Gold Purge Further Strengthens Long-Term Outlook

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

If you're bullish on gold and not fully invested last night's price action should be considered a blessing. The metal fell almost USD100 from Friday's close, hitting as low as USD1,677, before rebounding. The move was undoubtedly technical in nature, occurring amid no new fundamental developments. The triggering of stop losses following the break of uptrend support from the 2019 lows likely played a role in the crash, and with these weak longs now purged, gold is a strong buy given the increasingly positive fundamentals.

Spot Gold

Source: Bloomberg

Gold’s Fundamental Backdrop Not Indicative Of A Bear Market

The speculative nature of precious metals means that we cannot rule out the possibility that gold continues to move lower. The metal's high stocks-to-use ratio, which gives gold its monetary characteristics, also means that it can trade far below exploration costs, and the lack of any yield means that it is difficult to measure gold's future long-term returns. Gold's 69% decline from its peak in 1980 to its trough in 2001, despite M2 money supply more than tripling and the consumer price index more than doubling, is a stark reminder of this fact. Over this period, the metal lost 87% of its value in real terms.

That said, I continue to think the risk-reward outlook for gold is highly attractive considering the current level of real interest rates as well as their likely future trajectory. The 1980-2001 gold bear market took place amid a period of rapid U.S. economic growth which averaged almost 3.5%, and persistent primary fiscal surpluses. This allowed real 10-year Treasury yields to average over 4% over this period.

The current macroeconomic backdrop could hardly be more different. The Neoliberal economic reforms that took place in the 1980s, which provided the wealth creation that the economy benefits from today, are being eschewed in favor of big government. The Federal Reserve is entirely beholden to government policy as any deviation from deeply negative real interest rates would risk an explosion in debt servicing payments.

I would fully expect to see gold enter a period of multi-year stagnation if the government balanced its budget and the Fed hiked rates aggressively to restore positive real interest rates, but the chances of this happening are almost zero in my view. In fact, despite a slight uptick in inflation-linked bond yields on the back of Friday's solid jobs report, their long-term downtrend remains intact and the need for continued financial repression to attempt to manage government debt levels suggests the risks are weighted towards further declines in real yields.

The Bond Market Suggests Outperformance Is Highly Likely

With this in mind, gold's weakness in the face of declining bond yields over recent months suggests the metal is a buy, particularly relative to industrial and agricultural commodities. While all commodities tend to benefit from rising inflation, gold tends to outperform during periods of declining interest rates and bond yields. This reflects the declining opportunity cost of holding gold as well as the tendency for falling bond yields to reflect weak economic growth which is bad news for industrial commodities.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

The above chart shows the performance of an equally-weighted basket of the S&P GSCI Agriculture Index and the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index relative to gold, shown against fair value implied by the 10-year bond yield. The r-squared between the two going back to 1997 has been an impressive 0.9, and currently indicates gold is trading at a 27% discount. This strongly implies that in the absence of a major turnaround in bond yields, gold should be expected to strongly outperform other commodities. Unless we see a broad-based crash in the commodity complex, gold should also outperform cash and bonds.