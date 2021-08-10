Prices Down, Ratings Up: Mortgage REIT Updates

serpeblu/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Let’s open up with one that may be a shocker for some investors. AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) gets a neutral rating. We’ve been bearish on it occasionally when it had a relatively high price-to-book ratio. However, the valuation on the stock came back down to earth. The stock is off about 26.5% from their highest close of the last 52 weeks. Meanwhile, MITT has seen book value per common share perform quite well during that time period. Given the increases in book value per share driving a higher range for target prices and the share price plunging over the last two months, MITT deserves a neutral rating today.

In an NRZ and MITT Q2 2021 earnings update on The REIT Forum, Scott Kennedy said:

I was able to review MITT's Q2 2021 earnings results. MITT reported an adjusted BV (which matches all sector peers when it comes to BV methodology) as of 6/30/2021 of $14.72 per common share (3.1% increase). In comparison, I projected a MITT BV as of 6/30/2021 of $14.25 per common share (0.2% decrease). Remember, MITT just implemented a reverse 1:3 stock split last week in case some subscribers are confused by the higher per share figures. My projection already equated to one of the best quarterly BV fluctuations out of the 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover. I consider this a minor-modest (at or greater than 2.5% but less than a 5.0%) outperformance and was within my $13.50 - $15.00 per common share range. I have continued to assign a slightly wider per share range to MITT due to the sheer volatility of BV and earnings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This specific mREIT peer has continued to report above average “swings” in both BV and core earnings.

Note: This is just a small part of the update.

All around, this is a positive development for MITT. Investors who entered when prices were over 26% may not be feeling thrilled. However, these are solid results on the fundamentals. Within the charts we use below, MITT’s Q1 2021 book value was adjusted to reflect the reverse 1:3 stock split (3 shares becoming 1 share).

MITT’s index card is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Agency Mortgage REIT Results

Most mortgage REIT earnings reports have indicated a material decline in book value per share. This is particularly the case if we drill down to the results from the “agency” mortgage REITs. This is not a surprise, as Scott correctly predicted that the values would be down significantly. Among the agency mortgage REITs, the “best” performance as of several days ago was down 2.9% quarter-over-quarter.

Note: While NRZ owns a significant amount of agency RMBS, they are not classified as an agency mortgage REIT (due to some material differences) and therefore their results (book value down 0.7%) are excluded from that comparison.

Some of the hybrid mortgage REITs have even reported modest increases to book value per share, but not enough to offset the declines seen across the agency mortgage REITs.

BDC Results

BDC results for Q2 2021 have been far more positive. Results were still generally in line with Scott’s estimates, but that involves gains in book value rather than decreases.

Preferred Shares Notes

CMO-E (CMO.PE) is undergoing a merger due to the common shares. It will become the preferred share of the new REIT. The new REIT’s strategy is generally riskier to preferred shareholders than adjustable-rate MBS. However, there will also be a substantial increase in common equity which improves coverage. Meanwhile, the upcoming merger results in a reduced probability of a call for the next few months (while the merger is pending). Since call risk is a significant factor in targets, that looks positive. We haven’t decided if we will continue to cover the share after the merger.

CIM-A (CIM.PA) will most likely be called later this year. However, when it dips and trades around $25.40 it creates a very nice risk/reward profile. Despite the call risk, if shares are around $25.40 (or $25.45) the dividend accrual is enough to offset the call risk.

Investors who follow our disclosures closely may have noticed a few changes in June. For instance, they may have noticed that we closed our positions in NYMTM (NYMTM) and AGNCP (AGNCP).

Each investment worked out well for us. They aren’t significantly overvalued, but closing these positions helped to increase the cash allocation in the portfolio which offset some other purchases we made during the month.

Sector Allocation Chart

The sector allocation chart helps to explain how we are thinking about risk and seeking returns (chart from 08/01/2021):

Biggest Book Value Drop

The biggest decline in book value per share so far among the mortgage REITs we cover came for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) which reported a huge drop at 16.9%. The Earnings Update Card is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

In the AAIC and WMC Q2 2021 earnings update Scott Kennedy said:

When reviewing WMC’s investment portfolio, most of the company’s sub-portfolios “behaved” properly and actually slightly net increased in fair market value (“FMV”). That said, as noted to subscribers when initially disclosed by WMC, management put a very large $90 million commercial mezzanine (unsecured) whole loan on non-accrual status during the quarter.

