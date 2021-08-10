kanawatvector/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) ((also "CrowdStrike" or "the Company" hereafter)) is uniquely positioned in the cybersecurity industry to capitalize on growing threats and increasing needs of businesses for endpoint protection. Recent results are positive and point to a long growth runway that may be underestimated in a changing threat environment. The Company has tremendous upside over the next 5 years, Wall Street is bullish, and the current valuation is not unreasonable.

Is CrowdStrike A Good Long-Term Stock?

Breaches, ransomware, malware, and other threats continue to flourish with several high-profile attacks so far in 2021. Ransomware bad actors have targeted hospitals, oil pipelines, food processers, schools, political associations, and other high-profile organizations. The Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods attacks cost the companies millions and were just a tiny fraction of the total costs worldwide. Ransomware cost organizations $20 billion in 2020. Data breaches of dozens of companies including giants Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT), have exposed customer data recently as well. These came on the heels of the SolarWinds (SWI) hack which impacted several companies and government agencies including Intel (INTC), NVIDIA (NVDA) and several critical United States Government departments. If Covid-19 was not dominating headlines, cybersecurity would be taking center stage. The realization for organizations is that spending money on prevention is paramount.

While these large attacks make headlines, for each of these there are hundreds that will never make the news. Nonpublic companies with revenues under $100M are often targets and law enforcement does not have the resources to address most of these. According to CrowdStrike, 70% of cyber attacks target small to mid-sized businesses including local governments and school systems. Companies are scrambling in many cases to beef up endpoint security and can benefit greatly from the CrowdStrike platform. Companies often have piecemeal solutions from several providers currently and will soon be looking for a cohesive, comprehensive, cloud-based security infrastructure. The evolution of "Work from Home" (WFH) has been kickstarted by the pandemic, however this has always been a natural progression for many industries. CrowdStrike, which currently boasts of 11,420 subscription customers, is well-positioned to grow along with these trends making the long-term outlook for the company decidedly bright. CrowdStrike markets itself as the "leading endpoint protection solution that unifies the intelligence, technology and expertise needed to successfully stop ransomware."

Will CrowdStrike Stock Go Up?

Since going public in June 2019 CRWD has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) with most gains coming post-pandemic onset.

To analyze the recent results I like to use the trailing twelve months (TTM) by quarter. This allows an analysis of the change quarter-to-quarter while reducing the impact of seasonality and short-term variances. This can be especially important for fast-growing and changing companies like CrowdStrike.

As shown above, revenue has been increasing steadily each quarter since the company went public. CRWD is also producing positive levered free cash flow (LFCF) which is impressive for a company still in the growth phase with large needs for research and development and other costs. LFCF is a cash flow metric that adjusts for changes in working capital, mandatory debt payments, and capital expenditures (CAPEX) to determine the amount of capital remaining once the company's obligations are fulfilled. Since CrowdStrike also incentivizes employees and saves cash by using Stock-based Compensation (SBC) I have also included the revenue per weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. It wouldn't do shareholders much good if the share count was increasing at a greater rate than revenues. However the revenue per share is increasing at a steady clip. Another technology company in its growth stage that uses a large amount of SBC is Palantir (PLTR). SBC is often misunderstood as being only a negative to shareholders, however the issue is not cut-and-dried. I have discussed some of the pros and cons in a previous article here. In a nutshell, SBC often will align employee and management goals with those of shareholders and conserve needed cash with the tradeoff being, of course, dilution.

On an annual basis the market is expecting revenue growth of 56% this fiscal year and 37% next fiscal year. Note that CrowdStrike runs on a January fiscal year end, so fiscal year ending January 2022 encompasses February 1st, 2021 - January 31st, 2022.

CrowdStrike, through the subscription model, has predominantly annual recurring revenue (ARR) which is a very attractive as it provides consistency along with the growth. 93% of the revenue is ARR as of April 30, 2021. CrowdStrike produces positive cash flows from operations, however due to the SBC, is still not EBITDA positive, however this certainly looks to be on the horizon.

Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

It is difficult to use traditional valuation metrics on a company which is young, in high growth mode, and does not show GAAP net income. Perhaps the best comparisons currently are Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) who are in a similar phase of their businesses.

As shown CrowdStrike ranks in the middle on enterprise value-to-revenue and has the most desirable price-to-cash flow from operations per share ((P/CFO per share)) along with the highest estimated revenue growth for the current year. Zscaler, which runs on a July fiscal year end, is forecasted for 36% revenue growth for July 2022 over July 2021, and Cloudflare is predicted to have 34% top-line growth December 2022 over December 2021.

If investors apply traditional value metrics to growth stocks, they would seldom find any that are "buys" in the early stages. One example that everyone can likely relate to is Amazon (AMZN). Amazon took nearly 10 years to become profitable and during this time some metrics were similar to those above including the chart below from 2002.

More recently, shown below, are examples of Square (SQ) and Tesla (TSLA) which also do not harmonize with value metrics applied to more mature enterprises.

Each of these companies above have significantly outperformed the market over the last several years despite the valuation metrics.

