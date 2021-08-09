Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Neutral rating assigned to Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

My previous article on Cushman & Wakefield was published on May 17, 2021, and the company's shares have been largely flattish in the past three months. Cushman & Wakefield's last traded price of $18.77 as of August 6, 2021 represents a +0.5% increase as compared to its stock price of $18.68 as of May 14, 2021. Cushman & Wakefield currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 13.2 times and 12.1 times, respectively.

Cushman & Wakefield's Q2 2021 financial performance was above market expectations, and the company's fee revenue in the recent quarter exceeded pre-pandemic levels in Q2 2019. The muted post-results share price reaction for CWK was not a surprise, as its growth will slow in 2H 2021 on a YoY comparison and its valuation discount is justified (due to higher financial leverage and smaller size). In consideration of these factors, I keep my Neutral rating for Cushman & Wakefield.

Q2 Results Beat Expectations And Signal A Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Cushman & Wakefield released the company's Q2 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021. The set of results was positive on two counts. Firstly, both Cushman & Wakefield's top line and bottom line in the second quarter of this year came in above expectations. Secondly, Cushman & Wakefield's recent quarterly financial performance is a strong indication that the company's business operations have largely recovered back to pre-COVID levels.

CWK's total revenue rose by +29% YoY from $1,743 million in Q2 2020 to $2,248 million in Q2 2021, and this was +16% higher as compared to the sell-side analysts' consensus quarterly sales forecast of around $1,938 million. More significantly, Cushman & Wakefield's service line fee revenue grew by +39% YoY to $1,630 million in the most recent quarter, which was +3% more than the company's Q2 2019 service line fee revenue of $1,576 million.

Note that service line fee revenue is a better representation of Cushman & Wakefield's financial performance, as this metric excludes "gross contract reimbursables", which the company refers to as "revenue paid by clients which have substantially no margin."

Cushman & Wakefield's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.50 in Q2 2021 was also +127% higher than the market consensus' earnings estimates of $0.22 per share. On a YoY comparison, the company's non-GAAP earnings per share increased by +163% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.This was largely the result of improved profit margins, as CWK's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by +335 basis points from 10.2% in Q2 2020 to 13.5% in Q2 2021.

CWK's strong earnings growth in the recent quarter benefited from cost optimization and a recovery of higher-margin (relative to Facilities & Project Management service line) brokerage (Capital Markets and Leasing) revenue. Cushman Wakefield estimated at its Q2 2021 earnings call that it achieved "$30 million of gross permanent savings" with its "execution of efficiency initiatives." At the same time, Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets and Leasing revenue increased by +141% and +67% to $282 million and $454 million, respectively in Q2 2021 adjusted for foreign exchange effects.

Muted Post-Results Share Price Reaction Was Not Surprising

Cushman & Wakefield's stock price decreased by slightly more than -2% from $19.28 as of August 5, 2021 to $18.77 as of August 6, 2021, despite the fact that the company announced better-than-expected results on August 5 after trading hours. On the surface, this seems strange, but it will be no surprise if one considers the company's future outlook and its valuations.

According to market consensus financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, Wall Street analysts expect CWK's revenue and normalized earnings per share to increase by +14% and +75%, respectively. These numbers are pretty decent on paper, but they pale in comparison to the company's Q2 2021 financial performance.

Recall that Cushman & Wakefield's top line expanded by +29% YoY in Q2 2021, while its adjusted earnings per share jumped by +163% YoY over the same period. This implies that CWK's revenue and earnings growth are expected to slow in the second half of this year. Cushman & Wakefield acknowledged at the company's recent quarterly results briefing that it has "tougher comparisons in capital markets in the fourth quarter this year, given our relatively stronger performance last year as activity began to pick up." In other words, the YoY growth for Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets service line in 2H 2021/Q4 2021 won't be as strong as it has been in Q2 2021, given the higher base in Q4 2020.

Apart from slower growth on a YoY basis in 2H 2021, Cushman & Wakefield's current share price valuations have already priced in the recovery from COVID-19. CWK's share price is already back to where it was at the start of 2020, and its current forward P/E valuations are in line with historical averages as detailed below.

Based on the company's share price of $18.77 as of August 6, 2021, Cushman & Wakefield trades at 13.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 12.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E.

Cushman & Wakefield appears to be a bargain when one compares the stock's forward P/E valuations to that of its peers, but this is potentially misleading as there are factors that justify its relatively lower valuation multiples. One factor is size, as CBRE Group, Inc (CBRE) is about three times as large as Cushman & Wakefield in terms of revenue, according to S&P Capital IQ data. Another factor is financial health. Both Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) and CBRE have total debt-to-equity ratios below 0.5 times, while Cushman & Wakefield's current debt-to-equity ratio is close to 2.8 times. In other words, there is a valuation discount assigned to Cushman & Wakefield for its weaker balance sheet and smaller revenue base.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Cushman & Wakefield

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Metric Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 16.0 16.2 CBRE Group, Inc. 21.1 20.2

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Furthermore, Cushman & Wakefield's current P/E valuations are actually in line with the stock's historical trading averages. As a reference, the stock has traded at an average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple of 12.2 times since its August 2018 IPO.

Cushman & Wakefield's key risks are a slower-than-expected increase in global vaccination rates and new waves of COVID-19 infections in the future, and a valuation de-rating for global commercial real estate services stocks in general due to sector rotation or other reasons.