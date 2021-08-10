The Joint Corporation: Time To Take Some Profits
Summary
- The Joint Corporation released its Q2 results last week, reporting quarterly revenue of $20.2 million, a new record for the company.
- Notably, the company is on track for record franchise licenses sold this year, and has more than 280 clinics in active development.
- However, while the company has a major opportunity long-term with a massive TAM and is firing on all cylinders, the stock looks to be getting ahead of itself short-term.
- At a valuation of more than 225 FY2021 earnings estimates with the stock overbought short-term, I see this rally above $105.00 as an opportunity to book some profits.
It's been a mixed earnings season for growth companies across the board, but one company that reported a massive beat and raise is The Joint Corporation (NASDAQ:JYNT). During Q2, the company reported several records across the board, including record revenue and record clinics opened. This was despite operating in a challenging environment due to COVID-19, with a portion of the population still not comfortable in public settings indoors. However, while Joint's growth is mostly unrivaled among small-cap peers, the stock is now trading at more than 225x FY2021 earnings estimates and is overbought short-term. So, while the long-term growth story remains intact, this rally above $105.00 looks like an opportune time to book some profits.
The Joint Corporation ("Joint") released its Q2 2021 results last week and reported record revenue of $20.2 million, translating to 61% growth year over year and more than 80% growth on a two-year basis. Fortunately, the company did not have to shut its doors due to being declared an essential healthcare service, but it's still managed to put up these outstanding results during a global pandemic. This suggests that the business is likely not running at its full potential, with a portion of the population still not completely comfortable in public settings indoors. In this context, the record results are even more impressive, and investors can be comforted that a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 shouldn't be a dramatic headwind for Joint. Let's take a closer look at the results below:
As shown in the chart above, Joint reported a 64% increase in system-wide sales on a year-over-year basis and a 53% increase in comp sales for all clinics in operation for 13 months or longer. Growth was a little slower in clinics opened for 2 years or longer but still came in at an impressive 44%. These solid results helped the company to generate record revenue of $20.2 million in Q2, with revenue from company-owned/managed clinics up 67% year over year and royalty fees up 63% to ~$5.33 million. The latter growth was driven by 555 franchised clinics as of quarter-end, up from 477 in the year-ago period. Based on the current outlook, FY2021 is expected to remain strong, with 33% revenue growth relative to FY2020, based on ~$78 million (FY2020: $58.7 million).
Moving over to unit growth, Joint opened a record 41 clinics in the period, including 5 greenfield clinics. The company ended the quarter with 633 clinics in total, with 555 franchised clinics and 78 company-owned/managed clinics. Company-owned/managed clinic growth was boosted by the decision to acquire 8 previously franchised clinics in April. Assuming the company meets its guidance mid-point of 100 (raised from 90), this would translate to a 57% increase year over year in franchised clinics opened. For company-owned/managed clinics, the company guided higher here as well, announcing guidance of 30 new openings (previously 25), translating to 7.5x more clinics opened relative to 2020 (4 clinics opened).
Based on the incredible results, Joint's 1,000-clinic target within three years looks doable, and momentum has continued at an impressive pace when it comes to franchise demand. During Q2, the company sold a record 53 franchise licenses, pushing the year-to-date figure to 89. This figure is up materially from 35 in the year-ago period and is on track to trounce record franchise licenses sold per annum in FY2019 (126). Meanwhile, clinics in active development also hit a record high of 282. Notably, the company has rolled out a new licensed CRM that replaces the previous IT platform at over 600 clinics. This offering improves business intelligence, marketing automation, patient portal, mobile check-in, and more. This should not only improve guest experiences for patients but also allow clinics to run more efficiently.
While nearly 40% growth over the next three years is quite ambitious (1,000 clinic goal), it's worth noting that this would still give Joint only a tiny slice of the Chiropractic Care pie, with an estimated TAM of $18 billion. This suggests that the true long-term opportunity is likely much larger, especially considering that Joint is the most recognized chiropractic care provider in the United States. Even if Joint's system-wide sales were to increase three-fold to $1 billion, this would still represent barely ~4.0% of the overall market, which will likely continue to grow due to posture issues from excessive mobile phone usage (without being mindful of posture) among younger generations.
Unfortunately, while revenue is expected to increase materially year over year, Joint's annual earnings per share are expected to slide due to higher costs related to greenfield development. Based on current estimates, annual earnings per share are expected to slide over 40% to $0.47, with earnings being front-end weighted for the year. So, while the aggressive development will pay off long-term, Joint's valuation has become less attractive in the short run, with annual EPS set to be nearly cut in half relative to FY2020 levels. The below excerpt is from the conference call, highlighting the earnings pressure in H2 2021.
And so, when I look at the cadence and you notice that we expanded our corporate clinic guidance as well, basically, what we're signaling there is that a large portion of those greenfields are going to be back end weighted to the year. And so really, what you're seeing there is that pipeline of greenfields that are going to kind of suppress the earnings in the second half of the year.
- Jake Singleton, CFO, The Joint Corporation
As we can see from the above chart, this earnings suppression related to increased costs will translate to front-end weighted annual EPS this year (H1 2021: $0.34), with FY2021 annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.47. Assuming Joint just meets estimates, this will translate to a nearly 50% decline in annual EPS on a year-over-year basis, with FY2022 and FY2023 annual EPS not expected to fully recover to FY2020 levels ($0.90 per share). While a decline following a year of ~290% annual EPS growth is not unusual, has left Joint at a rich valuation, with the stock trading at ~90x trailing earnings, but more than 225x FY2021 earnings estimates. The view that the valuation has become elevated is corroborated by Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system, which ranks Joint a top growth company, but scores it as an F for Value.
If we look at the technical picture, we can see that the valuation is not the only issue for Joint, with Joint now the most extended it's been since its IPO debut. Previously, when the stock rallied to more than 150% above its 85-week moving average (red line), the stock corrected an average of 24% over the following 8 weeks, and had negative forward 6-month and 12-month returns. With the stock now more than 190% above this moving average, the risk of a sharp correction has increased materially, and the stock would pull back below $80.00 at some point in the next three months if history were to repeat itself. Obviously, history doesn't have to repeat itself, but it does often rhyme, so trimming into strength above $105.00 looks like a smart move.
Joint had an incredible H1 2021, breaking multiple records, and the company continues to be one of the most exciting growth stories in the Medical Services space. However, at more than 225x FY2021 earnings and with the stock extended above its long-term moving average, I don't see any way to justify chasing the stock here above $105.00. In fact, I believe this is an opportune time to book some profits, with it being difficult to justify the current valuation if we have seen peak earnings in FY2020 for the next two years. So, while the long-term opportunity still has legs, short-term, it makes little sense to be overweight the stock above $105.00.
