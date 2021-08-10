Infrastructure Portfolio: Resetting The Table

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

This is the fourth in a series on opportunities arising from the infrastructure bill. I will be building a portfolio narrowly tailored to the bill, and the companion budget reconciliation bill should that also pass.

Things Change

The first time I wrote about the infrastructure bill, it was slated for $2.6 trillion. Now the bill has gone off on two tracks. There is the $550 billion bipartisan bill that looks ready to pass the Senate, and likely the House to follow. Then Senate Democrats will try and pass a much larger bill to make up the difference and a lot more through the 2022 budget reconciliation process. That process is much less sure than what we have right now in the Senate compromise, so let's start there.

To the left you see that three of the four largest categories in the first bill have been zeroed out. The big things lost there:

Funding for new factories and renewables generation.

Research funding.

New and refurbished schools, and housing.

Home health care for end-of-life, which was the biggest single program at $400 billion.

That right there took out $1.7 trillion of the original bill, and these parts have been moved to the reconciliation bill. Looking at the remaining categories, they all took a haircut except environmental, which is flood and forest fire control, and cleanup of EPA sites, the latter of which got a boost in the new bill.

So those five categories saw another $350 billion shaved off the original bill. Again, a lot of what was lost will show up in the reconciliation bill.

Overall, we are looking at a much smaller package, much less ambitious, and there are fewer affected industries. The single biggest shakeup was the home health care initiative which would have completely reset the table for nursing homes and nursing staffing operations. But that is gone for now, so let's look at what is left, beginning with the largest remaining category, transportation. I'm not going to look at the cryptocurrency provision that was stuck in there, which has been the biggest holdup at the end, and is still not resolved as I type this.

So the bottom line is that the scope is greatly reduced, and so too will be the portfolio we are building around it.

Transportation

This category got about half shaved off, but is still a little over half the Senate bill. Most of the reduction, $142 billion, came out of the electric vehicle initiatives which took a 90% shave. The largest transportation initiatives in both bills are for roads and bridges and $122 billion remains, over a fifth of the new bill. Construction, engineering services and materials are the big winners here.

Public transit agencies got half shaved off from the old bill to $39 billion, but also add in another $7.5 billion to replace diesel buses with zero-emission vehicles. This will buy new buses, light rail cars, repair exiting lines, and build new rail and busway lines. The winners here are companies making passenger rail cars and buses, and more construction-engineering-materials.

Then we have rail, ports and airports, which combined took only a 7% shave and still sits at $108 billion for the three. This will go mostly into repairs, upgrades of existing infrastructure, and increasing interconnects between all of it. Again, the big winners are the construction-engineering-material triad. Are you sensing a trend?

There is also another $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure.

Energy

I categorized the now-gone $363 billion in renewables tax credits as industrial policy. What remains are $73 billion grid upgrades. Our construction-engineering-materials triad will also be the big winners, adding copper wire to the third leg.

Water

Water infrastructure took a 50% shave to $55 billion, and is far less ambitious. This will be a boon to the triad, as well as pumping, flow control and other fluid hardware, and there will be many miles of pipe laid

By contrast, money for western water conservation and storage was increased to $8 billion from $3 billion in the original bill. This is again a boon to the triad.

Environmental

This one actually saw an increase from $16 billion to $21 billion for cleanup of EPA Superfund sites, with an emphasis on old mines and wells. But the larger portion at an unchanged $47 billion is for "resiliency," which is going to go largely the regions that flood or burn. The former involves a very specialized group of companies, many of who are private, and the latter will be more money for the triad.

Communications

What remains here is rural broadband at $65 billion, down from $100 billion. This will be many miles of fiber optic laid for backbone, and very long last mile hookups for coax. The triad wins out here again. I'm still not sure of the regulatory status of the service providers who will be getting these new customers. I also assume StarLink (SPACE) will make a play here, but that may not be fast enough network speed. I also expect the wireless carriers like Verizon (VZ) to pitch their 5G home services, which would also bring 5G to those far-flung communities.

The Triad

They are not the only ones that are going to benefit, but the construction-engineering-materials triad is a much larger part of this bill than previously. Removing the at-home care took out my favorite play in the whole bill, which was long nursing staffing and short nursing homes, many of which would have to be closed. That may make it back in the reconciliation package should it pass. But the changes mean that as it stands, an infrastructure portfolio will be a much narrower affair than I had hoped. Again, reconciliation would change that.

I've already written about MasTec (MTZ) because they were uniquely situated for the original bill, and also the Senate bill. The big loss in the revised bill to them is in their renewables construction unit - the missing $363 billion in renewables tax credits. Another company in this pocket is Primoris (PRIM), though they are much smaller. Both are weighed down right now by their oil & gas units, which I think they can pivot to water construction. Both also provide engineering services.

