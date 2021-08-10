jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following a long and dark period of stagnation for investors holding shares of General Electric (NYSE: NYSE:GE) stock, recent quarterly results suggest that the worst might now be behind the company and that the slow progress of a transitional turnaround might signal brighter days ahead. Of course, that’s not to say that General Electric’s results were exceptional or impressive by any means - and most of the evidence of General Electric’s strengthening position seems to be focused within its healthcare and aviation segments. But investors must understand that every one of the company’s industrial segments did see better earnings results during the most recent reporting period - and we think that General Electric has now shown enough stability for investors to perhaps give the stock a second look as a potential portfolio addition.

General Electric’s most recent earnings results indicated stable revenue growth of +3% on an annualized basis (at $18.28 billion). Organic revenues posted just under the $17 billion mark and all of this shows that the company might not be positioned for the long-term turnaround that has been anticipated by bullish investors since current CEO Larry Culp took charge of the company in October 2018. Essentially, General Electric’s most recent quarterly results have ended an extended streak of revenue declines and these performances now put bullish investors on a much stronger path toward potential gains going forward.

As we can see in the chart above, General Electric’s cost-cutting efforts and stable revenue performances have helped the company generate quite impressive industrial operating margins. On an adjusted basis, General Electric’s +5.3% industrial operating margins are a far cry from the negative figures the company posted during the same period last year. Further evidence of a sustainable turnaround within the company can be found in General Electric’s encouraging industrial free cash flow figures (adjusted), which came in at $388 million for the most recent reporting period.

Overall, this tells us that General Electric’s strategies to fortify the balance sheet are making significant progress. For example, the company raised its debt buyback to $7 billion in a major push to deleverage the balance sheet and this has helped General Electric reduce its outstanding debt from nearly $135 billion in 2017 to just $63.5 billion by the end of June 2021. The company also raised its guidance for free cash flow in 2021 and General Electric now sees a potential range of $3.5-5 billion in free cash flow for the full year.

Of course, this is a sizable improvement from the $2.5-4.5 billion in free cash flow that management expected previously, so these increases offer a vote of confidence that should not be overlooked by investors building retirement portfolios. In the past, investors that have adopted a bearish stance on General Electric have often pointed to the company’s limited ability to generate free cash flow as a central argument explaining why the market should not be buying the stock.

However, CEO Larry Culp seems to be looking at these aspects of the company as a main priority and General Electric’s most recent earnings results help to confirm the positive outlook on this front going forward. As long as the company’s cash flows continue moving in the right direction, GE should continue to be on the radar for investors looking to capitalize on a potential rebound in share prices following a dark period of nearly 20-year declines in the stock.

To be certain, General Electric’s recent earnings results are by no means stellar given the fact that this is a company that boasts a market cap of nearly $115 billion. Notably, General Electric’s renewables business was an area of continued weakness (losing money during the most recent reporting period) but the company did see smaller losses in this segment (on both a quarterly basis and an annualized basis). However, on balance, we can see that there is clear evidence of long-term progress that is both stable and has better potential for repeatability in coming quarters.

General Electric’s healthcare unit offers another winning example of this bullish trend, with segment orders of $4.8 billion indicating gains of +14% and a gain of +11% in organic orders. Fortunately, these figures also indicate double-digit gains relative to the second-quarter period in 2019, so investors should view these trends as being longer-term in nature (rather than simply as one positive quarterly performance). Moreover, quarterly orders from General Electric’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDX) segment rose by almost +50% as the pandemic-recovery environment continues to support the outlook for the segment.

Orders from the company’s Healthcare Systems (HCS) segment also rose by +7% organically on an annualized basis. HCS segment margins rose by 500 basis points to 18% (or 460 basis points organically), which is a development that shows General Electric’s recent efforts to reduce costs and increase productivity have been confirmed by real results in quarterly earnings. Rising margin strength was also apparent in General Electric’s power business, which is a segment that some bearish analysts argued - just a short time ago - might not even be salvageable given the outdated nature of many operations and a long-term reluctance to change its primary focus within the upper levels of management.

So while losses were seen in General Electric’s renewables business, many of these weaknesses have been anticipated by the market with almost an implied understanding that GE is still a work in progress - and that the transition period will need to be slow and steady in order to be sustainable going forward. Once the company’s aviation segment is able to operate at pre-pandemic levels, we could see a tremendous catalyst for earnings growth begin to emerge in the months ahead.

From a price-chart perspective, we can see further evidence indicating potential gains in share prices and these patterns can be seen now that the stock has found clear support just above the $95 level. Essentially, this price structure can be viewed as a period of consolidation following a strong bull run higher - and this is a scenario that tends to add validity to the underlying upward trend.

Given the confluence of positive factors that seem to be aligning in ways that support the bullish outlook for General Electric, the stock is starting to look more and more attractive following a period of long-term stagnation in share prices. Recent attention has been focused on the company’s decision to complete a reverse stock split but investors should understand that these types of events are rare and they should not become determining factors in assessing the underlying value of a stock. When we strip away the hype, recent earnings performances from General Electric are attractive enough on their own to consider including GE as part of a long-term retirement portfolio.