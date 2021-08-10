KevinHyde/iStock via Getty Images

Pictured Above: The capex cash this REIT has gone through while getting its NOI down 84% from its IPO.

We have covered Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) a number of times now, the last one being after the Q1-2021 results. With the rapidly dwindling number of properties and a greater than expected decline in capex due to cash flow issues, we remained pessimistic about this business. Specifically we concluded with:

The $125 million annualized rent number is so far below the $200 million required to get additional funds from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) that we don't think it will ever happen. We have previously shown how the property count dwindled from 266 to 183 over the 2015-2020 time frame. This quarter six more properties were sold and we expect at least another 20 to be sold this year just to keep the lights on. We also would expect more SNO leases to drop from the ranks over time and the company will have to start its massive capex plans anew. We remain bearish and expect a conclusion to this stage in about two years.

Well, the thesis since that piece is playing out as expected.

Today, we take a look at the Q2-2021 results and update our readers with our current stance.

Q2-2021

Last quarter we had seen a marginal improvement where net operating income (NOI) came in at $9.4 million vs. $8.6 million in Q4-2020. That marginal improvement was completely undone here. NOI took another tumble this quarter and went down to $7.6 million.

Quarterly NOI is now down 84% from what we saw when the REIT went public in 2016. That is a truly stunning testament to the macro forces that even the wallet of Warren Buffett cannot counter. Funds from operations (FFO) hit negative $0.61 a share. One alarming fact that investors need to focus on is just how quickly interest expense is rising. Interest expense was $24.9 million in Q4-2020. It moved to $26.1 million in Q1-2021 and this quarter almost breached $29 million. One has to note here that there is no timeline here where SRG will come close to covering even the interest expense. The run rate is now approaching $120 million annually and that is almost equal to the total annual base rent if all signed but unoccupied properties started paying rent.

Here again we stress that this is base rent and not NOI (which is substantially lower).

From a bull perspective there was absolutely nothing but ruin in the report, but if you had an optimistic bent, then perhaps there were two mild positives. The first was that the marked deterioration in SNO leases slowed down this quarter. If investors remember from previous reports, SRG was blowing through these quarter after quarter and completely undoing any chance of reaching a positive FFO this decade. Well, this quarter we saw stabilization of sorts. Total SNO leases did decline to 83 but that was not a negative considering 7 new leases were operational.

The other tiny bright spot was that company's minimal capex ($44 million) was dealt with 6 more properties being sold.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company monetized six properties, generating $77.2 million of gross proceeds. Of the second quarter transactions: $26.8 million of gross proceeds were from vacant assets sold at $51 PSF. The sale of these assets eliminates $(0.8) million of carrying costs. $1.8 million of gross proceeds were from a stabilized asset sale at a 5.5% capitalization rate, and $48.6 million of gross proceeds were from non-stabilized, income producing assets at a blended in-place yield of 2.4%. Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company sold one property for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.5 million.

Verdict

At the current rate of cash burn and property disposals, we think SRG is likely to head to bankruptcy over time. Current NOI is just about 25% of the interest expense. So if NOI moved up four fold, then you could cover interest expense. Let's not lose sight of the fact that the interest expense continues to rise quarter after quarter and SRG keeps selling an average of 6 properties every quarter to keep the cash coming in. The numbers below are downright scary.

The best bet here would be to try and convert the Berkshire Hathaway loan into equity at possibly about $10-$12 a share. Of course BRK.B has to be willing to do that and SRG's management will have to acknowledge that all those dreams of massive returns at the IPO, will remain just dreams. But that seems the best way out.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.