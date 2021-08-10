Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Bearish rating for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Robinhood's shares closed at -8% below its IPO price on the day of listing, and this was to be expected considering the lower-than-expected IPO price and a new regulatory investigation. But Robinhood's last traded price ended up +45% higher than its IPO price, which was largely driven by significant retail investor interest in the stock.

Robinhood makes most of its money from transaction-based revenues, and cryptocurrencies' revenue contribution rose sharply in Q1 2021 vis-a-vis FY 2020. Robinhood stock is a Sell given that its valuations are expensive, and the company's revenue model might not necessarily be aligned with the best interests of investors which attracts regulatory scrutiny.

Robinhood's IPO - What to know?

I previously wrote about Robinhood Markets in an article published on July 20, 2021, when the company's IPO date was yet to be announced.

In my prior article, I noted that it is "likely that Robinhood Markets' shares will commence trading sometime in July end or early August", considering "the usual timeline for an IPO." Indeed, HOOD disclosed on July 28, 2021 that its shares will be publicly listed and traded on "the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 29, 2021." There were also two things worth paying attention to here, prior to Robinhood's IPO.

Firstly, Robinhood's IPO price of $38 was below market expectations, as the company had earlier guided that its IPO price will be in the $38-42 range. A July 28, 2021 article published in The New York Times highlighted that this is "a sign of possible investor hesitance", and this was validated by HOOD's initial poor share price performance post-IPO that I will discuss about later.

Secondly, Robinhood revealed on July 27, 2021 that it "received a FINRA (The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) investigative request seeking documents and information related to its compliance with FINRA registration requirements for member personnel, including related to the FINRA non-registration status of Mr. Tenev and Mr. Bhatt." Co-founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt are also the company's CEO and Chief Creative Officer, respectively. I mentioned in my July 20, 2021 article that "I am concerned about regulatory risks" for HOOD, and the company's recent disclosure adds to my worries.

Robinhood's shares eventually closed at $34.82 on July 29, 2021, the first day of trading, which was -8% lower as compared to its IPO price of $38. This was probably not surprising, given that Robinhood Markets' actual IPO price came in lower than expected and the company became the subject of a new regulatory investigation prior to IPO. In the subsequent section, I track HOOD's post-IPO share price performance.

Robinhood Stock Price Post-IPO

After a disappointing trading debut, Robinhood Markets' stock price subsequently doubled from $34.82 as of July 29, 2021 to $70.39 as of August 4, 2021. But HOOD's share price fell by -28% to close at $50.97 on August 5, 2021, before rising by +8% to $55.01 as of August 6, 2021.

Robinhood's "wild" stock price movements in the past couple of trading days are largely driven by news flow.

News relating to Cathie Wood acquiring shares in Robinhood Markets, and Jim Cramer highlighting the stock as a Buy, helped to further increase retail investor interest in Robinhood and drive HOOD's shares up on August 4, 2021. An August 5, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article noted that "HOOD is the most-mentioned stock on WallStreetBets" and mentioned that "the surge in HOOD has been supported by deep-out-of-the-money call buying."

But the good times didn't last that long. Notably, Jim Cramer urged investors to "ring the register on part of your position" in Robinhood shares, after the company's shares doubled on August 4, 2021. More importantly, Seeking Alpha reported on August 5, 2021 prior to trading hours that "the company registers to offer ~97.9M shares held by existing stockholders from time to time." The potential overhang from share sales by pre-IPO investors was the key reason for Robinhood Markets' significant share price drop on August 5, 2021.

On August 6, 2021, Robinhood issued a press release which emphasized that HOOD "is not itself selling any additional securities but filed the Resale S-1 on behalf of certain of its shareholders pursuant to a pre-existing contractual obligation." Robinhood Markets also highlighted that any share sales can only be done after "the SEC declares it effective", which will likely be in late-August 2021. This was perceived to be positive by traders with a shorter time horizon, and HOOD's shares recovered to close at $55.01 as of August 6, 2021, representing a +45% premium over its IPO price.

Although share price movements which are reflective of investor sentiment should not be completely ignored, it is more important for investors to assess Robinhood's revenue model and its attractiveness as a long-term investment candidate.

How Does Robinhood Make Money?

Robinhood makes money mainly from transaction-based revenues or Payment For Order Flow (PFOF), which contributed 75.1% and 80.5% of the company's FY 2020 and Q1 2021 top line, respectively. HOOD will only release its Q2 2021 financial results on August 18, 2021. In comparison, net interest revenues accounted for 18.5% and 12.0% of Robinhood Markets' total revenue in FY 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively. Other revenues made up 6.4% of Robinhood's FY 2020 sales and 7.5% of its Q1 2021 top line.

According to the company's IPO prospectus, Robinhood Markets' net interest revenues relate to "securities lending", "margin interest" and "interest on segregated cash and securities"; while the company earned most of its other revenues from "Robinhood Gold, a paid subscription service that provides customers with premium feature." As highlighted earlier, the most important revenue driver for Robinhood is transaction-based revenues or PFOF, which it refers to as money earned by "routing user orders for options, equities and cryptocurrencies to market makers."

It is possible to further break down Robinhood's transaction-based revenues by asset type. In FY 2020, options, equities, cryptocurrencies accounted for 61.1%, 34.9% and 3.7% of the company's total transaction-based revenues, respectively. In Q1 2021, HOOD derived 47.1%, 31.7% and 20.8% of its transaction-based revenues from options, equities, cryptocurrencies, respectively. Robinhood Markets earned 0.3% of its FY 2020 transaction-based revenues and 0.4% of Q1 2021 transaction-based revenues from other assets.

I stressed in my July 20, 2020 article that "there is no guarantee that positive drivers for Robinhood Markets like high cryptocurrency prices and significant speculative interest in stocks & other financial assets will be sustained going forward." In that respect, it is a concern that cryptocurrencies' contribution as a proportion of total transaction-based revenues increased significantly from 3.7% in FY 2020 to 20.8% in Q1 2021.

The way Robinhood makes money is one of the key reasons why I have a negative view of its shares, which I explain in greater detail in the final section of this article.

What Is Robinhood Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In my opinion, Robinhood stock is a Sell for three key reasons.

Firstly, Robinhood's revenue model, which relies heavily on Payment For Order Flow or PFOF, is a problem because this raises its regulatory risk profile and does not create value for its users despite being commission-free.

In my first article on Robinhood Markets published three weeks ago, I mentioned that HOOD is "attracting significant regulatory attention in a bad way", noting that "SEC's chairman Gary Gensler has spoken about PFOF in two recent interviews with CNBC." Based on Gary Gensler's comments, the worst case scenario could potentially see PFOF being completely banned, although this is less likely. However, it is probable that the SEC could introduce new regulations for PFOF, which might result in Robinhood's growth in its transaction-based revenues slowing or even declining going forward.

Although other brokers also earn monies from PFOF, it is noteworthy that a Piper Sandler (PIPR) research study quoted by a August 13, 2020 CNBC article came to the conclusion that Robinhood's PFOF revenue on a per round-lot basis was significantly higher than that of its peers such as The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and E-Trade. With this in mind, it is noteworthy that the SEC previously disclosed in December 2020 that its investigations found that "Robinhood provided inferior trade prices that in aggregate deprived customers of $34.1 million (net of savings relating to zero commissions)", which was one of the key contributing factors for a "$65 million civil penalty" being awarded against HOOD.

Secondly, Robinhood appears to "encourage" financial speculation via "gamification", which is not necessarily in the interests of investors.

The results of an academic study, first published on October 18, 2020 and updated in July 2021, showed that "Robinhood investors engage in more attention-induced trading than other retail investors", and the study also emphasized that "herding episodes by Robinhood investors reliably predict negative returns." The Financial Times also reported on December 17, 2020 that Massachusetts Securities Division called out Robinhood for "gamifying investing" and not implementing "proper controls to safeguard inexperienced investors."

Robinhood has a number of "gamification" features. One of them is that the "Buy Now" button is placed in the most eye-catching position on the platform's interface, and the prices of individual financial instruments are displayed in the largest font size possible. These two features help to induce trading from a psychological perspectively. Another one is that HOOD has introduced elements of surprise and excitement to its account opening experience. On its website, Robinhood Markets noted that "the shares of free stock (for new account holders) are chosen randomly from our inventory of settled shares."

It is worthy of note that Robinhood announced on March 31, 2021 that it will remove the "confetti design to celebrate firsts with customers." Prior to this, Robinhood users will see confetti celebrations (as per the image below), when they did something on the platform for the first time, like buying shares. This suggests that HOOD might be aware of the potential negative implications of some of its platform's "gamification" features. In the long term, it is hard to see a company's future growth being sustainable, if it does not have the interests of its users in mind.

Confetti Celebrations On Robinhood's Platform In The Past

Source: BusinessInsider's May 2018 Article

Thirdly, Robinhood's shares are expensive. As per the chart below, HOOD's forward Price-to-Sales multiples are much higher than that of its peers, although its forward revenue growth rates are lower than most of the other brokers.

Robinhood's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Price-to-Sales Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Price-to-Sales Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Robinhood Markets 21.0 17.1 +23% +22% Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) 15.3 10.9 +139% +40% UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) 9.4 6.9 +113% +38% The Charles Schwab Corporation 7.4 7.1 +57% +4%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Robinhood Markets' key risks are new regulations for PFOF which are negative for the company, a decrease in retail investor interest in the future, and the loss of users to other financial trading platforms.