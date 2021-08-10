MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Between accelerating billings growth and high-profile cybersecurity incidents, you might think Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) would be getting a little more benefit of the doubt. Unfortunately, that's not the case. While Check Point hasn't been a huge laggard relative to broader tech market since my last update (up around 7% versus around 11% for the NASDAQ), nor to Palo Alto (PANW), it's still underperforming and other security names like Zscaler (ZS), Fortinet (FTNT), and CrowdStrike (CRWD) have done significantly better. Pull out the comparisons to year-to-date or one-year, and it gets even worse.

I do think there is evidence of acceleration in the business, but it's still entirely fair to question whether it is enough and/or sustainable. Even with double-digit growth in subscription-based products, it seems unlikely that Check Point will be able to crack revenue growth much beyond the 3% to 4% range on a longer-term basis, and it's very tough for low-growth to get its due from a valuation standpoint. With that, while I do think that Check Point is undervalued, the company's fast-follower approach and reliance on larger corporate clients, not to mention weaker relative revenue growth outlook, aren't conducive to a higher multiple.

Better Results In Q2, With Signs Of Life In Growth

I think Check Point's second quarter was actually pretty good. Not only were revenue, operating income, and operating margin better than expected, so too were billings and deferred revenue, and billings grew at the fastest rate in 10 quarters, with the fifth straight quarter of acceleration.

Revenue rose 4% from the prior year, good for a very modest beat versus expectations. Product revenue declined again, falling by 3%, and missing by 1%, but I'd argue this is an exaggerated bear point as Quantum sales include more deferred revenue. Blade subscription revenue rose 12%, beating by around 1%. Maintenance revenue was up 2% and more or less as expected.

Gross margin declined 50bp from the year-ago period and 10bp from the prior quarter, missing by 30bp, but I don't consider this especially material (more quarter to quarter noise). Operating income rose more than 1%, beating expectations by 5%, with operating margin down 120bp to 48.9%, about two points better than expected. At this point it's fair to ask whether operating margin beats driven by opex are going to be well-received, as many analysts and investors would like to see increased marketing and R&D spending to drive better long-term revenue growth.

Billings rose 9% this quarter, beating expectations by more than 6% and doing so against a tough comp (+7% in the year-ago period), and marking the fifth straight quarter of acceleration and the best growth since the fourth quarter of 2018. Deferred revenue rose 10%, beating by around 2%.

Growth, But Arguably Still Not Enough Of It

In addition to the fifth straight quarter of billings growth acceleration, there were good trends elsewhere in the business. Looking at the interplay of billings, deferred revenue, and product revenue, underlying subscription demand growth remains comfortably in the double-digits (up 13%), in conjunction with the 12% reported revenue growth in blade subscriptions.

Harmony and CloudGuard have continued to grow at a double-digit rate, now making up around 20% or so of subscription-based revenue. While having solid double-digit growers like this is a positive, a look across at names like CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Palo Alto, and Zscaler doesn't suggest that Check Point is making any real headway. What's more, that's in a period where the incidence of complex software attacks continues to increase and where industry spending is above-trend.

I'd also note that sales in North America were basically flat in a quarter where Fortinet reported 29% growth. While not enough other security companies have reported yet for a better array of comps, this is almost certainly going to be well below market growth.

On a more positive note, the company hired a new head of sales for the Americas in April, with Geoff Waters coming over from VMware (VMW). Given the positive impact of past sales restructurings in Europe and Asia, I'm guardedly bullish that this change can drive a higher level of sustainable sales growth, particularly as the company is still in the process of transitioning its sales model away from prioritizing renewals and toward growth. Considering that Check Point targets larger corporations and organizations (including governments), though, and these entities have longer sales cycles, it could take a little longer for the benefits to become apparent in the results.

The Outlook

I like the Infinity one-stop-shop platform with network security (Quantum), cloud security (CloudGuard), and user/access security (Harmony), but I do still have my concerns that Check Point is just not ambitious or innovative enough to drive attractive growth in a very competitive enterprise security market.

At some point, the numbers are what they are, and Check Point's revenue growth has been decelerating for quite some time, with sub-5% year-over-year sales growth since 2017 and only 6% annualized sales growth over the past decade (with a lower rate of FCF growth). As I said, slow-growth tech doesn't often outperformance, and it's a real hurdle for these shares.

I'm looking for around 3% to 4% long-term core revenue growth from Check Point. It's possible that there is more underlying momentum in the subscription-based business, particularly with the high single-digit billings growth and the underlying double-digit growth in subscription demand, but whether that can ultimately drive meaningful revenue acceleration beyond that 3% to 4% range is definitely yet to be proven.

I do expect strong ongoing margins, though I also think FCF margins have peaked and are likely to settle closer to the mid-40%'s over time as the company invests more in business development (R&D and marketing).

The Bottom Line

On a discounted cash flow basis, these shares do look undervalued below $140. Low-growth tech stocks can languish below apparent DCF-based fair value for long stretches of time, though, and a combination of revenue/billings growth and margins are a better predictor of market performance. To that end, Check Point's revenue/billings growth and margins would argue for a forward revenue multiple of 6.7x, suggesting a fair value in the mid-$130's.

Check Point does look undervalued, but I have very real concerns that this is a value trap that will frustrate investors. I'd love to be proven wrong here, and signs of momentum in the subscription-based business are encouraging in that respect, but investors considering this name need to be aware of the risk that without revenue growth acceleration, this one could "look cheap" for a while longer and offer the dubious security of consistently lackluster returns.