the drug approved on the flimsiest of evidence that reducing levels of beta amyloid in Alzheimer's patients' brains leads to a slowing of cognitive decline - and believes it can do better.

AbbVie's Vice Chairman and President Michael Severino told analysts on the latest earnings call that he expects to introduce a candidate into the clinic by the end of this year or early next, "that clears plaque more rapidly than existing agents with a reduced risk of amyloid related imaging abnormalities or area."

Conclusion - Fortune Seems To Favor AbbVie's Brave Approach

A strong set of Q1 and Q221 earnings help to demonstrate that AbbVie management's bold approach to ensuring the Humira LOE does not define its future is paying off.

Management has spent big, taken on more risks, and set more ambitious targets than many of its big pharma rivals. AbbVie is still a young, hungry company that has chosen not to rest on its laurels, but to think beyond Humira, and that ambition has made the company a top 10 global Pharma.

Its dividend is best in class, its revenue growth more than acceptable, at around a 4.5% CAGR long term, and its dominance in auto-immune looks set to continue, while its two major oncology drugs, and its Allergan assets offer diversification, and ~$22.5bn of additional revenues per annum.

AbbVie looks set to be a major player across multiple therapeutic modalities for years to come, and although it's far from a de-risked investment opportunity, it's not hard to make the case for further 20-25% for this enterprising pharma's shares over the next 12-18 months.