Now that Moderna (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:MRNA) has pretty much proven out that its mRNA technology actually works with the success of its COVID-19 vaccine, and substantially reduced many of the risks of investing in the company, there are essentially two primary theses for people wanting to invest in the company. One thesis is shorter term and the other thesis is more long term.

The shorter-term thesis for investing in Moderna is the belief that the company will continue to profit from its COVID-19 vaccine for at least the next 3 or 4 years, as COVID-19 goes from a pandemic into an epidemic. Currently, there is evidence that Moderna will likely do well with their COVID-19 franchise until at least early 2023.

The long-term thesis for investing on Moderna is the belief that the company has more success to come from a promising pipeline targeting many other hard to prevent, treat, and cure diseases, that include hereditary diseases and an ambitious goal of ultimately curing cancer.

This article will examine Moderna's latest earnings and highlight how well Moderna is doing in fulfilling these theses.

How did the Latest Quarter Go for Moderna?

Over the last year, Moderna has gone from strictly a biotech focused on R&D to a profitable commercial company developing operations all around the world. The comparison of year-over-year numbers is so explosive that on the earnings call, CFO David Meline doesn't consider such numbers meaningful, which is why in the Q2 2021 presentation, the comparisons made are to Q1 2021 and even those comparisons are impressive.

The transformation of Moderna from an R&D-focused biotech to a commercial company is very apparent when reviewing our financial results. The comparison of the second quarter of 2021 to prior year is not as meaningful due to our dynamic growth, which is why we'll primarily focus on the quarter-over-quarter comparison relative to Q1. Source: Moderna CFO David Meline - Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Moderna revenue came in at $4.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 billion in Q1, with revenues rising an impressive 142% from Q1 21 to Q2 21. This was ahead of analyst estimates of $4.23 billion.

A total of 199 million COVID-19 doses were recognized as revenue during the quarter. Product sales (COVID-19 sales) were $4.2 billion.

Cost of sales were $750 million or 18% of the company's product sales in the second quarter compared to $193 million in the first quarter. Gross Profits were $3.65 billion. Gross margins were approximately 83%. Moderna is currently producing a ton of gross profits to reinvest in R&D to further accelerate building its mRNA platform.

Research and development expenses were $421 million in Q2 21 compared to $401 million in Q1 21 and $152 million in Q2 20. The rise in R&D spend was driven by COVID-19 vaccine clinical development activities. R&D was 10% of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $121 million for Q2 21 compared to $77 million for Q1 21. The growth in SG&A spending was driven by commercialization of the COVID-19 vaccine globally, with the biggest increases occurring in personnel and outside services. SG&A was 2.8% of revenue.

Net income was $2.8 billion or an EPS of $6.46, compared to a net loss of $117 million or loss per share of $0.31 for prior year. Analyst EPS expectations were for $5.86.

Balance Sheet

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2021 was $12.2 billion compared to $5.2 billion on December 31, 2020.

Moderna currently has a quick ratio of 1.14. A good quick ratio is any number greater than 1.0. Currently, Moderna is not in danger of failing to pay short-term liabilities.

Moderna has a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 0.09. The debt-to-equity ratio is more of a long-term measure of leverage. If the debt-to-equity ratio is lower than 1, then that means a company's assets are funded more by equity, rather than debt. Currently, Moderna is using little leverage and has a very good balance sheet with lots of optionality to invest in their business.

Guidance for 2021 and 2022

In addition to the above guidance, Moderna announced their first share buyback plan with the Board of Directors authorizing $1 billion in share repurchases over a two-year period.

COVID-19 Product Updates

The five most important COVID-19 product progress updates that occurred during the quarter are:

Moderna has shown no lack of demand for their COVID-19 vaccine so far. In fact, Moderna currently can't make enough of the vaccine to meet current demand and is in the process of expanding manufacturing capacity to make the vaccine.

Moderna has signed APAs (Advance Purchase Agreements) for $20 billion in fiscal year 2021 versus $19.2 billion announced in the Moderna Q1 earnings call. Moderna is currently capacity constrained for the rest of 2021. Moderna has indicated they are not taking any more COVID-19 orders for 2021 delivery.

Moderna has already signed APAs for $12 billion for fiscal year 2022, with an additional $8 billion in auctions. Currently Moderna is having many ongoing discussions ongoing with many countries in South America, in Asia and in the Middle East to enter new APAs for 2022. There is demand for both the primary series vaccines and the booster vaccines.

In addition, Israel and Switzerland are already planning ahead and have already signed APAs in 2023. Currently, it looks like Moderna will have a healthy COVID-19 business all the way up to at least 2023.