One can look at various metrics until their head hurts, as I have done, but it really comes down to this: do you believe the market opportunity for cybersecurity will continue to grow, is CrowdStrike an industry leader that can capture a significant portion of this market, will growth and future profitability allow the company to outgrow its current valuation, and is one prepared to handle volatility in the short-term? For my money, the answer is "yes" and CRWD is a long-term buy. The next step is determining how much risk one is willing to take and with what percentage of one's portfolio. While I often write about growth stocks and other underfollowed companies, the majority of my portfolio is in highly-profitable mature companies.

There are many risks associated with growth stocks. First, the valuations, as shown above, are very difficult to quantify. Competition in an already crowded field with many powerful players is another hazard as is changing technology. For a cybersecurity company they are also exposed to incurring bad press from a breach of their own or from failure to stop a breach. This was seen with SolarWinds. Although the company seems to have survived the fallout from the hack, their name will forever be associated with it and the stock price took a large hit when it was exposed. In addition, growth stocks often react to earnings and guidance with wild swings in price. Finally, CRWD has almost 5% of the float sold short implying that many are willing to bet against the stock, at least in the short-term.

Where Will CrowdStrike Stock Be in 5 Years?

CrowdStrike estimates that the total addressable market for the company's products will be $43.6B in 2023. In addition, the global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the mid-teens for the foreseeable future. Security as a percentage of an average company's overall IT budgets stands near 10%, according to one source. I find it difficult to believe that this will not grow significantly in the next 5 years. The secular demand trends point to mammoth opportunities for CrowdStrike.

And third, the demand environment is robust, driven by strong secular trends, including digital and security transformation, cloud adoption, and an ongoing heightened threat environment. This includes the massive influx of ransomware and the operational impact of these attacks that have been seen over the past two years. We believe these dynamics will provide CrowdStrike a runway for long-term sustainable growth. CrowdStrike’s mission to stop breaches has never been more relevant. The Falcon platform is at the epicenter of restoring trust to the security posture of companies worldwide. The integration of threat intelligence and threat hunting into the Falcon platform provides us deep insights into the adversaries and how they operate. -George Kurtz, President and CEO

I am of the belief that we will see a massive cyberattack that will disrupt some of our population's daily life, at least for a short time, within the next 5 years. The recent attacks strike me as forays testing the strength of our infrastructure cybersecurity and our willingness and ability to respond. A massive attack affecting average people could have the impact of significantly increasing cybersecurity budgets across the board from governments to small businesses. CrowdStrike, and others, will be at the forefront.

Now, let’s discuss these topics in more detail. It only takes a quick glance at current headlines to know that the threat landscape is fierce and growing in intensity every day. High profile breaches and vulnerabilities like SUNBURST, pipeline and infrastructure attacks, and zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange, are only the tip of the spear. Threat actors are well-resourced and becoming more sophisticated. At the same time, Ransomware as a Service sites are making it easier for even novice e-criminals to run successful and lucrative campaigns, which is contributing to the proliferation of ransomware activity. George Kurtz, President and CEO

CrowdStrike acquired Humio in early 2021 to bolster extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities. Humio enables organizations to understand large amounts of computer-generated data and identify security threats in any complex computing environment. Tech companies are in a data arms race and the acquisition of Humio has widely been seen as a positive move that will benefit the company into the future.

Lastly, there are large growth opportunities in foreign markets.

In terms of our geographic performance in Q1, we continue to see strong growth in the U.S. as well as international markets. Revenue growth in the U.S. increased to 70% and contributed approximately 73% of first quarter revenue. Approximately 14% of revenue was derived from Europe, Middle East and Africa markets; 10% from Asia Pacific; and approximately 3% from other markets. - Burt Podbere, CFO on June 3, 2021 earnings call.

CrowdStrike has invested to expand its international footprint and customer base and this could pay dividends over the next several years.

What Is The Target Price For CRWD Stock?

Analyst price targets vary significantly on CrowdStrike as would be expected. According to the Wall Street Journal, the average target is $276 implying a 6% short-term upside. The analysts also have 20 buy ratings, 1 overweight, 2 holds, and 1 underweight per the same report. Yahoo Finance shows similar targets and 21 strong buys or buys with 2 holds and 0 underperform or sell ratings. I seldom assign target prices to stocks as I am an investor and not a trader, however looking at analyst rating often provides needed context. I do set a specific price at which I will sell the stock. I will buy and hold until I reallocate to other more compelling opportunities or the situation changes and I feel the company no longer warrants my investment. Otherwise, I look for the company to grow and eventually return capital to shareholders through buybacks, dividends, and/or further growth investments. It is evident that CRWD is a popular pick on Wall Street.

Conclusion

The cybersecurity sector is going to experience secular tailwinds for the foreseeable future. CrowdStrike is generating tremendous recurring revenues and growth along with impressive free cash flows that will allow it to thrive in this environment. While the valuation is quite high, the vast majority of analysts rate the stock as a buy and the valuation is in range of high-growth peers. The short-term stock price is likely to be volatile, however in the long-term I expect market conditions and company performance will allow CrowdStrike to continue its outperformance of the broader market.