Oil Prices Fall On COVID Fears In China, But Crude Inventories Continue To Fall
Summary
- Macro worries return as China is seeing a surge in COVID case counts.
- For the oil market, China's COVID worries will hit both the demand side and supply side.
- But despite the headline worries, China's crude inventory is declining along with the rest of the world.
- Product margins are supportive and moving higher, indicating there are no demand issues. And with Brent-WTI widening again, this will be a tailwind for the US oil market.
- All-in-all, so long as global inventories continue to decline, we are moving in the right direction.
Oil prices are getting hit today on headline worries over COVID issues in China. The National Health Commission reported on Monday that there were 94 symptomatic infections. Goldman came out overnight and downgraded China's growth rates leading market participants to worry about the broader economic recovery.
For the oil market, this is a bit of a double whammy. China delayed import quota releases for teapot refineries while simultaneously releasing ~22 million bbls from SPR. With new worries over strict restrictions in China, the hit to oil came from both the demand and supply side.
But despite the headline worries over Delta, it's really the policy response that we need to watch carefully. Will China pursue a broader lockdown strategy? Or will it keep the lockdown on a localized level? This will have a meaningful impact on the demand hit as some state-owned oil majors are noting a ~5% hit to demand.
Looking at the broader China picture, however, the inventory situation has improved as China has kept imports to a minimum.
As you can see in the chart above, the recent restrictions on imports have impacted onshore storage levels. While total inventories remain elevated to where we started in 2020, the recent drawdown in storage will result in higher buying down the road. So once this Delta variant storm passes, China's return to the oil market will be a bullish tailwind.
And outside of China, crude inventories continue to draw:
The above is data from Orbital Insights. As you can see, the global onshore crude stock excluding China is already seeing 2018 levels. This makes sense considering that in the US, we are seeing US crude storage including SPR below 2018:
But as our tweet noted above, despite US crude exports pulling back in August, the recent widening in Brent vs. WTI should help support US crude exports again come refinery maintenance season:
Source: Barchart.com
This should provide a nice tailwind for the US oil market.
Lastly, despite the pullback in crude, the recent move in refining margins signals to us that demand remains healthy.
Source: Barchart.com
Remember that if product prices are falling faster than crude, then it signals a worsening demand outlook. In this case, it appears it's more financially driven than anything else.
Conclusion
Worries over Delta variant spreading in China are leading to a broader sell-off in oil and commodities. But as we are seeing in oil market data, global crude inventories continue to decline and China is currently destocking crude inventory. Once the Delta headwind passes, China will have to return to the market providing a bullish tailwind.
All-in-all, so long as global inventories continue to decline, we are moving in the right direction.
This article was written by
