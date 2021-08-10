gsheldon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the last three years, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has been on a tear, delivering a total return of ~95% and outperforming the S&P 500’s ~65% return, as well as its broader food peers General Mills (GIS), Mondelez (MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz (KHC). Part of the outperformance is due to the company’s successful product rationalization into higher returning opportunities and its relative ability to hold up well against private label competitors. Whereas private label has rocked the traditional food categories in the grocery aisle, Hershey is proving itself to be a timeless brand—at the end of the day, when candy is already cheap enough to come by, consumers want something that promises quality, as opposed to junk knock-offs. The company maintains a portfolio of iconic brands, including its eponymous Hershey’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher, and Twizzlers. Such is the timelessness of the brands that Hershey’s even recently announced the expansion of these brands into a line of toys.

According to the Seeking Alpha data, however, the Street is highly pessimistic on the stock. The majority of the Street, ~58%, is “neutral” on the stock—not a generally rosy outlook. With that said, the sentiment has turned significantly more positive. Back in the start of 2020, none of the 19 analysts with recommendations were “bullish”. The pessimism stems from the company’s inability to demonstrate sustainable gains internationally and stagnation in the US chocolate market. As chocolate is a highly mature industry with minimal growth opportunities at this point, Hershey has been understandably trying to pivot.

DCF Analysis Indicates Fair Valuation

To get a sense of the company’s intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative “story” of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed 5% revenue growth. I also assumed EBIT margins expanding 80 bps to 23%. I flat-lined depreciation, changes in net working capital, and capex assumptions.

Assuming an EBITDA multiple of 17x and a 7% discount rate, the stock is fairly valued. The stock has been trading in the 15-19x range over the last decade, so the 17x multiple is realistic in this low interest rate environment. At the same time, even if the multiple were to contract to the low-end at 15x, the stock would only have ~14% downside. This is not terribly overvalued given how frothy the market is elsewhere. While I wouldn’t expect the slow growing company to accelerate to a high-digit growth clip, the market appears to not be pricing it in either. With the 7% implicit annual gains through the discount rate, as well as a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy, Hershey is compellingly priced. It offers a 1.8% dividend yield and a beta of 0.36, so it’s a fairly safe investment.

As my sensitivity tables above illustrates, even if the margins contract to 21% and growth only stays at nominal GDP levels of 3%, the stock would have just ~20% downside, which would be more than counteracted by the 7% implicit annual gains through the discount rate.

Upside Catalysts

The company has several levers it can pull to catalyze value. Firstly, since it has dashed dreams in the past of penetrating internationally and introducing new brands, the bar is set low for a new innovation. Towards this end, the company is demonstrating momentum through introduction of “permissible indulgences”, or confections with organic, zero sugar, and thin-formulations. The company maintains industry leading margins of 45.5% versus 41.2% for the next highest, McCormick, and 39.8% for Mondelez, and 38.0% for Smucker's. Through price pack architecture & productivity improvements, fixed cost leverage, new manufacturing capabilities, and network optimization, the company is also poised to continue to expand margins. The company’s gross margins have already expanded from just under 42% in 2012 to 45.5% today, and the momentum is for this to only continue. And while investors continue to believe that Hershey is a slow moving company, we need to remember that it’s historical 5-year EPS CAGR is 8.6%. The fundamentals of Hershey have proven themselves time and time again.

Another key avenue the company has to unlocking value is through M&A. Management is targeting elevated capex through 2024, particularly focused on US snacking, with a preference for assets that can be scaled ($100M), high margins, and EPS accretion in 1-2 years. The company recently acquired Lily’s low-sugar, better-for-you confectionary products for $425 million. The better-for-you snack market is projected to grow globally by a robust 5.2% CAGR into 2025. With a marketing powerhouse and a grocery network at its disposal, Hershey is well positioned to generate synergies to the targets through more aggressively pushing them out to the market. In the long run, these should help enable the company to better penetrate international, continue to expand margins, and just generally diversify the business away from the mature chocolate sector.

Risks

While I am bullish on the stock for its relative safety and growth opportunities, there are several reasons to be pessimistic. Firstly, the company is exposed to commodity pressure in cocoa. Although cocoa prices have generally been healthy and Hershey has a better ability to pass these costs onto consumers, commodities can always be a wild game for investors. In Hershey’s case, they have chosen to lower the quality of some of their inputs to expand margins. While it’s easy to see how consumer may not recognize the change, over time, this is not a sustainable strategy.

Secondly, Hershey may very well be a loser in the consumer shift towards grocery delivery. While Hershey was an easy option for people in the candy aisle, when consumers shop online, they may be more amenable to looking for alternative options when convenience is already taken out of the equation. At least for me, when I order groceries online, I tend to give myself less of an excuse for just ordering the regular brands and am more tempted to try something new. While other consumers may feel differently, either way, the changing food market brings unpredictability to an otherwise industry stalwart. Simply put, it’s likely the company will have to hike advertising spend to ensure that it can continue to maintain its industry leading position.

Conclusion

Hershey may not be an undervalued play right now, but its growth opportunities and ability to expand margins make it more than the mature confectionary giant it is represented as by the bears. During the second quarter, the company saw organic sales grow by 15.5% y-o-y while EPS grew by 12.2%. They are now forecasting sales to grow by 6-8% versus 4-6% previously forecasted this year. Surprisingly, the company’s CMG (candy, mint, and gum) retail share grew by 135 bps over the last two years. On gross margins, the company is even a little bit ahead of its plan, with strong runway for further expansion through derivatives to control costs and a shift towards more profitable snack options. Add in the acquisitions, and the ability to bring to bear the powerful distributional & marketing access to the targets, and the company’s growth rate may very well eclipse mid single-digits. It is this stronger-than-recognized value in Hershey that make it, in my view, a perfect, low-risk contrarian play. And while it may not deliver tremendous returns, with the stock market already so frothy, limiting downside is a prudent approach.