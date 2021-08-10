izusek/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a mixed earnings season for growth companies across the board, but one company that reported a massive beat and raise is The Joint Corporation (NASDAQ:JYNT). During Q2, the company reported several records across the board, including record revenue and record clinics opened. This was despite operating in a challenging environment due to COVID-19, with a portion of the population still not comfortable in public settings indoors. However, while Joint's growth is mostly unrivaled among small-cap peers, the stock is now trading at more than 225x FY2021 earnings estimates and is overbought short-term. So, while the long-term growth story remains intact, this rally above $105.00 looks like an opportune time to book some profits.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The Joint Corporation ("Joint") released its Q2 2021 results last week and reported record revenue of $20.2 million, translating to 61% growth year over year and more than 80% growth on a two-year basis. Fortunately, the company did not have to shut its doors due to being declared an essential healthcare service, but it's still managed to put up these outstanding results during a global pandemic. This suggests that the business is likely not running at its full potential, with a portion of the population still not completely comfortable in public settings indoors. In this context, the record results are even more impressive, and investors can be comforted that a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 shouldn't be a dramatic headwind for Joint. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart above, Joint reported a 64% increase in system-wide sales on a year-over-year basis and a 53% increase in comp sales for all clinics in operation for 13 months or longer. Growth was a little slower in clinics opened for 2 years or longer but still came in at an impressive 44%. These solid results helped the company to generate record revenue of $20.2 million in Q2, with revenue from company-owned/managed clinics up 67% year over year and royalty fees up 63% to ~$5.33 million. The latter growth was driven by 555 franchised clinics as of quarter-end, up from 477 in the year-ago period. Based on the current outlook, FY2021 is expected to remain strong, with 33% revenue growth relative to FY2020, based on ~$78 million (FY2020: $58.7 million).

Moving over to unit growth, Joint opened a record 41 clinics in the period, including 5 greenfield clinics. The company ended the quarter with 633 clinics in total, with 555 franchised clinics and 78 company-owned/managed clinics. Company-owned/managed clinic growth was boosted by the decision to acquire 8 previously franchised clinics in April. Assuming the company meets its guidance mid-point of 100 (raised from 90), this would translate to a 57% increase year over year in franchised clinics opened. For company-owned/managed clinics, the company guided higher here as well, announcing guidance of 30 new openings (previously 25), translating to 7.5x more clinics opened relative to 2020 (4 clinics opened).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on the incredible results, Joint's 1,000-clinic target within three years looks doable, and momentum has continued at an impressive pace when it comes to franchise demand. During Q2, the company sold a record 53 franchise licenses, pushing the year-to-date figure to 89. This figure is up materially from 35 in the year-ago period and is on track to trounce record franchise licenses sold per annum in FY2019 (126). Meanwhile, clinics in active development also hit a record high of 282. Notably, the company has rolled out a new licensed CRM that replaces the previous IT platform at over 600 clinics. This offering improves business intelligence, marketing automation, patient portal, mobile check-in, and more. This should not only improve guest experiences for patients but also allow clinics to run more efficiently.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While nearly 40% growth over the next three years is quite ambitious (1,000 clinic goal), it's worth noting that this would still give Joint only a tiny slice of the Chiropractic Care pie, with an estimated TAM of $18 billion. This suggests that the true long-term opportunity is likely much larger, especially considering that Joint is the most recognized chiropractic care provider in the United States. Even if Joint's system-wide sales were to increase three-fold to $1 billion, this would still represent barely ~4.0% of the overall market, which will likely continue to grow due to posture issues from excessive mobile phone usage (without being mindful of posture) among younger generations.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately, while revenue is expected to increase materially year over year, Joint's annual earnings per share are expected to slide due to higher costs related to greenfield development. Based on current estimates, annual earnings per share are expected to slide over 40% to $0.47, with earnings being front-end weighted for the year. So, while the aggressive development will pay off long-term, Joint's valuation has become less attractive in the short run, with annual EPS set to be nearly cut in half relative to FY2020 levels. The below excerpt is from the conference call, highlighting the earnings pressure in H2 2021.