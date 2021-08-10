New York Community Bancorp's Flagstar MOE Could Put A Brutal Performance History Behind It

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

There’s no getting around the fact that New York Community Bancorp’s (NYSE:NYCB) return history over the past decade-plus is brutal. Total returns over the last 15 years are just under 3%/year on an annualized basis, and even if you reinvested the dividends along the way, the 4% return is still quite weak. That said, the average bank hasn’t done any better over that same 15-year period, though you do start seeing a divergence at the 10-year mark that widens to about 8%/year underperformance at five years.

NYCB had a host of problems, but a lot of it stemmed from a management team that clung stubbornly to a monoline thrift business model – lending overwhelmingly to NYC multifamily developers and funding those loans with higher-cost CDs and brokered deposits. That model may be worked when it was a much smaller bank, but it didn’t scale well, and NYCB had an unattractive deposit base, a highly-concentrated loan book, and actual liability sensitivity, making it one of the few banks that would see net interest income negatively impacted by higher rates.

The pending merger of equals with Flagstar (FBC) could be a fresh start for this bank, complementing the change in CEO made less than a year ago. Unlike what most bank management teams pledge, there’s actually real revenue synergy and diversification potential here, though a bear could also argue that it combines two risky businesses with the addition of integration risk. While I want to be at least somewhat skeptical here, it doesn’t take tremendous assumptions to suggest meaningful undervaluation.

Q2 Beat On A Core Level, Though That’s Not A Big Driver Right Now

How NYCB management will integrate Flagstar and manage the combined entities going forward is the critical question for the stock now, so quarterly earnings are more of a secondary issue. Even so, a better than expected quarter is better than the alternative.

Core earnings beat by $0.03/share, with pre-provision earnings almost $0.03/share better than expected. Lower provision expense added close to $0.02/share in upside, with the difference coming from rounding error and some small negative contributors like a modestly higher tax rate.

Revenue rose 24% year over year and more than 4% quarter over quarter, with net interest income up 25% yoy and 4% qoq, helped by PPP-related income. Net interest income beat by about $0.015/share, with net interest margin 2bp better than expected at 2.5% (up 2bp qoq), or 2.38% (up 5bp) on a core basis. Non-interest income rose 10% yoy and 7.5% qoq, but it’s a relatively trivial line item at less than 5% of revenue.

Expenses, on an adjusted core basis, declined more than 4% yoy and more than 2% qoq, adding about half a penny to earnings relative to expectations.

Tangible book value per share rose about 6% yoy and 3% qoq.

There was a bit of loan growth this quarter (up 1% qoq on an EOP basis), while originations were up 21% qoq. Management expects mid-single-digit loan growth in its core multifamily business in the second half of the year.

A “This Changes Everything” Opportunity … That Actually Might

For years NYCB has operated with an unattractive deposit base that was heavily reliant on expensive sources of funding like CDs and lacked much in the way of quality non-interest-bearing deposits. With that, the deposit beta in the last cycle went over 50% and NYCB was actually positioned as one of the relatively few liability-sensitive banks – meaning that higher rates would actually reduce expected net interest income.

NYCB was also heavily dependent on the NYC multifamily housing market. Lending primarily to rent-stabilized multifamily developments kept credit losses lower than average, and did support a better-than-average efficiency ratio, but it made the bank very vulnerable to the ups, downs, and regulatory changes of the NYC market, to say nothing of running into caps of CRE lending as a percentage of capital.

Back in December of 2020, the then-CFO Thomas Cangemi took over as CEO, and he’s been busy since then. I could probably fill an entire article with just discussing the initiatives he’s launched in that time, and I will mention a few, but the biggest change is far and away the April announcement of a merger of equals with Flagstar.

I wrote about Flagstar back in February, and while this is a good bank with a very strong mortgage warehouse and mortgage banking business, that reliance on those businesses has hurt near-term results as the mortgage banking industry normalizes after some exceptional earnings in 2020.

Merging with Flagstar offers a lot of diversification and revenue synergy opportunities for both banks. NYCB has really no meaningful mortgage business (they sold their mortgage banking business in 2017), but adding Flagstar’s creates attractive new opportunities in the NYC area, including opportunities to sell production to non-bank clients like debt funds and insurance companies. The merger also creates opportunities for Flagstar to cross-sell its C&I lending products in that same area, and for NYCB to extend some of its C&I lending capabilities (including asset-backed lending, equipment leasing, and dealer floorplan) across Flagstar’s operating footprint.

The bigger benefit, at least initially, will be on the funding side. With Flagstar, NYCB will have a pro-forma non-interest-deposit base of about 21% or 22% - not nearly enough to call it a “great” deposit base, but enough to likely keep deposit betas in the 30%’s in the next cycle, and maybe even the low 30%’s. With that, the bank also becomes asset-sensitive ahead of what should be a move higher in rates.

I don’t expect NYCB to be able to lower Flagstar’s efficiency ratio to their typical levels (from the 60%’s to the 40%’s), and operating across a spread-out footprint creates some risks, but 8% cost saves across the combined businesses seem credible. I also am curious to see what NYCB may do to improve customer service – NYCB’s net promoter score is better than its peers, while Flagstar’s is below its peers, and this could be a longer-term opportunity.

The Outlook

Circling back to those internal NYCB initiatives, management has started actively working with multifamily lending clients to get them to use NYCB deposit products. That’s a long-term project, but it’s still a step in the right direction. More interesting to me is the potential of “banking as a service”, with NYCB working with fintechs (including Fiserv (FISV)) to offer various banking services for fees and for low-cost deposits (like holding payments-related deposits). Given the regulatory environment and the infrastructure needed to offer digital payments services, it’s far cheaper (at least for small players) to work with a bank and leverage their infrastructure than go it alone, and it’s lucrative business for the bank.

As is always the case, successful integration is key here, and that’s often been more difficult with mergers of equals. That may well be true here too, but this deal at least does offer clear diversification benefits for two banks who could definitely benefit from more balanced models and new growth markets. At a minimum, I expect NYCB to be highly motivated to make this deal work, particularly on the deposit side.

I’d previously written that I expected long-term core earnings growth of around 6% from Flagstar. I see modestly less growth here on a combined basis (more like 5%) due to the slower-growing nature of NYCB’s business, but I also see the possibility of upside if the synergy opportunities pan out, as well as growth opportunities like banking as a service. For NYCB, it’s a chance at better, more sustainable long-term growth and with better returns.

I’ve chosen to use a higher-than-normal discount rate at this point (10.5%) to reflect the integration risks, and I still end up with a fair value above $15 on the basis of long-term core growth of around 5% and a long-term ROE around 12%. Obviously that ROE could change depending upon how much capital NYCB returns to shareholders – I’m expecting relatively flat returns of capital for a few years post-deal, but longer-term growth toward a 75% all-in payout ratio (dividends and buybacks).

The Bottom Line

As is, my discounted core earnings model gives me a fair value above $15, and it would be above $15.50 if I removed the discount “penalty” for the risk of merger integration. On a pro forma ROTCE of 15.75% in 2022 with a pro forma tangible book value of $9.75/share, I get an adjusted fair value of $16.75.

I’m not going to pretend that there isn’t a leap of faith involved in this name today. I think the new CEO at NYCB has already put the bank on a better path, but the Flagstar deal is potentially transformative if it goes right. Given where the shares trade, it would seem that the market is taking a “show me” stance, which is fair, but investors who are willing to bet on a positive outcome today may well reap some outsized rewards.