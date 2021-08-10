Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Robinhood IPO Price and Market Reaction

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) went public for $38 per share in July, pricing at the low end of the indicated range and then falling further. Reddit rejoiced, with some users seeing it as payback for suspending trading of GameStop and other meme stocks in January when market-making firms were getting crushed by retail traders. This winter was a rough time for Robinhood as well, with the company losing $1.4 billion in the first quarter before returning to profitability. After the Robinhood IPO came to market with little fanfare, Cathie Wood bought in and the stock went parabolic.

Data by YCharts

There are a few theories about the price action, but my personal hunch is that Robinhood's low float (meaning insiders hold most shares) and ownership by retail investors meant that when options trading opened for Robinhood stock after the IPO, market makers did not have readily available stock to hedge (in other words, a gamma squeeze). The price then had to rise to draw enough sellers out of the woodwork to get supply.

This will work in reverse later. When Robinhood insiders decide to sell, the price likely adjusts back lower. Long-running academic research has shown that unique IPO dynamics like lockups and trading restrictions create abnormal prices–this is one reason why many long-term investors shun recent IPOs.

Is Robinhood a Meme Stock?

My working definition of a meme stock is a stock that doesn't make much long-term sense to buy, has high volatility, is popular among internet traders, and trades mostly on technical factors. Examples of this that will be in future finance textbooks are GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). Institutional investors tend to avoid stocks like this, but retail traders and hedge funds made huge profits in a short period of time by buying meme stocks on momentum and selling them to either forced buyers (short squeeze/gamma squeeze) or other speculators.

I'll address the meme stock question first, and then cover Robinhood's business, first qualitatively, then quantitatively after.

Robinhood is extremely volatile. Robinhood has traded between roughly $30 per share and $80 per share since its IPO. Obviously, nothing has happened in the underlying business where it should be worth half or double what it is in a 10 day period. This is a trader's market for HOOD stock.

Robinhood is popular among internet traders. Since so many speculators use Robinhood to trade and HOOD is so controversial, the stock is naturally going to be in the front of traders' minds. Robinhood stock also trades mainly on technical factors (like momentum).

Robinhood's low float, short-selling restrictions, impending lockup expiration, and the nature of its shareholder base are going to lead to heavy trading activity. Institutional investors and the majority of high net worth investors, on the other hand, generally aim to get the highest return per unit of risk. Meme traders are the exact opposite–they instead seek to maximize risk to maximize the possibility of scoring outsized gains, which generally leads people to either blow up their accounts or cash out for large amounts of money. This isn't completely irrational for some young traders given the amount of income inequality and debt that millennials and Gen Z have. However, despite some big individual winners from meme stocks, the lottery mentality in stocks mostly benefits Wall Street (market makers, brokers, etc), not individual traders. This is doubly true for options, the preferred tactic of meme traders. By these metrics, Robinhood is a meme stock. Does this business potential justify the price? Let's analyze.

Robinhood's Business Model

In Robinhood's S-1 Filing, the company was required to file before going public, Robinhood highlighted a number of risk factors. I'll give the highlights:

Robinhood makes money mainly from payment for order flow in stocks and options. Market makers pay Robinhood to route orders to them. In crypto, these are called transaction rebates. This creates several conflicts of interest related to order execution that have proven extremely problematic for Robinhood since its founding. Making money mainly from payment for order flow has gotten a lot of media attention, lawsuits, and brings the risk that regulators might decide that payment for order flow is too much of a conflict of interest to allow. For example, in the United Kingdom, payment for order flow is no longer allowed. Robinhood was unusually aggressive with taking payment for order flow and paid a widely publicized $65 million fine to the SEC over the matter in December of 2020. One of the keys to Robinhood's business model is that they have a significantly lower average account balance than competitors do, but their customers trade significantly more. Robinhood does not currently offer retirement accounts, for example.

If payment for order flow were no longer allowed in the US, Robinhood would lose the majority of its revenue. Robinhood could build its own market-making firm to get around this, but the company would be required to take a significant amount of risk on its own account to do so–something that is likely to lower the valuation of the company. Robinhood also alluded to international expansion, which could introduce additional risks but also give the opportunity for the company to grow into its valuation.

Robinhood relied heavily on its referral program to grow (new customers referred by friends generally get a free stock when they sign up). This likely will slow down going forward. Robinhood's S-1 filing noted a dramatic uptick in the number of customers leaving the firm and transferring their holdings to other brokerages. My feeling is that customers may not feel comfortable with the amount of legal and technological problems at Robinhood. Robinhood's reputation is tarnished after the SEC settlement in December, the FINRA settlement this year, the New York investigation ongoing, the Massachusetts investigation ongoing, etc. There is more to come, as the filing shows additional SEC investigations over cybersecurity, account takeovers, and other regulatory probes.

Robinhood's reputation was able to benefit from coverage by tech reporters early in its existence, who tend to be far less cynical than finance reporters. This came crashing down as the company grew. Now Robinhood is a bi-partisan lightning rod and the subject of dozens of class action lawsuits. The S-1 noted in a couple of cases that Robinhood had lost motions to dismiss and move class actions to arbitration.

Is Robinhood Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Since Robinhood is likely to lose money this year, price to earnings doesn't have a ton of relevance yet, and instead, I'll look at price to sales. Price to sales can be tricky in the financial industry because it's not always an apples-to-apples comparison, but Robinhood made about $1.35 billion in revenue ($6 per share) over the last 12 months. For full-year 2021, analysts expect about $2.2 billion, and for 2022, analysts expect $2.7 billion. This number immediately seems high compared to HOOD's valuation of over $46 billion as of my writing this. Robinhood trades for over 20x sales, which is iffy even for tech companies. In contrast to SAAS companies and other tech companies that trade at high P/S ratios, Robinhood's profit margins are lower. The company also paid over 20 percent of its revenue in government fines and restitution to investors alone in the last 12 months. Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is their nearest competitor, in my opinion, and IB made $2.8 billion in revenue over the last 12 months and turned a profit of a little under $1.8 billion. IBKR trades for half of the market cap of Robinhood despite similar revenue projections. Charles Schwab (SCHW) (whose namesake, Charles R. Schwab disrupted the brokerage industry with discount trades in the 1970s and 1980s) made a little under $16 billion in revenue and $4.6 billion in profit. Robinhood is significantly more expensive than competitors and has much more legal and regulatory risk. Note that Robinhood is also currently getting the temporary benefit of tax-loss carryovers that competitors do not have.

Robinhood has significant and growing overhead expenses. In their S-1 filing, the company notes the high cost of acquiring and retaining talent in the San Francisco Bay Area. Robinhood's geographic placement forces it to compete for talent with companies that have much higher margins than them. When you put this all together, Robinhood has roughly $1.2 billion per year in operating expenses, which are likely to grow. The problem is that there are one-time expenses on top of that. It's not immediately clear to me from reading their financials what counts as recurring and what doesn't, but legal fees, fines, and the penalty rate debt the company was forced to take out are probably in this category.

In a vacuum, Robinhood could overcome its high valuation. The issue that Robinhood is running into is that as much as they want to be valued as a tech company, they're a finance company at the end of the day, and they have to deal with all of the regulations, lawsuits, and problems that being a large finance company brings. The fact that payment for order flow could be restricted or even eliminated by regulators is a problem that is simply not priced into HOOD stock. There's also the issue of much of the company's revenue surge happening during an unprecedented boom in trading activity during the pandemic. History shows that trading/commission revenue for brokerages ebbs and flows with the public's interest in the markets. If analysts are extrapolating growth for Robinhood based on 2020 and 2021, they may be disappointed if the speculative boom recedes in trading stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin. I'd avoid Robinhood stock unless trading on purely technical factors over a short time horizon. At the very least, the IPO price of $38 is a more reasonable estimate of Robinhood's prospects than the market price.