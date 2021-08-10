Sergei Dubrovskii/E+ via Getty Images

US-based independent oil and gas producer Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) released its second-quarter 2021 results on July 28, 2021.

HES reported an adjusted second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $0.24, beating analysts' expectations. It was a huge improvement from the year-ago loss of $1.05 per share.

Quarterly revenues rose to $1,598 million from $842 million a year ago.

Its strong second-quarter results benefitted from higher commodity price realizations even if oil equivalent production was slightly weaker.

Investment Thesis

HES is a solid independent oil and gas producer that I suggest for a long-term investment in oil. Nothing has changed since the last quarter's earnings in terms of the investment thesis.

However, it's crucial to trade short-term your long-term position due to the oil industry's inherent volatility. I recommend using about 30% of your position dedicated to short-term fluctuations.

HES is doing quite well on a one-year basis despite correcting significantly recently. The stock is now up 38% on a one-year basis.

CEO John Hess said in the conference call:

The key for our company is to have a low cost of supply. By investing only in high return, low cost opportunities; the best rocks for the best returns; we have built a differentiated and focused portfolio that is balanced between short cycle and long cycle assets. Guyana is our growth engine and the Bakken, Gulf of Mexico and Southeast Asia are our cash engines.

Hess Corp. 2Q21 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues and other in $ Billion 0.84 1.18 1.42 1.92 1.60 Net income available to common in $ Million -320 -243 -97 252 -73 EBITDA $ Million 356 458 649 972 638 EPS diluted in $/share -1.05 -0.80 -0.32 0.82 -0.24 Cash from operations in $ Million 266 136 486 591 785 Quarterly CapEx in $ Million 579 426 374 385 355 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -313 -290 112 206 430 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.65 1.29 1.74 1.87 2.43 Long-term debt in $ Billion 8.21 8.28 8.30 8.29 8.22 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 305 305 307 308 308 Oil Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 334 321 321 333 328 Global liquid price ($/b) 39.03 45.60 45.32 50.02 59.79 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 2.41 2.94 3.35 4.90 4.05

Analysis: Revenues, Generic Free Cash Flow, and Oil and Gas Production Worldwide

1 - Quarterly total revenues were $1,598 million in 2Q21

Hess' revenues increased to $1,598 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $842 million in the same quarter a year ago. The quarterly loss was $0.24 per diluted share compared to a year-ago loss of $1.05 per diluted share.

The adjusted net loss was $122 million compared with an adjusted net loss of $249 million in the prior-year quarter. Also, operating expenses for the 2Q21 totaled $315 million versus $294 million last year. The total costs and expenses rose to $1,463 million in 2Q21 from $1,114 million a year ago.

The company completed the sale of its Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage interests on April 30, 2021, for a total consideration of $312 million. Also, the company will get $375 million from the sale of its class B units in Hess Midstream.

CEO John Hess said in the conference call:

we announced this morning that Hess Midstream will buy back $750 million of its Class B units from its sponsors, Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners, to be completed in the third quarter. We expect to receive approximately $375 million in proceeds and our ownership in Hess Midstream on a consolidated basis will be approximately 45%, compared with 46% prior to the transaction.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus the CapEx.

HES's trailing yearly free cash flow is $458 million, with a $430 million gain in 2Q21.

Meanwhile, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, roughly a cash cost of $305 million per year.

Consolidated net debt (including the midstream) went slightly down this quarter to $5.79 billion. The Midstream alone represents $1.832 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.430 billion from $1.866 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The total debt consolidated was $8.223 billion on June 30, 2021, down from $8.286 billion in the prior quarter. Total debt excluding the midstream segment was $6.391 billion. It is important to note that the Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess corp.

Debt to capitalization at quarter-end was 56.4%.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

HES produced 328.3K net Boep/d in 2Q21. It was down 1.8% from the same quarter a year ago with contributions from resources in the Bakken play of 159K Boep/d this quarter.

Below are the historical trends of global liquid prices and NG prices. In 2Q21, the company sold its oil at an average price worldwide of $59.79 per barrel, including hedging.

Crude oil output was 166K Bop/d in the second quarter of 2021. Further, natural gas liquids production totaled 57K Bbls/d, and natural gas output was 105.3K Boep/d.

Production details are as follows:

CEO John Hess said in the conference call:

The Bakken remains a core part of our portfolio and our largest operated asset. We have a large inventory of future drilling locations that generate attractive financial returns at $50 per barrel WTI.

Production per commodity. Oil represents 49.4% of the total oil equivalent in 2Q21.

Compared to the year-ago quarter.

With its low cost of supply and industry-leading financial returns, the Stabroek block in Guyana remains a top priority for the company.

CEO John Hess said in the conference call:

We see the potential for at least six FPSOs on the block by 2027 and up to 10 FPSOs to develop the discovered resources on the block. And we continue to see multibillion barrels of future exploration potential remaining. Earlier today, we announced a significant new oil discovery at Whiptail. The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet of net pay and the Whiptail-2 well, which is located 3 miles northeast of Whiptail-1, encountered 167 feet of net 3 pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling continues at both wells to test deeper targets. The Whiptail discovery could form the basis for a future oil development in the southeast area of Stabroek Block and will add to the previous recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

2021 Guidance

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Note: the chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

HES forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $75.2 and support at $71.8.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $75.2 and $79 depending on oil prices and accumulate between $71 and $72. The stock is now trading at support in the buy range.

However, looking at the RSI and the actual weakness in the oil segment, it is highly likely that HES breaks down and retests its lower support at $67.

The oil industry is correlated to the economy, and the new virus variant is not helping now.

