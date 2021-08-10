Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If it was any other company which posted an earnings scorecard like Tesla’s 2Q-2021, investors would be jumping head over heels in ecstasy. However, it seems that when it comes to Tesla (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TSLA), the weight of evidence always comes up short against the intensity of bias people hold against this company.

The list of positives includes blow-out gross margins in Tesla's bread-and-butter auto business, improved earnings equality due to diminishing regulatory credit sales, signs of company attaining economies of scale and good news on cell availability front.

Let's unpack a few of these glaring positives which are being ignored by uneasy investors and some of the negatives that have occupied a big of share of investors' mind.

A forest of green shoots

Blowout auto gross margins

Tesla posted its best-ever auto margins no matter which way you dice and slice them. Tesla’s auto gross margin on a GAAP-basis touched 28.4% during 2Q-21. If we strip it down by removing the regulatory credits and the leasing business, then it comes down to 25.2%. If we become even more nitpickers, and add back non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation and depreciation, the margin was at 30.1%. No matter which way we split it, the profitability level was the highest ever so far.

The margin improvement is even more remarkable if we see it in the context of a sales mix dominated by lower priced models 3/Y and sales in China during 1Q-21 and 2Q-21 at a time when there were very few deliveries of its higher margin models S/X which are undergoing a refresh. Even longer term, with average selling price of Tesla vehicles coming down over the years (refer to chart above) due to a shift in sales mix towards more affordable models, Tesla’s improving auto gross margins are not a pricing-driven phenomenon.

Margin improvement is likely coming from economies of scale as Gigafactory Shanghai production levels are strong, which allows per unit production cost to go down by distributing fixed costs over a larger volume. Moreover, Gigafactory Shanghai has a production cost advantage due to local sourcing of materials and labor in China due to which it has been made the primary vehicle export hub for Tesla.

It is a foregone conclusion that auto margins will improve further once Tesla starts up its Berlin and Austin Gigafactories, something Wall Street analyst community is fast catching up with by upgrading their estimates. Tesla’s experience in Giga Shanghai shows that ramp up to full production capacity can be reached in ten months.

Profitable without ZEV credit sales

Tesla not being profitable without the sale of regulatory credits i.e. Tesla profits being propped up by the so-called accounting gimmick of sale of regulatory credits is one of the longest running threads in the anti-Tesla lore. It has been argued ad-nauseum that once regulatory credit revenue stream dries up, e.g. in a scenario where the legacy internal combustion engine manufacturers start producing their own electric vehicles, they will not need to buy any carbon credits from Tesla.

The huge margin by which Tesla’s profit remains intact even after subtracting regulatory credits in the latest quarterly results (shown in table above) have more or less flattened this pillar of Tesla-short thesis for the time being.

Core auto business profitability far outstripping one-off gains from regulatory credit sales has also substantially improved the earnings quality of Tesla in this quarter.

Scaling up fixed costs

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expense is the largest item in Tesla’s overhead operating costs. It is quite evident that SG&A expense is now showing some stickiness by growing at a much slower pace than the pace of top-line revenue growth, which is the very definition of economies of scale.

In my view, Tesla has now reached critical mass at its operational gigafactories which are near full capacity and are gushing out cashflow, resulting in the attaining of another one of management’s longstanding targets of scaling down and optimizing the cost structure.

4680 battery cell supply to double by next year

The best info that can be gleaned from the 2Q-21 conference call was a reply by Mr. Andrew Baglino (Tesla’s Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering) that Tesla’s cell suppliers are tracking to double their production in 2022 ahead of Tesla’s vehicle production capacity expansion. This allays fears that cell availability constraints could bottleneck Tesla volume growth as new gigafactories come online.

Why the stock price is not moving?

Model S/X refresh disappointment

Tesla’s Model S/X refresh launched in early 2021 has been the biggest disappointment of this year. Just prior to launching the refresh, Tesla delivered approx. 19,000 Model S/X in 4Q-20 with an estimated revenue contribution of $1.6billion. Tesla has an installed capacity to produce 100,000 units of Model S/X at its Fremont plant.

During 1Q-21, there was no Model S/X production and in 2Q-21 there was a meagre 2,340-unit production while total deliveries during these two quarters were 3,910 units with an estimated revenue contribution of $300 million, i.e. a revenue loss in the range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion during 1H-21 compared to the potential revenue generating ability of the S/X line at Fremont for this period.

In my view, the travails of Model S/X refresh are not related to semiconductor chip shortage. If they were, the management could have simply diverted chips from its low end models to these higher end models to maximize profitability. Tesla is likely facing some production ramp-up hiccups for its model S/X which are acting as a drag on investor sentiment in the short term.

Tight lipped management

In my view, Tesla management’s extreme caution in communicating longer-term guidance and articulating strategic direction in the last three conference calls is hampering investors ability to establish a line of sight on where Tesla is headed.

Tesla’s typical conference call format is designed to give very small time to analysts by first opening the floor to questions from retail as the management has a well-known dislike for the invasive line of questioning typically taken by analysts.

Usually, retail questions lack laser focus which allows the management to play 'soft ball' and they end up rambling through the Q&A with an unjustifiably high amount of time spent on discussing non-strategic items.

This style of running conference calls with vague medium/long-term guidance doesn’t help long-term investors at all with the result that the stock price has stalled.

Shifting timelines for new gigafactories

Delay of some of the much-talked about new gigafactories and products could be a minor disappointment for some investors.

Investors have been looking forward to a 2021 startup of Tesla’s new gigafactories coming up in Berlin-Brandenburg and Austin. So far the management hasn’t given any precise timeline for both of these initiatives.

The update in the latest quarterly shareholder letter was again a repeat of the same:

We believe we remain on track to build our first Model Y vehicles in Berlin and Austin in 2021; We are also making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y.

In the backdrop of battery cell limitations and semiconductor shortages, the most likely read across for investors is that these projects will only make a significant contribution to volumes and revenue next year.

Chip shortage remains a drag with no end in sight

Tesla, like the rest of auto industry, has struggled with a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage which emerged during COVID-19. This shortage is created by a spike in demand and is likely to persist until new chip capacity comes online.

According to Moody’s analyst quoted by CNBC:

Cars require thousands of predominantly older-generation chips compared to smartphones and other gadgets that need a handful of newer ones. The production process for each generation of semiconductor chips is different. Newer chips have bigger margins that gives the manufacturers more incentives to invest in their production instead of diverting resources to increase capacity for older generation chips.

Investor sentiment

Tesla has made wild swings this year from an all-time high of $900.40 in January this year to a low of $539.49 in March followed by an upswing to $780.79 in April and then again touching a low of $546.98 in May before inching up above $700 in August.

These gyrations have allowed a shifting of Tesla investor-base from those who bought-in during 2020 or prior (notable names being the likes of Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford) to new investors (like passive index trackers and ETFs after inclusion in S&P index).

The stock is still in a consolidation phase with shifting of hands from old to new investors, which has prevented the bottom to fall out but at the same time capped upside due to profit taking. Tesla needs a convincing break out of this consolidation phase to re-enter an uptrend, and so far fundamentals haven’t given a helping hand to propel it higher.

Final thoughts

Tesla's outlook remains bright with its ability to ramp up operations at new gigafactories clearly demonstrated in Shanghai, new capacity coming online in the near future in Berlin and Austin and earnings quality improving with diminishing regulatory credit sales. New investors continue to pick up Tesla on any weakness which is supporting the stock in the short term. The best strategy at the moment is to accumulate Tesla on weakness.

