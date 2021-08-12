SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Environmental, Social, and Governance investing, known as ESG, is all the rage, especially amongst large US asset managers, church pension funds, and European Sovereign funds.

While some investors are focusing on the ESG benefits of these investments, others prefer performance and will take care of ESG concerns in other ways. Studies and research show a mixed picture as to whether ESG strategies help or hurt performance. The iShares ETFs demonstrate this as two sets have the ESG version ahead and two have the ESG version lagging.

This chart seems to show ESG funds have done well against non-ESG funds but without knowing the details, one cannot be sure it compared similar asset sets. If so, it appears ESG did better 8 of the 11 years.

For Aggressive or Long-Term investors, I give both the AOA and EAOA Bullish ratings.

Understanding the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

It invests in funds which invest in the public equity and fixed income markets of countries across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests in funds that invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in funds which invest in the stocks of diversified market capitalization companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in funds that invest in the aggregate and U.S. Treasury bond markets. It employs an aggressive target risk allocation strategy to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index.

The iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) has accumulated $1.47b in assets and provides investors with a 1.5% yield. iShares charges 25bps in fees.

Holdings are based on the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index which itself will only own other iShares ETFs. The current lineup is

All four funds use the same set of ETFs, only the weighting varies.

The PDF explains the Index weighting process as

The float-adjusted market capitalization of the U.S. dollar versions of the S&P Developed BMI and S&P Emerging BMI are used to determine the relative weighting of the developed and emerging market allocations to the equity sleeve of each index.



Within developed markets, the relative weighting of the U.S. market is determined based on the relative proportions of the float-adjusted market capitalization of the U.S. dollar versions of the S&P United States BMI, and S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI within the S&P Developed BMI.



The weight of the U.S. market determined in step #2 is split among the capitalization sizes (large, mid, and small) in relative proportion of the float-adjusted market capitalization of the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.



Finally, 85% of the total fixed income allocation within each index is allocated to the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) with the remaining 15% allocated to the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG).



Index rebalancing occurs in April and October.

AOA Holdings review

As of August 5th, the holdings of AOA were:

Source: ishares.com AOA PDF

Since the April rebalancing, the Equity weight is up slightly from the 80% target weight.

Current Sector allocations looks like this:

Source: seekingalpha.com holdings

Being a Global fund and having some US equities below the S&P 500 has dampened the Tech exposure versus an ETF like SPY (24% Tech).

Source: screener.fidelity.com AOA

The above exposures reflect both equity and fixed income assets. The Top assets owned within the ETFs are:

Source: seekingalpha.com Holdings

Notice that across all the ETFs, they hold over 20,000 assets.

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

Dividends seem to be paid quarterly except for the 1st quarter. and have been consistent since the ETF started. For more on AOA, read the Factsheet and Prospectus.

Understanding the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF

Seeking Alpha currently has limited data on the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:BATS:EAOA), so I pulled the description from the iShares site.

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds with positive environmental, social and governance characteristics intended to represent an aggressive risk profile. The ETF is based on the BlackRock ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation Index. EAOA started in June, 2020.

Source: ishares.com EAOA

EAOA has $21m in assets and provides a 1.3% yield. Expenses are currently capped at 18bps.

The Prospectus describes the Index as

The BlackRock ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation Index (the "Underlying Index") is composed of a portfolio of ESG-oriented equity and fixed income Underlying Funds and measures the performance of BIS's fixed allocation strategy that is intended to represent an "aggressive" risk profile with an 80% allocation to equities and 20% allocation to fixed income, as defined by BIS. The Underlying Index is rebalanced semi-annually after the market close on the last business day of April and October. At each rebalancing, the Fund will adjust its portfolio to align with the 20% allocation to fixed income and 80% allocation to equity prescribed by the Index Provider. As of July 31, 2020, the Underlying Index was comprised of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF, and iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.

Source: ishares.com Prospectus

Critical to any ESG fund is the screens they use as there is not a standard ESG definition. Here are the screening rules used:

Source: ishares.com Index Rules

Based on other ESG indices I have seen, a 5% limitation is one of the tightest for companies that are not outright banned. Notice the rules don't ban most fossil fuel companies, just subsets of oil and coal producers. Natural Gas producers are allowed. No rules were found about the UN Compact Violators listed elsewhere in any of the documents. I did find their PDF that listed ten areas of concern, including human rights, labor, and the environment.

EAOA Holdings review

Source: screener.fidelity.com EAOA

Source: ishares.com/ Holdings

The EAOA uses only five, not seven ETFs, with no International bond exposure. This raises the US exposure as all Fixed Income assets are now US. Here, the Large and Mid-Cap stocks are represented by one ETF, the MSCI USA ESG version.

Source: screener.fidelity.com DVDs

It appears EAOA will follow AOA in paying quarterly except for the 1st quarter. For more on EAOA, read the Factsheet and Prospectus.

Comparing AOA and EAOA

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

EAOA is one of two ESG ETFs that has provided a better CAGR versus the standard ETF over the last 13 months; the Growth one being the other. Investors did experience more StdDev though and the risk ratios favor AOA. The question is how different are the portfolios other than EAOA having no International bond exposure. Here are some evaluations I found.

Source: iShares website; compile by Author

As expected, EAOA grades better on the MSCI ESG scale in both its Rating and Quality score. But surprisingly, the portfolio exposure percents in the eight categories iShares listed, differ by only 2.77%. That doesn't account for the fact each index owns and weights what they hold differently, with EAOA favoring greener and more socially responsible companies. Some of this is reflected in their sector weight differences (top 10 differences shown):

Source: iShares.com; compiled by Author

The ESG restrictions and weighting rules didn't shift weights between sectors as much as one might expect. If I did this based on relative shifts instead, then Food/Staples was different by 38% (no tobacco), Materials by 25% (oil/coal/mining), and Household/Personal Products by 18% (input sourcing?) were the top three.

Portfolio Strategy

I mentioned that iShares has for different equity/fixed income allocation ETFs and a little over a year ago, they launched a matching set of ESG ETFs. All the Allocation ETFs have been reviewed on Seeking Alpha (AOA vs AOK, AOR, and AOM). Seeking Alpha is in the process of adding the ESG ETFs to their database. Here is how the four sets compare in terms of CAGR and risk.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

There seems to be a positive correlation between the equity ratio and ESG performance difference. All four ESG had more risk and poorer Sharpe/Sortino ratios. For information on all four allocation ETFs and their ESG counterparts, iShares provides a combined Factsheet.

Final Thoughts

Not everyone has jumped on the ESG bandwagon, some because they think it's a fad. Bloomberg posted an article indicating that could be the case. Investment News had a recent Podcast posing the question, Has ESG Performance Peaked?

With all the money being spent by governments around the world, picking winners in the ESG race will be profitable, though much of the rules are hard to really quantify. Here are the ones the UN Principles for Responsible Investing signers consider:

Source: unpri.org

For investors looking for a 80/20 ETF, I give a Bullish rating to both the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF.