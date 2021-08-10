Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) CEO Chuck Fisher on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Fisher - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Jim Frakes - Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Pearlman - Maxim group

Vernon Bernardino - HC Wainwright

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Jim Frakes, CEO. Sir, please go ahead.

Jim Frakes

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Aethlon Medical's first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. My name is Jim Frakes, and I'm Aethlon's Chief Financial Officer.

At 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time today, Aethlon Medical released financial results for its first quarter ending June 30, 2021. If you have not seen or received Aethlon Medical's earnings release, please visit the Investors Page at www.aethlonmedical.com.

Following this introduction and the reading of our forward-looking statements, Aethlon's CEO, Dr. Chuck Fisher, will provide an overview of Aethlon's strategy and recent developments. I will then make some brief remarks on Aethlon's financials. We will then open up the call for the Q&A session.

Before I hand the call over to Dr. Fisher, please note that the news release today and this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions you that any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this conference call. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021; our most recent report on Form 10-Q and then the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend nor is it undertake any duty to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Chuck Fisher, Aethlon Medical's Chief Executive Officer.

Chuck Fisher

Thank you, Jim. And thank all of you for dialing in. This is Chuck Fisher. It's been a busy six weeks since our last investor conference call on June 24. Regarding our head and neck program, we continue to work closely with our principal investigator at the University of Pittsburgh Human Cancer Center, who's enthusiastic about our oncology program and keen to continue enrolling patients for early feasibility trial. However, given the recent uptick and COVID-19, and breakthrough infections, I want to focus my comments on our COVID-19 program for today's call. We are continuing the research and clinical development of our Hemopurifier to bind and remove COVID-19 viral particles, including many variant COVID-19 particles of interest, and related exosomes.

As discussed in our last call, the Aethlon Hemopurifier has demonstrated binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and binding and removal from circulation of SARS-CoV-2 virus from a human patient. This is in addition to the Hemopurifier's previously demonstrated binding of numerous pathogenic viruses. This new information has stimulated clinical researchers to express interest in joining our ongoing clinical trial. We are pleased to share at Cooper Medical Center, located in Camden, New Jersey recently joined the trial. Additionally, we are in late-stage discussions with clinical trial participants such as patients agreements with other key US medical centers to bring them onboard.

We're also in negotiations with international medical centers to join our clinical trial. We may also treat additional patients with our Hemopurifier under our emergency use program, which remains open for patients who do not meet the criteria of our early feasibility trial. We will be finalizing our selection of the contract research organization in the near future to supervise our clinical trials. We will share more news on this front in the near future.

With that, I'll turn it back to Jim for the financial discussion and then open up for questions.

Jim Frakes

Thanks Chuck, and good afternoon again, everyone. At June 30, 2021, we had a cash balance of approximately $25.2 million. Our current cash position sets us up very well for conducting our clinical trials and manufacturing of our Hemopurifier for those trials. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we raised approximately $17.5 million in net proceeds from the issuance of common stock in a combination of a registered direct financing and ATM sales.

We recorded approximately $115,000 of government contract revenue on our Phase 2 Melanoma Cancer Contract in the three months ended June 30, 2021. We also recorded approximately $17,000 of revenue related to our cost reimbursable subaward arrangement with the University of Pittsburgh in connection with an NIH contract entitled, Depleting Exosomes to Improve Responses to Immune Therapy in Head and Neck Cancer. As a result, we recorded total government contract revenue of approximately $132,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2021. And we did not record any government contract revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Our consolidated operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $2.2 million, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase of approximately $800,000, or 58%, in the 2021 period was due to increases in payroll and related expenses of approximately $580,000, general and administrative expenses of approximately $221,000, and in professional fees of approximately $19,000.

The $580,000 increase in payroll and related expenses was primarily due to the combination of a $234,000 increase in R&D payroll as the result of hiring additional scientists, a $210,000 bonus payment to our CEO as the result of achieving certain milestones laid out in his employment contract, a $64,000 increase in general and administrative payroll expense as the result of additional headcount and a $36,000 increase in stock-based compensation.

The $221,000 increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to a $133,000 increase in our subcontractor expenses related to our government contracts and a $74,000 increase in insurance expenses.

The $19,000 increase in professional fees was primarily due to a $50,000 increase in legal fees which was partially offset by a $22,000 decrease in scientific consulting expenses and a $6,000 decrease in accounting expenses.

Other expense was nominal during the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. As a result of the changes in revenues and expenses that I just reviewed, our net loss before noncontrolling interests increased to approximately $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from approximately $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

We included these earnings results and related commentary in a press release issued earlier this afternoon. That release included the balance sheet for June 30, 2021. And their statements of operations for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. We will file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q following this call. Our next earnings call for the fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2021 will coincide with the filing of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q in late October or early November 2021.

And now Chuck and I would be happy to take any questions that you may have. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

First question comes from Jeremy Pearlman from Maxim group.

JeremyPearlman

Hi, good afternoon. How's everyone? So I just -- I'm actually I'm in line for Anthony Vendetti. A two quick questions, one related to the COVID-19 trial, do you have any other patients that you're currently treating, or it's, you're just trying to enroll patients and institutions to hold the trial or medical centers.

ChuckFisher

So we're increasing our number of sites to increase the -- its rate for enrollment. And as you know, particularly in outbreaks like this, we're trying to stay roughly where the outbreaks are. And so that's a portion of what we're doing is trying to be prescient to the extent we can be to be open sites at the right centers at the right time.

JeremyPearlman

Okay, all right. So no -- it's only one patient currently has been treated to date.

ChuckFisher

Actually, two actually under emergency use. They're the subject of the report that we've published, or made reference to in the last call. And it's under peer review right now. I can go in those details if you like. But those are the two patients have enrolled, the rest has been getting sites up and running. So we can start at the same time.

JeremyPearlman

Okay. All right, got it. And then just I know you just -- your focus, the team, their focus has shifted towards the COVID-19 as uptick in the Delta virus. But just to switch gears to the KEYTRUDA trial, I know you had one patient who is treated, are there any other patients that are in the pipeline, or that still, you're still looking for future patients for that.

ChuckFisher

So we've enrolled a second patient, and we are an active dialogue with our colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh enrolling patients. One of the challenges during an epidemic like this is one big surge of hits; it does tend to consume hospital beds that would be otherwise purposed for the type of patients that we would see on the cancer side. So we're working with the University of Pittsburgh and their satellite hospitals to see if we can continue enrolling on an ongoing basis there.

JeremyPearlman

Okay and the second patient do you have - is there a timeline when you think they'll have treatment and when you'll report back any sort of news on that?

ChuckFisher

I don't have that right now. And we typically don't like to report an individual patient we'd rather report on congeries of patients.

The next question is from Vernon Bernardino from HC Wainwright.

VernonBernardino

Hi, good afternoon, everybody. And thanks for taking my question. Regarding the Hemopurifier study in COVID-19. Just wanted to confirm when you say that the trial will allow for up to 40 of these patients to be treated under a new early physically study protocol. That's the one that's already been currently being used, right, the protocol, it's not a new, I mean your --

ChuckFisher

You are correct, Vernon. That's the one that we have previously talked about.

VernonBernardino

Okay. And then I heard you say earlier, you want to be sure that you're, let me paraphrase present at these sites where you could readily treat a COVID-19 patient. What are the criteria that you're using to target the sites that you want to be sure your present?

ChuckFisher

Good question, Vernon. Thank you. The thing that we looked at, when things have gotten a bit more quiet, and we had expected there'd be this next wave and there's even a projector one beyond this. We started looking at where we thought the outbreaks might be. In this case, the South East was a potential target, as were places in California and other places have been hit hard before. So what we've tried to do is to pick sites that saw high volume on the earlier waves, and then are now seeing it in the second wave of those who have seen a lot of patients. And secondly, those were not hits quite so badly for are in unvaccinated areas are seeing a much more significant wave. So we're trying to get the sites lined to the extent you can, in those kinds of parameters.

VernonBernardino

Now, in certain situations, you kind of don't have a choice, as to let's say, the Hemopurifier was commercially available, and we had a pandemic, let's say, a year from now, or another surge. Would you be readily able or I know still early days, for example, let's say a situation like in Louisiana, occurred a year from now be readily to just go in there, that's kind of still early days. Things that still going to --

ChuckFisher

If that were to occur, and we've gone through our regulatory process, that we'd be very much inclined to be in any of those places. I think that's not quite what your question was. I think your question was if the trial was ongoing, I'm not quite sure, Vernon, what your question is?

VernonBernardino

No, yes. So I mean there's partially that if the trial was ongoing, because it would simulate a situation should the Hemopurifier and [Indiscernible] are commercially available and approved for licensed use that you'd be able to go into a place like Louisiana and just start treating people?

ChuckFisher

Yes. So once we have an FDA approval, we would have a broad mandate, capability to go to specific sites, but we would try to roll it out on a national basis, making certain that we're paying attention to where the hotspots are, and talking to the clinicians in those hotspots, make sure they're, they know what's available, and what are sciences and how it works for their patients.

VernonBernardino

And last question and I'm sorry, for so many follow ups. I'm an academic at heart in the Hemopurifier studies, would you be readily able to differentiate Delta variant type F zone from other types of variant zones.

ChuckFisher

So the Delta variant would apply to the virus SARS-CoV-2, I don't know, we've been able to express that we would expect that it might have a signal that we could pick up when we look at the exosome side of it. We do have good reason to believe that we have the ability to have activity in various variants. I can't say more than that right now. It's a subject of ongoing research and IP. But stay tuned.

VernonBernardino

Hey, terrific. Yes, as you know, I'd be excited to see that. Thanks for taking my questions and follow up.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chuck Fisher for any closing remarks.

A -ChuckFisher

Thank you, operator. We'd like to thank everybody for joining us today to discuss our Q1 results. Look forward to keeping you up to date on future calls and wish you a good afternoon for the rest of the day. Thank you.

Thank you. The conference has now completed. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.