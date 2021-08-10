PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Source: Revolve

Based in California, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is an online fashion retailer with a focus on the US market. It operates as a marketplace that provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. In this analysis, we examine the company’s growth opportunities by capitalizing on the rising apparel e-commerce market.

The US online apparel retail market slowed down in 2020 to just 4.7% due to the pandemic but still fared better than the wider apparel retail market which declined by 19%. Going forward, the secular shift towards online shopping for apparel bodes well for the company to continue its market share gains as a pure-play online retailer. It targets predominantly Gen Z and Millennial women and employs an influencer marketing strategy that aids in driving sales growth. We forecasted its revenues to continue increasing based on its marketing efforts. Additionally, to resonate better with its target market and diversify, it has developed its owned brands which represents a quarter of its sales and is positive for its margins.

Source: Revolve

Capitalizing on Consumer Shift to E-commerce in US Fashion and Apparel Market

The growth of the apparel market has decreased sharply, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of physical stores in the United States, with a severe -19% decrease in 2020 from the previous year. However, the US Apparel e-commerce market size has benefitted from the pandemic with consumer spending shifting to online. The growth might not be as significant as in the previous years, but it comes with a positive 4.7% in 2020 from the previous year.

Source: Statista

In the longer term, the rising penetration rate of e-commerce in the apparel market is fuelled by increasing digital innovation, rising globalization, and changes in consumer spending habits. As the US apparel market is set to recover by 16.8% and grow at a long-term growth rate of mid-single digits with the reopening of the economy, we expect the e-commerce market to continue growing with the rising adoption of e-commerce in the apparel market. Based on our forecast, we expect the penetration rate of e-commerce to continue rising by 8.2% based on the past 2 years excluding the pandemic year to reach 39% by 2024.

US Apparel E-commerce Market Forecasts ($ bln) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E US Apparel Market Sales ('a') 360.07 378.27 396.57 321.21 375.22 414.43 446.28 471.98 US Apparel Market Sales Growth % 5.1% 4.8% -19.0% 16.8% 10.5% 7.7% 5.8% US Apparel E-commerce Market Size ('b') 68 75.8 87.6 91.7 115.87 138.44 161.26 184.48 US Apparel E-commerce Market Growth % 11.5% 15.6% 4.7% 26.4% 19.5% 16.5% 14.4% Penetration Rate ('c') 19% 20% 22% 29% 31% 33% 36% 39% Penetration Rate Growth % 6.1% 10.2% 29.2% 8.2% 8.2% 8.2% 8.2%

*B = A x C

Source: Statista, Khaveen Investments

As a pure-play e-commerce company, we expect Revolve to capitalize on the consumer shift towards e-commerce in the fashion market. That said, it is still a very small player in the fragmented apparel market with revenues of only $580 mln in 2020. Its market share has been rising from 0.11% in 2017 to 0.18% in 2020. Based on our projected sales growth of the company based on marketing spending forecasts, we projected its sales growth of 36% in 2021 and 29% in the following years through 2023 which could see its market share continue to increase to 0.29% in 2023.

Company 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F US Apparel Retail Market Revenues ($ mln) 360,072 378,270 396,570 321,213 375,217 414,434 446,277 Revolve Revenues ($ mln) 399.6 498.7 601 580.6 789 1,017 1,312 Market Share 0.11% 0.13% 0.15% 0.18% 0.21% 0.25% 0.29%

Source: Revolve, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Within the apparel e-commerce market, its market share is at 0.52% in 2020 on the market size of $91.7 bln. It is faced with larger players especially Amazon (AMZN) which dominates with 47% of the market share followed by smaller players like Stitch Fix (SFIX), Asos (OTCPK:ASOMF) and Farfetch (FTCH).

Source: Revolve, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Capturing The Gen Z and Millennial Market with Influencer Marketing

There’re a few reasons behind REVOLVE’s success in their exposure to their consumers. First, the company targets the Gen Z and Millennial markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Generation Z and Millennials accounted for 22% of the U.S. total consumer expenditure in the year 2017 and moving forward with Millennials occupying more than 25% of the U.S. population in the year 2019, as the largest percentage of U.S. workforce.

It is expected that this number to increase over time as Generation Z joins the workforce and Millennials entering their peak. Based on the research from McKinsey, Generation Z tends to have higher online shopping intent compared to other generations. In terms of Apparel, Generation Z has the highest net intent of 26, on par with Entertainment at home as the highest shopping intent among all the essential to non-essential product demand.

To target this key target consumer group, the company utilizes several marketing strategies to increase customer loyalty, increase market share and create a network effect with their scaled leadership position. It has approximately 1.5 mln, active customers as of 2020 and product offerings of over 1,000 brands.. On top of email marketing links and paid branded search results which drive 53% of traffic to its website, it also utilizes performance marketing strategies, including retargeting, paid search or product listing advertisements, paid affiliate marketing, search engine optimization, personalized email and mobile app notifications to support their customer acquisition and retention metrics.

Besides that, Revolve has connected with the younger shopping population due to the effort of the brand’s extensive influencer marketing strategy. The company is working with over 3,500 influencers and brand partners. It affiliates with influencers of various follower counts ranging from micro-influencers with less than 100,000 followers to mega-celebrities with more than 5 million followers on Instagram (FB). According to management, around 70% of the brand’s sales are driven by influencers as stated by REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer, Raissa Gerona.

Social Media Platform Followers Instagram 4,719,965 Facebook 1,381,166 YouTube 14,600

Source: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Comparing to other companies, REVOLVE has a significant 10.87% growth in the company’s Instagram followers from October 2020, on par with Asos being the second-highest growth among the company’s competitors behind Farfetch.

Company October 2020 July 2021 Growth Revolve 4,257,221 4,719,965 10.87% Stitch Fix 806,110 837,048 3.84% Asos 10,719,241 11,843,659 10.49% Farfetch 2,435,554 3,094,999 27.08% Average 4,554,532 5,123,918 13%

Source: Revolve, Stitch Fix, Asos, Farfetch

Thus, we projected the company’s quarterly revenues based on its SG&A spending as it strongly relies on its marketing efforts to lead to sales conversion. Our revenue projections assume that SG&A continues growing at the average 7.1% YoY based on the 3-year average. Then, we applied an average sales growth/SG&A growth factor of 0.92 on the forecasted SG&A growth to derive the sales growth projections. All in all, we obtained a revenue growth projection of 36% in 2021.

* B = A x C

Source: Revolve, Khaveen Investments

Revolve Sales Projections 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Sales ($ mln) 499 601 581 789 1,017 1,312 Sales Growth % 24.8% 20.5% -3.4% 35.9% 28.9% 28.9%

Source: Revolve, Khaveen Investments

Source: Revolve, Khaveen Investments

Rising Profitability and Owned Brands Growth

The company also leverages data-driven merchandising to optimize its product assortment through the development of new owned brands and additional styles within its existing portfolio of owned brands and innovative marketing capabilities to curate a brand strategy that differentiates its product range and has the opportunity to expand gross profit margins over the long term with greater control over its supply chain.

The company leverages its flexible network of manufacturing partners and third-party suppliers across China, the US, India and more and continues to expand its supplier network in existing geographies and developed deep relationships with its suppliers to ensure the quality of its brands. The company has a portfolio of 24 owned brands created with unique attributes through the REVOLVE segment which features over 850 total emerging and established brands and more than 350 through the FORWARD segment.

Examples of its in-house brands are Lovers + Friends, Grlfrnd Denim and Tularosa. Management believes that its customers perceive these brands as highly desirable rather than third party brands as seen by its increasing revenue contribution from its brands. In 2020, its owned brand accounted for 6 of the top 10 brands and contributed 26.7% of the REVOLVE segment’s revenues.

Its ability to identify fashion trends and develop its brands embodying a unique aesthetic and authentic point of view using proprietary data analytics is crucial for it to maintain its sales growth. It leverages its branding and awareness on social media to command similar pricing to third party brands. It also brings new items to market by working with its flexible network of supplier partners. This has led to the growing success of its owned brand sales which has grown by 37.7% on average in the past 4 years compared to an average of 10.3% for its third-party brands. In 2020, its owned brand sales significantly declined due to the pandemic, and it temporarily shifted inventory to third party brands.

Owned Brand Sales 2017 2018 2019 2020 Owned Brand Sales ($ mln) 66.8 134.0 190.3 133.7 Growth % 100.6% 42.1% -29.7% Third Party Brands Sales ($ mln) 332.8 364.7 410.7 446.9 Growth % 9.6% 12.6% 8.8%

Source: Revolve

The advantage of its rising owned brand sales is that it has higher margins than third party brands. The REVOLVE segment’s gross margins are 54.3% compared to 41.7% for the FORWARD segment. As a premium fashion retailer, the company focuses on these consumers with a wide range of premium apparel options generally costing around $100 and above based on their website, which is significantly higher when compared to the average apparel prices of mass market retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) with an average price of $14.8 and $10.8 respectively. Another attributable factors to this is due to its supplier network with third party manufacturers across China, the US and India.