For 2021, we continue to forecast supply between 800 million and 1 billion doses. For 2022, we forecast supply between 2 to 3 billion doses, depending on the final dose approved by the regulators for our booster at 50 micrograms up to 3 billion doses, at 10 micrograms up to 2 billion doses. Source: Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel - Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Moderna's Criticisms & Risks

The two biggest criticisms that I have seen levelled at Moderna is that 1) The company is relying on being able to sell COVID-19 booster shots in the future as part of their future revenue projections, while at the same time, the CDC has not officially stated that booster shots will be necessary and 2) Moderna faces strong potential worldwide competition from companies like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and other protein-based competitors. Additionally, Moderna will possibly face strong competitive factors from China as well as likely eventually facing strong competition from other mRNA companies.

Let's go over these concerns.

COVID-19 Booster Shots: The CDC and FDA have not given a clear opinion on whether booster shots will be necessary for most people, although, the FDA appears to be fast-tracking COVID-19 booster shots for the immuno-compromised people.

On the other hand, there are starting to be countries throughout the world that are becoming more aggressive than the USA about providing their citizens booster shots. Despite WHO warnings not to do so, two prominent countries are ignoring WHO recommendations. Those rebel countries are France and Germany. The concern is, however, that the race to give people booster shots might be borne strictly out of fear and not science.

Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases professor at NYU, on this podcast, provides a more rationale voice by essentially saying:

A "booster" shot might not be the correct terminology because it implies a yearly shot, which might not be necessary for COVID-19.

There is a good chance that the COVID-19 vaccines will evolve similar to the Hepatitis B vaccines, in which three doses can cover a person for life.

Immuno-compromised people, people older than 80 and people that have taken JNJ vaccine might require a COVID-19 third dose.

Moderna Competitive Factors: In a recent article on Seeking Alpha, the author tries to make the case that Chinese ambitions in the vaccine space could stunt the worldwide growth ambitions of Moderna.

That article uses one example of Indonesia becoming reliant on Chinese vaccine technology. The article essentially states that while vaccines from Chinese companies like Sinovac and Sinopharm have lower efficacy rates as compared to Moderna's vaccine, Indonesia has essentially become dependent on Chinese vaccine technology from those two companies.

However, despite that factoid, the reality on the ground is that the Chinese vaccines are not very competitive with Moderna's mRNA vaccine in Indonesia.

In a recent article by VOA, it was mentioned that although Indonesia has purchased 108.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, there are increasing infection rates among medical workers fully vaccinated with it. Not only are fully vaccinated people still getting infected, there have been several fully inoculated medical personnel that had died from the disease, which isn't inspiring confidence in Chinese drug technology.

At the time the article was released, the Indonesia Health Minister had decided to inoculate 1.47 million health workers with the Moderna vaccine. In my opinion, simply the fact that China has produced a vaccine won't reduce demand for Moderna's vaccine, as mRNA technology has proven to be the best technology over all other vaccine technologies so far.

As for Novavax, while the company's protein-based vaccine is considered by some to be the best vaccine, the downside of this vaccine technology is that it takes far longer to develop. It has taken Novavax quite some time to get their vaccine to market and even at this late stage, Novavax has seen a manufacturing setback that has caused the USA pause funding for the vaccine. Of course, Novavax's stock dropped 19.61% in response to the bad news.

While I expect that Novavax will be a strong competitor to Moderna over time in several infectious diseases, the biggest advantage Moderna has competing against Novavax is that mRNA technology seems to be the best in being able to get solutions quickly to market. Novavax takes some time to produce solutions using its technologies.

Secondarily, as noted in an article on ChemistryWorld, protein-based vaccines are not noted for a strong CD8 T cell response, which are the killer cells that destroy virus-infected cells and it takes choosing the right adjuvant for a protein-based vaccine to get a good CD8 T cell response.

Unlike some Moderna bears, I don't think Novavax, in and of itself threatens Moderna's COVID-19 franchise but I do think that a combination of a few different companies taking the protein-based approach, that includes the Sanofi and GSK partnership, Indian company Biological E. Limited, Taiwanese company Medigen Vaccine Biologics (whose COVID-19 vaccine recently approved in Taiwan) and Australian company Vaxine, all collectively, might provide stiff competition for Moderna within a year from now.

Additionally, long term, I think protein-based vaccines will eventually be competitive in other infectious diseases that Moderna is targeting such as RSV (which Novavax is also targeting) but I don't in any way think this totally destroys the thesis for Moderna.

Last, although I have not seen many people say it yet, Moderna will eventually face competition from other mRNA manufacturers. Other companies and countries have seen the success of the mRNA platform and are starting to pour investment money into the area.

Currently, Moderna's competitive field looks like the following:

Source: A network analysis of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine patents

Currently, the only other mRNA competitor that has a product on the market is the BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) partnership. The rest of the playing field is essentially still R&D focused biotech companies.

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC), the original mRNA-based company, that uses a different mRNA process that was supposed to be better than the one that Moderna uses, has made a lot of noise over the past year with the development of their COVID-19 vaccine. However, CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine was a massive flop, after being expected to be among the first to market. CureVac is now back to the drawing board and is attempting a comeback but who knows how that will work out.

Currently, the only serious mRNA players that Moderna faces is BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is a small German biotech company that had a similar rise to prominence as Moderna. Unlike Moderna, BioNTech chose to partner with a large pharmaceutical company in Pfizer to co-develop both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines. Now that Pfizer sees the potential in mRNA, Pfizer has chosen to invest in and develop mRNA drugs on its own.

The one factor that is in Moderna's favor is that currently, there is not a whole lot of mRNA expertise with experience that can be hired because the field is so new. Most of the mRNA expertise in the world exists within the following companies: Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, CureVac, Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT), Acuitas and Arbutus (NASDAQ: ABUS).

There will likely be many multiple years before Moderna faces substantial competition in the mRNA field outside of the companies listed above. It could also take several more years before even CureVac, Arcturus Therapeutics, Acuitas and Arbutus can even put a product on to the market.

So, in the very long term (+10 years), I believe Moderna could face significant competition from other mRNA companies but currently, I believe Moderna has a significant first mover status and won't be substantially affected by mRNA competitors for at least another five years.

Currently, Moderna is running hard with several potential vaccines in the pipeline starting to move toward very advanced stages (past phase 2) toward approval. Let's look at a few of Moderna's more promising vaccines.

Progress of Moderna's Pipeline Outside of COVID-19

Currently, Moderna is solely reliant on its COVID-19 vaccine programs for revenues and there is large potential downside if those revenues deteriorate faster than investors expect.

Moderna bears constantly point to the fact that the pandemic will eventually be over and the company will eventually be in trouble as demand for COVID-19 vaccines falls off, both through the virus turning endemic and through competition.

Moderna's answer to this concern is a strong pipeline of other drug/vaccine candidates, some of which are well along the road of following up on the COVID-19 success. Many of the diseases that Moderna is attacking have no current approved vaccines and they appear to be beating many other companies to the punch.

Some of the more important products that Moderna highlighted in their Q2 2021 Earnings Call are the following:

Moderna has a goal to eventually produce an annual respiratory combination booster vaccine. Moderna's first step in completing that goal is the start of Phase 1/2 trials for mRNA-1010, which is Moderna's quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine candidate targeting WHO recommended strains, including A H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B Yamagata and Victoria lineages. This is a vaccine for each of the most prominent seasonal flu strains. Moderna is also already preparing the Phase 2/3 trials for this program.

There is currently no approved RSV vaccine. RSV can have bad repercussions for people over 60 years of age that contract this disease. In adults, over 65 years of age, according to the CDC, 177,000 of hospitalizations and around 14,000 deaths occur annually in the U.S. are due to RSV.

Moderna's RSV investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine candidate, mRNA-1345 is for adults over 60 years of age. The U.S. FDA has recently granted Moderna Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345 in adults older than 60 years of age. Moderna is also preparing Phase 2/3 trials for this program.

Moderna's Zika vaccine candidate (mRNA-1893) has now moved to Phase 2.

mRNA-3927 for propionic acidemia or PA, a rare genetic disease has started building patients for Moderna Phase 1/2 trials.

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks a person's own body. Moderna has already started dosing their first healthy volunteers in the company's autoimmune disease program, mRNA-6231, which is coding for IL-2.

Moderna now has clinical operations (As opposed to solely R&D activities) in five large therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, cancer, cardiology, autoimmune disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Valuation

The above is based on 13 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Moderna in the last 3 months. The average price target is $180.92 with a high forecast of $246.00 and a low forecast of $83.00. The average price target represents a 55.30% decrease from the last price of $413.72.

With a PS of 60.65 and a PE of nearly 331, there is little doubt that Moderna sells at an extremely high valuation, especially since I still consider the company somewhat speculative, despite the proving out of the company's underlying mRNA technology.

Conclusion

The stock has been on a strong run over the past month mostly based off of fears about the threat of the Delta variant and the C.37 Lambda variant making it increasingly likely that health authorities around the world will authorize at least a third "booster" shot.

However, Moderna's valuation and the risk that the third COVID-19 "booster" shot might ultimately remain restricted to only immuno-compromised people, with only a small chance for a yearly "booster" shot in the cards, as well as considering the possible oncoming competition from protein-based players like Novavax, the near-term COVID-19 upside might evaporate faster than many Moderna bulls are counting on.

I expect that at some point in the near future, Moderna's stock price will take a breather, as investors start considering the short-term risks. Therefore, I consider Moderna's stock as a hold for those that have already bought the stock.

While the near-term COVID-19 upside might come into question, the company's long-term bull thesis based on Moderna's strong pipeline still remains intact. So, only the most aggressive investors willing to hold the stock for +5 years should consider buying the stock at the current price for the long-term upside.