But there is going to be a lot of work in the now dominant roads and bridges construction portion of the bill. Putting that part of the portfolio together will be tough because American companies have languished in recent years due to 20 years of public underinvestment from state and local governments, who do most of the building and maintaining here.

Some players here are private like Kiewit, and others like Lane (OTCPK:IMPJY) have been bought out by large multinationals domiciled elsewhere. Granite Construction (GVA) is one of the few large companies here that's going to get a heavy weighting. We will mostly try and fill this large portion of the portfolio out with smaller companies.

Materials like asphalt and concrete are going to be in very high demand, as will steel for rebar and rebuilding all those bridges. Other materials like copper wire and fiber optic cable will see high demand for years.

Other Winners

Equipment manufacturers like Caterpillar (CAT) and rentals like United Rentals (URI).

Water hardware. I gave this sector a pretty good frisking here.

Utility scale electric equipment like transformers.

Utilities will also see fewer outages, and less transmission loss, estimated by the EIA at 5%.

Broadband providers will get new customers, but I am still unclear how the billing will work on that, and whether they get treated as a regulated monopoly for these new customers.

Ecological engineering and cleanup like Tetra Tech (TTEK, not to be confused with Tetra Technologies, TTI) can benefit from the mine and well cleanup, but these contracts often go to small private contractors in the past. For example, Environmental Quality Management has done numerous large mine and other cleanups on contracts with the EPA and other Federal agencies. They are privately owned by individual shareholders from the Iñupiaq Nation in Alaska.

For the transit agencies, we should be thinking about new electric buses from companies like Proterra (PTRA), the largest US-domiciled electric bus manufacturer. Passenger rail car manufacturers like Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) are foreign domiciled, but have large US manufacturing and supply chain, so that will likely pass muster.

EV charging networks like ChargePoint (CHPT) and suppliers.

Specialty freight transportation like Daseke (DSKE).

Hiring will be difficult, so staffing agencies.

Buy American

The original American Jobs Plan fact sheet from March had the following passage that set off alarm bells for me:

By ensuring that American taxpayers' dollars benefit working families and their communities, and not multinational corporations or foreign governments, the plan will require that goods and materials are made in America and shipped on U.S.-flag, U.S.-crewed vessels.

Joe Biden has repeatedly spoken about using Federal procurement to support US industry. This sounds nice, but it opens up a can of worms. The phrase "multinational corporations or foreign governments" is where my question lay. Would all this spending have to go to US-domiciled corporations?

I think we have a little more clarity now. The new fact sheets for the bipartisan deal omit this sort of language. We also got a new executive order at the end of July with new proposed Buy American rules:

Upping the domestic content threshold to 60% from 55% with a phased increase to 75%.

Pay more for certain products with national security implications. Presumably medical equipment and semiconductors are on this list, but there will be many hogs at the trough looking to get their price preferences upped. If steel ends up on this list, that will raise costs everywhere.

Strengthening reporting requirement of contractors.

So it's not nearly as strong as I thought it might be. That first bullet is the most relevant, but the second one could really change the picture. There will be a lot of lobbying centered around the rule-making on that, and it's hard to tell where it ends up.

But for our purposes, it avoids some bizarre unintended consequences that I was worried about. For example, all concrete and asphalt are made locally, but this is largely a business where the giant producers are all foreign-domiciled. Passenger rail could have also been problematic, because it's hard to avoid Alstom. But this is the kind of exploded view that makes Joe Biden very happy:

Denver light rail car exploded view by BlueGreen Alliance [PDF]

Anyway, this will be less of an issue in constructing an infrastructure portfolio than I thought it might be.

Constructing An Infrastructure Portfolio

This will be an ongoing process, but I am going to start this weekend, and hopefully have something published early next week. For now, just a set of principles:

Inclusions must have manufacturing and supply chain in the US, even if foreign domiciled. Service companies will largely be excluded from that, as they will easily clear 60% domestic jobs, or even 75%.

Sector weightings by weighting in the bill. This will put about a fifth of the portfolio into road and bridge construction.

Underweight foreign companies without ADR listings to mitigate FX risk. This bill will take years to implement and there will be currency shifts. I happen to think the dollar will be strong in the next several years, but I am very far from an expert in FX.

Overweight US-domiciled companies a little.

Weighting schema will include some sort of reverse market cap formula. This is for two reasons. First, many of the large companies are in many businesses not affected by the bill, so new business from the Federal Government only goes so far on their operating statement. So in the first place, we want to overweight pure-play smaller companies. Secondly, I believe in practice procurement will favor smaller, US domiciled companies where possible.

For the same reason, weightings will also include a metric from annual report revenue recognition and segment tables about what portion of larger companies are being affected.

I'll be back soon with the first public beta version of the portfolio. Feel free to leave suggestions on any of this in the comments. Thanks in advance.