Gross Margin Breakdown 2017 2018 2019 2020 REVOLVE 51.1% 55.6% 55.4% 54.3% FORWARD 35.7% 37.2% 40.6% 41.7%

Source: Revolve

Thus, as the company continues to expand its owned brands and grow sales, we expect its gross margins to continue to improve. From 2016 to 2020, its gross margins have risen from 46.6% to 52.6% in 2020. This represents an average growth rate of 3.2%. As it continues to push its owned brands, we expect its margins to continue rising and reaching 59.6% by 2025.

Source: Revolve

Source: Revolve

Competing in a Highly Fragmented Market Risk

Not only does Revolve have to keep up with changing fashion trends, but the US apparel market is also largely dominated by Amazon’s marketplace. The leading marketplace accounts for 47% of the US apparel e-commerce market. This means that it has a greater scale and a more established supply chain which Revolve could face challenges when expanding. The threat of larger marketplaces to Revolve is significant because it is also still a marketplace for third party brands which accounts for three-quarters of its sales.

These third-party brands may also sell on Amazon or even through their owned websites which threaten the company’s third-party sales outlook with its less established marketplace. Notwithstanding, the company’s rapid owned brand sales growth provides it with a bright spot in the highly competitive market.

Source: Revolve, Stitch Fix, Farfetch, Amazon, Statista

Valuation

Capitalizing on the rise of e-commerce, the company has had an average revenue growth of 17.49% in the past 5 years. Its average gross and net margins were 50% and 4.8% respectively. As a premium fashion online retailer, its profitability is slightly higher than its e-commerce rivals such as Stitch Fix and Farfetch with an average gross margin of 48%.

Its profitability is also notably higher than traditional brick and mortar apparel competitors like Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters (URBN) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) with an average gross margin of 34% and net margins of 1% due to its pure-play online retail nature allowing to save on variable costs related to physicals stores.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

In terms of cash flows, its FCF margins have a 5-year average of 4.95%. Its FCF margins are trending upwards due to the rising profitability of the company in terms of both gross and net margins. Its average capex as a % of fixed assets were 16.9% which is incurred as the company expands its supply chain and fulfilment centers to cater to rising sales.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Its balance sheet is healthy as it has net cash of $80 mln in 2020 compared with net debt of $6 mln in the previous year. Its debt has remained stable as it averaged at $63 mln in the past 5 years due to the asset-light business while its cash balance has increased by 1180% with the improving profitability of the company.

To value the company, we based our valuation on P/S as its projected revenue growth is high at 36% in 2021 and 29% in 2022. The P/S ratio is based on a staggered P/S of the company’s main competitors in apparel retail e-commerce on a 3-year CAGR.

Companies P/S 3-Yr CAGR Revolve 6.31x 13% Stitch Fix 2.51x 19% Farfetch 8.96x 63%

Source: Seeking Alpha

CAGR P/S 60-70% 8.96x 50-60% 8.05x 40-50% 7.14x 30-40% 6.23x 20-30% 5.32x 10-20% 4.41x

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

To recap, the revenue projections are derived based on the forecasted growth of its SG&A spending as discussed above. The total revenues are projected to grow 36% in 2021 and 29% in the following years through 2023.

Revolve Sales Projections 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Sales ($ mln) 400 499 601 581 789 1,017 1,312 Sales Growth % 24.8% 20.5% -3.4% 35.9% 28.9% 28.9%

Source: Revolve, Khaveen Investments

Based on a P/S of 6.23x, the 2021 revenues indicate an upside of only 9.5%.

Revolve Valuation 2021F 2022F 2023F Revenues ($ mln) 789 1,017 1,312 P/S 6.23 5.32 5.32 Valuation ($ mln) 4,916 5,412 6,978 Shares Outstanding ('mln) 74 74 74 Target Price $66.43 $73.14 $94.29 Current Price $60.68 $60.68 $60.68 Upside 9.5% 20.5% 55.4%

Source: Revolve, Khaveen Investments

Verdict

To sum it up, we analyzed the company as a pure-play online apparel retailer to capitalize on the rising e-commerce market with its marketing strategy and development of its owned brands. As consumers shift towards online shopping, the apparel market’s e-commerce penetration rate is forecasted to reach 39% in 2024, benefitting the company as a pure-play online market to increase its market share to 0.29% of the US apparel retail market.

Utilizing an influencer marketing strategy to target its key target consumer group, we found a strong relationship between its marketing efforts to drive sales growth. Moreover, as an effort to reach its target market, it has developed its own brands to cater to the fashion trends and diversify from being a marketplace for third party brands which larger players like Amazon are dominant. Based on a staggered P/S, our model indicates limited upside despite revenues expected to grow 36% as its stock price has risen by 339% in the past year. Overall, we rate the stock as a Hold with a target price of $66.43.