Scott goes on to say:

WMC’s core earnings of $0.045 per common share for the second quarter of 2021 was a modest underperformance versus my prior projection of $0.080 per common share. WMC’s core earnings was $0.101 per common share for the first quarter of 2021. As such, I projected a core earnings decrease of ($0.021) per common share. In actuality, WMC reported a core earnings decrease of ($0.056) per common share. The institutional analysts’ consensus average was also core earnings of $0.080 per common share (only instance out of the 35 mREIT and BDC stocks I/we fully cover where estimated metrics matched). When calculated, this was over a (50%) decrease to WMC’s quarterly core earnings. This was disappointing.

Tables

We’re adding a new batch of tables to this article. This table provides price-to-book ratios using Q2 2021 values. Some readers expressed their desire for the latest announcements to be included in the charts. However, we didn’t want to mix Q2 2021 and Q1 2021 values in the same chart. Therefore, we’re simply adding additional charts. If the company doesn’t have a value shown in the Q2 2021 chart, either they haven’t reported yet or we didn’t have enough time to add the details to the public article. Feel free to call it out in the comments if you spot anything that should’ve been updated.

Soon we will have reports across each company and will be able to dispose of the Q1 2021 charts.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Multipurpose Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX MFA NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO MITT ARI ARCC ORC WMC LFT GAIN ARR ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q1 2021 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values continue to change every day. Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are two points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q1 2021 book value reported by management and classified as “adjusted book value per share”. Adjusted book value of $4.76 is lower than GAAP book value of $4.92.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.63 is lower than economic book value per share of $5.09.

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Mortgage REITs and BDCs Which Already Reported

Some of the mortgage REITs and BDCs already reported their Q2 results or previewed them. If the company has formally announced a small range for the end-of-quarter book value, the mid-point of that range may be used in this chart.

Note: As these public articles are free, there may still be a delay after the company reports before we get the updated value into this chart.

Preferred Share Charts

Note: Before we get into these charts, I need to mention that IVR-A has been called. Updating the tool to remove it from the list is a secondary priority compared to providing great research on viable opportunities.

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield / Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices”. Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price”. If the share remains at a fixed rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn’t exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the “Floating Yield on Price”. However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Called

AIW, IVR-A, and NYMTO were called. They are no longer in the charts or tables. We’ve added AAIN, NYMTL, and ACR-D to the tables.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the “Worst Cash to Call” would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the “Worst Cash to Call” would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

We’re boosting MITT into a neutral rating as share prices plunged over the last two months despite results that were at least respectable. When the price-to-book ratio is high relative to peers, we get bearish. When it is low, we get neutral. When it is very low, we get bullish. This is a simple concept, but it relies on being able to estimate current book values and understanding the trading ranges across several mortgage REITs.

For agency mortgage REITs, book values were down across the quarter so far. The hybrid mortgage REITs were generally performing better and BDCs on average reported gains ranging from small to pretty nice.

For preferred shares, there are still some opportunities but it isn’t as appealing as the opportunities were a few months ago.

In closing, I want to share some words from the DX Q2 2021 earnings call because I think they are particularly relevant here.

So when we talk about also a 1% ten year, 1.25%, 1.50% ten year, our dividend level is substantially higher than those levels. Trying to achieve the 10, 11, 12, 13 type percent dividend yields in a world where yields have consistently fallen that's not the type of risk that we'd like to take. We'd like to take the higher returns when we can generate them but our long-term goal remains the same. 8% to 10%, over the long term, holding [book value] steady over the long term. Or another way to say that is an 8% to 10% [TER] over the long term in an environment of 1% ten year yields. [That make sense?] Did I answer your question?

Note: This quote is edited (sections in brackets) to match what I heard on the call. TER stands for “Total Economic Return” which is the change in book value + dividends paid.

Our goal here is to generate wealth for our subscribers over the long term. That involves being wary of periods where valuations are high, even though caution is rarely exciting. Indeed, caution is arguably the single worst word a subscription service can utter. It is a boring word. It makes people think there are better opportunities elsewhere. This isn’t about “better opportunities elsewhere”. If you’ve been with us over the last year, you’ve enjoyed enormous gains in portfolio value.

We got there by being bold when others were scared and defensive when others were greedy. Despite our fairly defensive positions throughout the year (cash allocations, often overweight on preferred shares), we’ve been able to deliver significant alpha through carefully choosing our investments. We’ve preached defense all year, yet we’re beating analysts who have been substantially more aggressive.

We want our portfolio to be boring. There are plenty of other places to find excitement in life. It shouldn’t come from wondering whether you can afford to retire.

Ratings: