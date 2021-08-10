da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Energy Research pre-call note.

The Quick and Dirty:

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) reported a solid set of 2Q21 results that were largely in line with guidance, which was where the Street was. They trimmed cost guidance and edged up production guidance for 3Q21 and will provide further guidance, likely with or near the time of the 3Q21 call as they look to close the next two pending and significantly larger acquisitions. The name sports strong margins, a near best in class balance sheet, a very low pro forma forward multiple, and very high implied yield for a non MLP type name.

Note: As a reminder, BCEI is in the process of closing two additional acquisitions: XOG and private player Crestone. We covered the last acquisition announcement in June here. In a nutshell, they will have morphed from a small cap 20 to 25 MBOEpd DJ Basin player prior to the recently closed HighPoint acquisition to a mid cap DJ consolidator with production approaching 160 MBOEpd (a roughly 400% increase in the share count and over 600% increase in production) while maintaining a strong balance sheet and making good on their promise of return of capital to shareholders with a hefty promised dividend. Both acquisitions are expected to close early in the fourth quarter.

Turning to the quarter at hand, the 2Q21 numbers:

Source: Author

A few more key 2Q21 Numbers:

Oil differential: $5.28 off WTI at $60.85, a little wider than expected and apparently expected to widen further in 3Q21 (see guidance below). This will prompt one or two questions in the Q&A. We don't see this as a big deal and have seen this occur from time to time in the basin but it is the one nit we see on the quarter.

NGL price as a % of WTI: 43%. Fine, no problems here.

LOE: $2.95 per BOE vs guidance of $3.00 to $3.25 and $3.05 in 1Q21, also good and also prompts a marked reduction in 3Q21 guidance below.

Capex rose to $40.8 mm and remains light of catching up to run rate levels for current BCEI plus HPR guidance.

Another $0.35 dividend was declared, their second dividend. Some players opt to go light on dividends and heavy on buybacks with their cash. BCEI is not currently one of those players and the dividend is set to travel higher as the acquisitions close (see below).

Interestingly, they provided data for BCEI and its targets that a simple combination of EBITDA for 2Q for BCEI+XOG+Crestone would have been $306 mm (vs. the $88.1 mm recorded for BCEI alone) before consideration of any synergy savings.

Guidance Update:

3Q21 production guidance was hedged higher from a prior range of 40 to 44 MBOEpd for 2Q to 4Q21 to a new range of 41 to 44 MBOEpd which is applied to 3Q21 only given then pending acquisitions. Expect fresh 2021 and likely 2022 guidance with or before the 3Q21 report in November.

Lease operating expense guidance was edged lower to a new range of $2.85 to $3.00 after the quarterly beat. LOE and cash G&A on mid are expected to be 3 cents below their already low 2Q levels. Here too, expect lower guidance with or before the 3Q21 report.

Oil differential guidance for 3Q21 is wider at $6.50 to $7.00... look for this to attract questions on the call.

Operations Update

BCEI casually noted that cumulative first 12 months' oil production per 1,000' of lateral outperforms a representative group of 12 DJ Basin peers ranging from PDC to OXY.

Favorite Quote Watch

Synergy savings for BCEI-HPR are exceeding our expectations, and we are now deep-into planning the integration of the previously announced Civitas mergers between BCEI, XOG, and Crestone Peak.

Other Items:

Dividend - Big and About To Get Bigger

They paid their initial dividend of $0.35 (annual rate of $1.40) at the end of June and announced a second 35 cent installment with this release as expected. This rate is expected to step up to $1.60 when they close the Extraction acquisition and step higher yet again with the Crestone close to $1.85. As such, BCEI trades at a should-be market pleasing 3.8% implied dividend yield on the current outlay and 5.1% implied yield once everything is closed.

Balance Sheet: Strong and set to stay that way

BCEI's net debt to annualized 2Q21 EBITDA and TTM EBITDA of 0.5x is low for the group and a place where many of their peers want to be by way of maintenance type budgets in a year or two with the help of strong prices. We also note pro forma liquidity is set to be about $800 mm which is more than adequate for anything we see them contemplating well into the future.

Nutshell

Bonanza turning a solid second quarter with essentially in line volumes and EBITDAX. Next quarter guidance was tweaked higher for volumes and lower for lease operating expense and should be viewed a modest positive though color on the combined entity costs will be welcome when it arrives and we note that implied pro forma EBITDA per BOE from the time of the Crestone announcement provides some modicum of comfort as we look ahead to 2022 operating cost numbers. The oil differential should get a question or two on the call and may prompt a bit of early session selling. The balance sheet is solid and the increased scale drives greater free cash flow expectations with a significant return of capital component hardwired into guidance. BCEI is the largest position in our portfolio, and despite the solid run there this year and for the two-year trailing period, the name trades at the cheapest forward multiple of any name in the oily group while maintaining strong margins, free cash flow generation, and a strong balance sheet with more than ample liquidity.