alexandrumagurean/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) produces data storage hardware (such as hard drives and solid-state drives) and supporting software for both small-scale (PC’s, phones) and enterprise-scale (data centers) applications. WDC reported earnings for FYQ4 that solidly beat earnings and revenue expectations. The shares briefly declined after the earnings announcement, but have risen since. WDC is currently trading at $67.98, 11.9% below the YTD high in early June.

WDC suspended its dividend in May 2020 in order to pay down debt and strengthen the firm’s balance sheet. This decision is likely to have scared off income investors, although it is not clear how large a constituency they represented. The forward P/E of 6.83 makes WDC look inexpensive but the TTM P/E is 26.37, according to eTrade. The past 12 months were an anomaly (we hope), but the spread between trailing and forward P/E demonstrates that the forward valuation is based on assumptions of a major recovery in demand. The concern is that the recent earnings surge may not be sustainable.

Price history and basic statistics for WDC (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Theoretically, the price of a stock represents the market’s estimate of the net present value of future earnings. When there is a big disconnect between trailing and expected earnings, it is harder to be confident in outlooks. To form an opinion on WDC, I have looked at two different forms of consensus outlooks. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus. The second is the market-implied outlook, which is derived from the prices of call and put options on WDC. The market-implied outlook represents the consensus view of buyers and sellers of options. For those who are unfamiliar with this approach, I have written an overview post that provides examples and links to the relevant financial literature.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for WDC

eTrade’s version of the Wall Street analyst consensus combines the views of 13 ranked analysts who have provided ratings and 12-month price targets for WDC within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is $97.27, more than 43% above the current price. Even the lowest of the analysts’ price targets is almost 18% above the current price. While the dispersion between the price targets is quite high, they all agree that the shares have a lot of upside over the next year.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WDC (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus, which combines the views of 33 analysts, is also bullish and has a consensus price target of $113.93, 67% above the current price. It is also notable that 20 of the 33 analysts give WDC a Very Bullish rating and none are below neutral.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Both versions of the Wall Street consensus suggest incredible upside for WDC over the next 12 months. While there is considerable spread between the individual analyst outlooks and even between eTrade’s and Seeking Alpha’s calculations of the consensus, the Wall Street analysts all appear to believe that WDC is markedly under-valued.

Market-Implied Outlook for WDC

I analyzed call and put options at a range of strikes, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to form the market-implied outlook for the next 5.4 months (between today and the expiration date). I selected this expiration date because it provides an outlook through the end of 2021 and January options are typically quite liquid.

The market-implied outlook is typically charted as a probability distribution of price returns, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis.

Market-implied outlook for WDC for the 5.4-month period from today until January 21, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook is generally symmetric between positive and negative returns, but the peak probability corresponds to -10% price return for the 5.4-month period. The distribution is positively skewed. The median price return is -2.3%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 43%. eTrade calculates 41% annualized implied volatility for options with this expiration date. The tilt in the probabilities towards negative price returns suggests a bearish view in that the most probable price returns over the next 5+ months are negative.

To make it easier to see the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, I look at a version of the market-implied outlook with the negative-return side of the distribution rotated about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied outlook for WDC for the 5.4-month period from today until January 21, 2022, with the negative return side of the distribution rotated about the vertical axis (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

This view of the market-implied outlook shows that the probabilities of negative returns over the next 5.4 months are consistently higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude (the red dashed line is above the solid blue line for all but the most extreme outcomes).

The market-implied outlook represents the probabilities of price returns that are consistent with the prices at which options are trading. A negative tilt in the market-implied outlook (as seen here) may simply indicate that risk-averse investors who are long WDC are willing to pay a lot for put options to protect their positions against price declines. This is always a consideration in trying to interpret the market-implied outlook. Whatever fraction of put option buyers are hedging a long position in WDC vs. placing a bearish bet, however, the high prices of these options indicates a consensus view with a disproportionate probability that WDC will decline over the next 5+ months.

Summary

WDC just reported strong earnings and revenue and management provided solid forward guidance. The consensus outlook of Wall Street analysts is bullish, with 12-month price targets that are far above the current share price. While the spread in the price targets is substantial, they are uniformly positive. The market-implied outlook derived from options prices is somewhat bearish, however. The estimated peak-probability outcome over the next 5.4 months (between now and January 21, 2022) is a -10% price return. The annualized volatility estimated from the market-implied outlook, at 41%, is quite high for an individual stock. The contrast between the bullish Wall Street consensus outlook and the bearish market-implied outlook for WDC is quite similar to my results when I analyzed Micron (MU). The analysts see WDC as substantially under-valued, while the options prices imply an elevated probability of decline rather than gain, along with a high level of volatility. As a compromise between the Wall Street consensus and the market-implied outlook, I am assigning an overall rating of neutral.