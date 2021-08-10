marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Unlike most equity bubbles across history, which have usually been justified in investors' minds by unrealistically strong growth prospects, this one is being justified to a large extent by Federal Reserve policy. There are two arguments put forward by investors who believe the Fed can and will prevent a significant market decline. The first is that low real interest rates makes stocks relatively attractive by lowering the required rate of return relative to bonds. The second is that the Fed will do whatever it takes to backstop the market in the event of a crash, which reduces the required equity risk premium.

I have shown below that low real interest rates in no way justify current valuations, largely because they reflect (and to some extent even cause) weak real GDP growth. The only Fed policy that can legitimately be used to justify current valuations is the promise that it will step in to do whatever it takes in the event of a large market drop, which includes buying equity ETFs. However, a severe market decline is not guaranteed to elicit such action, and if even if it were, it would not be guaranteed to trigger the necessary market reaction.

Equity Risk Premium Shows Low Rates Do Not Justify Current Valuations

The first way in which investors believe Fed policy justifies current valuations is through deeply negative real interest rates and bond yields. Low real yields raise the present value of future cash flows and so all else equal raise the fair value of stocks, albeit at the expense of future returns. The current yield of -1.2% on the 10-year inflation-linked bond compares to a post-War average of 1.7% based on trailing CPI data.

However, while real interest rates are significantly below their long-term average, real GDP growth prospects are too. Due to a combination of declining trend productivity and labor force growth, real GDP growth is highly unlikely to average above 1% over the next decade, which compares to an average of 3.1% since 1946. The deterioration in the dividend growth rate is likely to be even more severe. After averaging 2.5% since 1946, real dividends per share will struggle to grow at all in real terms over the next decade in my view, for reasons outlined in 'VOO: Don't Expect A Dividend Recovery'. So, while the required rate of return on stocks maybe lower currently due to below average real bond yields, this is almost equally offset by weaker dividend growth prospects.

We can see that in the context of weak dividend growth prospects, the current low dividend yield means that the equity risk premium is still significantly below its long-term average. In the post-WW2 period, the S&P500 has generated average annual real returns of 7.4%, which equates to an equity risk premium of 5.7% after subtracting real Treasury yields. This 5.7% annual outperformance reflects the fact that stocks are much more volatile than bonds and can therefore undergo large losses, particularly during times of economic weakness when default risk rises.

Today, based on the current -1.2% real bond yield, the 1.3% dividend yield, and assuming zero growth in dividends, the equity risk premium is just 2.5%. If the equity risk premium were to rise back to the post-War average of 5.7%, assuming real bond yields and dividend growth remained unchanged, the S&P500 dividend yield would have to rise from the current 1.3% to 4.5%, which would take a staggering 70% fall in equity prices. This should be enough to at least dispel the idea that low real interest rates justify current equity valuations.

Further Monetary Easing May Do More Harm Than Good

It may be tempting to think that even if low real bond yields don't currently justify today's equity valuations, they will continue to head lower as the Fed is forced to keep policy loose even if inflation rises due to the government's high debt level. I believe this will be the case, but it does not at all mean that further declines in real yields would justify current equity valuations. The reason being that by further forcing down real borrowing costs, three unintended consequences can result:

Reduced productivity: When interest rates are set below the natural rate it gives entrepreneurs false signals about the availability of resources and thus the future profitability of their investments. Investment goods production fails to align with the end demand from consumers and economic stagnation results. Low real interest rates tend to manifest in the survival of companies that would otherwise be forced into bankruptcy, enabling labor and capital to move to more productive areas of the economy. They effectively lower the bar for productivity growth and help explain the long-term downtrend in U.S. productivity in recent decades.

Rising inflation: By keeping real interest rates deeply negative, the Fed is sending a signal to the Treasury to continue running large fiscal deficits. As well as undermining productivity by putting more resources in the hands of government, persistent deficits also raise the risk of inflation, which often undermines corporate profit margins.

Rising risk of future emergency rate hikes: Rising inflation and deeply negative real interest rates also raise the potential for a loss of confidence in money as a store of wealth. There is a risk that an uncontrollable rise in inflation may require policymakers to undertake harsh interest rate hikes and budget cuts to bring it back under control. Even if such an interest rate spike was to occur far into the future, the fear of it occurring could still have the effect of negating any positive impact on current stock prices.

The reasons above go a long way to explaining why deeply negative real bond yields have failed to prevent market crashes in the past. For instance, in the mid-1970s equity valuations halved amid a 10% decline in real 10-year Treasury yields.

Source: Robert Shiller

Furthermore, in the U.K., 10-year inflation-linked bond yields are much more deeply negative than in the U.S. at -3.0%, yet forward dividend yields are 3x higher at 4.2%. Clearly, if negative real bond yields support stocks, they are not very good at it.

MSCI U.K. Forward Dividend Yield Vs 10-Year Real Bond Yield

Source: Bloomberg

The Fed Put Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

While it could be argued that low real interest rates have provided support to valuations, it cannot be denied that declining investor risk premiums have played the main role in the current bull market. This appetite for risk has undoubtedly been supported by the Fed's policy response to the COVID crash in March 2020.

The lesson learned from that 35% market crash was not that stocks are risky assets and therefore require a high risk premium, but that even during the worst economic conditions the Fed has the ability to drive stocks higher. As long as investors believe the Fed has the power to prevent the market from crashing, then it is a self-fulfilling prophecy. However, the Fed has effectively painted itself into a corner. The widespread belief that it can and will prevent another market crash has led investors to drive down the equity risk premium to a level that means even the slightest of negative shocks could trigger one.

It is important to note that there is no guarantee that the Fed will have the political will to reenact the policies it undertook last March if another crash were to occur. The COVID crash was a generational panic that allowed the Fed to assume emergency powers. A series of more mild corrections, particularly if they were to occur during relative economic stability and/or elevated inflation, would unlikely to generate the same emergency response. A clear link between the Fed's support of the stock market and rising wealth inequality is steadily being drawn in the minds of the public, which may also make it more difficult for the Fed to continue bailing out Wall Street.

Even if the Fed were to promise unlimited ETF purchases in the event of another market drop, there is no guarantee that markets would react favorably as they did last March. With valuations much higher today than they were then, and investors even more highly leveraged according to margin balances data, the promise of doing whatever it takes may not be enough. The recovery from the March 2020 low was not driven by the Fed per se but by the collective belief among investors that the Fed's policies would cause other investors to buy stocks. The S&P500 alone has a market cap of USD39trn, almost double the level of M2 and more than double GDP. Clearly the psychological value of the USD14bn in ETFs the Fed purchases last year is much more important than the direct impact.

If investors were to require even a 1% higher equity risk premium on the S&P500, based on current real bond yields and flat dividend growth over the next decade, stocks would have to fall by 53%. There is little the Fed could do to prevent investors from collectively simply requiring a little more return for their risk.