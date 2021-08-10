AdTheorent CEO James Lawson - Automated Algorithmic Advertising (Video)
- Going public in Q4 via SPAC MCAP Acquisition, AdTheorent is a programmatic digital advertising platform.
- CEO James Lawson joined us to discuss predictive advertising, reimagining how digital ads can be targeted to users, and being privacy forward.
- Unpacking buzzwords to bring more clarity about the sector. Palantir a strategic investor.
Going public in Q4 via SPAC MCAP Acquisition (MACQ), AdTheorent is a programmatic digital advertising platform. CEO James Lawson joined us to discuss predictive advertising, or reimagining how digital ads can be targeted to users, and being privacy forward. Advertising without relying on user-specific personal profiles and individualized data. Unpacking buzzwords to bring more clarity about the sector; machine learning and data science. Strategic investors include Hana Financial Group, Monroe Capital and Palantir Technologies (PLTR).
