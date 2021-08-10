BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) released its Q2 2021 financial results and the numbers show that the company has beaten several records in Q2. It reached record-high production volumes and record-high sales volumes. Also the revenues climbed to new highs. Adding to it the positive drill results and the 4-year growth plan announced in June, and the quarter can be marked as very successful.

Karora's gold production amounted to 29,831 toz gold in Q2. It is a new record-high, 11% above the previous high reached in Q4 2019. Compared to Q1, gold production increased by 20.8%, and compared to Q2 2020, it increased by 23.9%. At Beta Hunt, 22,354 toz gold, and at Higginsville, 7,477 toz gold were produced. Karora's total H1 2021 production equaled 54,525 toz gold which means that the company is on track to hit the 2021 production guidance of 105,000-115,000 toz gold. Also the gold sales climbed to a new high of 30,412 toz. It is 19% above the Q1 2021 and 31% above the Q2 2020 levels.

The new production record was reached despite the fact that the volume of milled ore declined from 371,000 tonnes in Q1 to 345,000 tonnes in Q2. However, the mill feed grade increased by 26% to 2.72 g/t gold. This is the highest level since Q3 2019 when the gold grade amounted to 2.76 g/t. But back then, only 296,000 tonnes of ore were processed. The gold grades improved at both mining operations. At Beta Hunt, they increased from 2.63 g/t in Q1 to 3.35 g/t in Q2, while at Higginsville, they increased from 1.57 g/t to 1.99 g/t over the same time period. The gold recoveries improved slightly, to 94%, setting a new record high as well.

As the production and sales volumes increased, Karora's production costs decreased. The cash cost declined from $952/toz in Q1 to $874/toz in Q2, or by 8.2%. The AISC declined by 5.1%, from $1,049/toz to $996/toz. It means that in Q2, the AISC approached the lower boundary of the 2021 guidance that was set at $985-1,085/toz. Another positive development was the growth in average realized gold price that grew from $1,762/toz in Q1 to $1,823/toz in Q2.

The higher sales volumes and average realized gold prices elevated the revenues. They amounted to $55.5 million in Q2, which is 13.5% more than in the previous quarter and 32.5% more than in the same quarter of last year. The operating cash flow of $21.1 million is 37% and 29% higher compared to Q1 2021 and Q2 2020, respectively. The net income remained in line with the previous quarter, at $4.3 million. It means an EPS of $0.03. However, the adjusted earnings amounted to $11.4 million, which is a notable improvement in comparison to adjusted earnings of $6.7 million recorded in the previous quarter.

Karora's cash position remained almost unchanged for the third quarter in a row. The volume of cash and cash equivalents remains around $63-66 million, despite positive cash flows. The reason is Karora's expenses on exploration and development. What is positive, the total debt is relatively stable too, it stays around $32 million. Therefore, also the net debt remains relatively stable, around -$33 million.

When compared to the end of Q1, Karora's key valuation metrics remained almost unchanged. The price-to-earnings ratio is only 5.96, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio is 5.14, and the price-to-revenues ratio is 2.06. These levels are low compared to Karora's peers, especially given Karora's growth prospects and the fact that its operations are situated in a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction of Australia.

In Q2, Karora presented several important news. Probably the most important one was the 4-year growth plan released on June 28. According to it, Karora's gold production should increase to 185,000-205,000 toz gold by 2024. The AISC should decline to $885-985/toz. The growth plan is based on the Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mill expansions. Although doubling production seems good, there are several reasons to believe that the growth plan is very conservative. My detailed article focused on the growth plan can be found here.

One of the things that could help to beat the recently released growth plan is the potential nickel production. The nickel production potential is well illustrated also by the April 6 announcement that Karora discovered the Gamma Zone - 50C with 11.6% nickel over 4.6 meters. In the same area, also some good gold intersections were made, including 2.7 g/t gold over 12 meters, or 5.2 g/t gold over 3.2 meters.

On May 12, Karora announced that at the Beta Hunt mine's Larkin Zone, 7.6 g/t gold over 5.8 meters, 5.8 g/t gold over 8.1 meters, and 7.1 g/t gold over 5 meters were drilled. The management believes that besides the A Zone and Western Flanks, Larkin represents the third major gold resource at the Beta Hunt mine.

On May 14, Karora announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid. Karora can repurchase 7,335,151 shares, which represents 5% of issued and outstanding shares. The normal course issuer bid will expire on May 17, 2022.

Karora's share price peaked near $3.9 in late May. However, since then, despite the positive news, it has been moving in a downwards channel. Right now, the share price stands in the middle of the channel. The RSI is at 40 and it has still some space to go before it reaches the oversold levels. The 10-day moving average is below the 50-day one, but they have started moving towards each other lately, which could be an indication of an upcoming trend reversal. However, the share price needs support from the gold price before it can break upwards of the bearish channel. Unfortunately, over the recent days, the gold price started falling. If its decline continues, Karora will most probably continue on the downwards trajectory too. Maybe even to the support in the $2.25-2.3 area.

What I like about Karora Resources' Q2:

The production and sales volumes reached new record highs.

The mill feed grades increased significantly at both operations.

The production costs declined notably.

Karora has a clear plan to double production by 2024.

Some good gold and nickel drill results were reported.

What I don't like about Karora Resources' Q2: