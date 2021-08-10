ETO: Best-Performing Global Equities CEF, Strong 7.1% Distribution Yield

SB/iStock via Getty Images

This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 27th, 2021.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund's (NYSE:ETO) diversified global equity holdings, market-beating returns, and 7.1% distribution yield make the fund a strong buy. ETO's use of leverage and volatile distribution make it a relatively risky fund, and inappropriate for more risk-averse investors.

ETO - Basics

Sponsor: Eaton Vance

Distribution Yield: 7.1%

Expense Ratio: 1.74%

Leverage Ratio: 19.0%

Discount to NAV: 2.03%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y NAV: 12.60%

ETO - Investment Thesis

ETO is an actively-managed diversified leveraged global equities CEF.

ETO's investment thesis rests on the fund's:

Diversified global equity holdings, which serve to decrease portfolio risk and volatility

Market-beating returns, with ETO generally outperforming its peers, its index, and the S&P 500

Strong 7.1% distribution, which should be particularly enticing for income investors and retirees

ETO offers investors strong, market-beating yields and total returns, a solid combination, but risks are quite high too.

Let's have a look at each of the points above.

Diversified Global Equity Holdings

ETO focuses on global equities, with some smaller investments in fixed-income assets. Asset allocations are as follows.

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

ETO's equity holdings are strongly diversified, with the fund investing in all relevant equity industries and countries. ETO does focus on U.S. equities, due to the strength and size of the country's economy and equities market.

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

Diversification serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

ETO's holdings themselves are also reasonably well-diversified. ETO invests in 113 companies, and the top ten of these comprise just 20% of the value of the fund.

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

As can be seen above, ETO's largest holdings are generally mega-cap U.S. equities, as is generally the case for most market-capitalization weighted equity index funds. ETO's managers seem to take care to ensure that the fund's holdings closely track those of the broader equity market, which reduces the possibility of substantial over and underperformance.

ETO's fixed-income investments are comparatively small, focus on higher-quality assets, and serve to boost diversification further.

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

As a final point, ETO is a modestly leveraged fund, with a leverage ratio of 19%. Leverage serves increased yields, returns, risk, and losses during downturns. ETO's leverage is quite modest, definitely not excessive, but it does make the fund a relatively risky investment. Expect significant losses and moderate underperformance during downturns and recessions.

As an example, the fund moderately underperformed U.S. and global equities during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

ETO's leverage makes the fund a less appropriate choice for more risk-averse investors looking for stable prices, NAVs, and comparatively low losses during downturns.

Let's summarize.

ETO's diversified holdings provide investors with exposure to global equities from all relevant industries and countries. ETO's diversification is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and make ETO a sensible core portfolio holding.

Market-Beating returns

ETO is an actively-managed fund, and so returns are partly dependent on management decisions, capabilities, and execution. A good management team should be able to select best-performing securities while avoiding laggards, leading to strong, market-beating returns.

ETO's managers mostly accomplish the above. ETO generally outperforms global equity indexes, including the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT). ETO also sometimes outperforms U.S. equity indexes, including the S&P 500, although the fund's performance is spottier vis a vis said index. Performance is as follows.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, ETO almost always outperforms its index, VT. ETO sometimes outperforms the S&P 500, but performance does depend on the specific time period analyzed. I think it's important to mention the fact that ETO has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, on both a NAV and price basis. This is a significant accomplishment for a global equities fund, considering the fact that U.S. equities have performed exceedingly well for the past two decades or so.

Data by YCharts

ETO is also almost always the best-performing global equities CEF, and performs much better than average, and is one of the only funds in its peer group which generally outperforms the index.

(Source: CEFConnect.com)

ETO is also generally the best-performing Eaton Vance tax-advantaged global equities CEF, as has been the case since their inception.

Data by YCharts

From the above, and considering data from CEFConnect, it seems clear that ETO is generally the best-performing global equities CEF, although the fund's (relative) performance does vary. In any case, ETO's returns are consistently quite strong, and much stronger than average.

ETO's market-beating returns are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and quite rare too.

ETO's outstanding market-beating returns are due to two key reasons.

First is the fund's use of leverage. More leverage means more assets, which means more income and capital gains. Debt interest rate payments increase too, but debt is quite cheap, and almost always significantly lower than income and capital gains. The net effect of leverage is almost always positive, as is the case for ETO.

Second, and this is key, is the fund's generation of alpha. ETO's managers are generally able to deliver shareholder alpha, through savvy investments, and prescient positioning of the fund.

As an example, the fund's managers were able to position the fund in such a way as to benefit from the economic recovery / reopening trade of prior months.

In October 2020, the fund was moderately underweight financials.

(Source: ETO Annual Report)

In March 2021, the fund was significantly overweight financials.

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

The above were explicit tactical choices made by ETO's management team. In late 2020, the fund was underweight financials because (presumably) the fund's management team thought said industry would underperform in the coming months. By early 2021, the fund's management team had changed its mind. ETO was now overweight financials because (presumably) the fund's management team thought the industry would soon outperform.

The switch was almost certainly the right choice, as financials outperformed sometime during / after ETO made the switch. Technically, we lack the specifics to be 100% certain that this was the case, but this was a very common trade in late 2020, it was almost always profitable, and the dates / performance do mostly align.

Data by YCharts

ETO itself outperformed the S&P 500 and global equity indexes too, in no small part due to being overweight the best-performing financials sector.

Data by YCharts

ETO's managers are generally able to generate alpha by picking strong, undervalued equity industries and securities. In my opinion, ETO will likely continue to generate alpha in the future. It has, after all, generated positive alpha since inception. As such, I expect ETO to continue to outperform in the coming months and years.

Strong 7.1% Distribution Yield

ETO offers investors diversified holdings, market-beating returns, and a strong 7.1% distribution yield.

ETO's distribution yield is quite high, and much higher than that of most broader global and U.S. equity index funds.

Data by YCharts

Strong yields directly boost shareholder returns, and are almost always a benefit for a fund and its shareholders. ETO is no exception.

ETO's distribution is also reasonably consistent, with the fund paying uninterrupted monthly distributions since 2004, more than fifteen years ago. Distributions have also seen some growth, going from $0.105 per share in 2002, to $0.1792 in 2021. Growth has been quite slow, with a CAGR about 2.9% since inception, but growth is growth.

For some funds, strong distributions come at the expense of NAVs and capital gains, but that is definitely not the case for ETO. Fund NAVs mostly alternate between stability and growth, but the long-term trend is towards moderate growth. ETO's NAV is up by more than 60% since inception, for a CAGR of 2.6%.

Data by YCharts

ETO's growing NAV is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, as these directly increase capital gains, shareholder returns, and underlying generation of income.

ETO's strong distribution yield does have two important drawbacks or negatives.

First is the fact that the fund's distribution yield is somewhat a bit lower than average for a global equity CEF. As per CEFConnect data, the average global equity CEF yields 7.6%, slightly above ETO's 7.1% figure.

In my opinion, ETO's other benefits more than outweigh a comparatively low yield: 7.1% is quite high regardless. At the same time, ETO is generally the best-performing global equity CEF, so what you lose in (slightly) lower distributions you more than recover in higher capital gains.

Second, is the fact that the fund's distribution is not particularly safe, and tends to get cut during downturns and recessions. ETO's distribution was cut by about 21% in early 2020, due to pandemic-induced recession and bear market. ETO's distribution was also cut by 35% during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. As such, ETO's distribution is likely to be cut during any future downturn or recession.

These are significant negatives for the fund and its shareholders, but there is something of a silver lining. ETO's NAV and total shareholder returns fared much better than the fund's distribution during both downturns, especially during 2020. ETO's distribution was cut, in part, to preserve capital during tough economic and market conditions. The net effect of the distribution cuts was positive, as evidenced by the company's strong total shareholder returns. ETO also recently hiked its distribution by 26%, back to its pre-coronavirus levels.

In my opinion, ETO's other benefits more than outweigh an unsafe distribution prone to cuts, although I imagine others see things differently. I would also add that ETO's distribution mostly grows, and has grown since inception. Distribution cuts do happen, but the upwards trend is undeniable.

ETO - Looking Back

As a final point, I wanted to have a quick look at my previous coverage of ETO.

I last wrote about ETO in May 2020. In that article, I was bullish about the fund for similar reasons: diversified holdings, market-beating returns, and strong distribution yield.

Since then, ETO has moderately outperformed the S&P 500 and global equity indexes on a total return price basis:

(Source: May 2020 Article)

and on a NAV basis:

Data by YCharts

Strong returns and outperformance.

On the other hand, the fund's distribution was cut a few days after my bullish article was originally published.

As mentioned previously, I think ETO is a fantastic overall investment choice, but it is definitely not one with safe, consistent distributions.

As a quick, final point, ETO currently sports a 2.03% discount to NAV, which seems about average for the fund. ETO's small discount is a small benefit for the fund and its shareholders, but a benefit nonetheless.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion - Strong Buy

ETO's diversified global equity holdings, market-beating returns, and 7.1% distribution yield make the fund a strong buy.