shank_ali/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

U.K. retailer J. Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) has had a solid start to its financial year and looks set to get back to pre-pandemic profitability in the current year. While I like the business and its strategy, the share price has moved up to a point where I now see it as overvalued.

Sainsbury's Continues to Perform Strongly

The company has continued to report strong sales performance.

In its first quarter trading statement, the company shared that trading is ahead of where it was in all areas of the business prior to the pandemic (2019 figures).

Interestingly, general merchandise sales through the largely online Argos operation, came in well ahead of that in the supermarket estate, which I think bolsters the case I made for the company as a digital play in J Sainsbury: A Growing E-Commerce Story.

Source: company Q1 trading statement

It now expects to report pre-tax underlying profit of at least £660m in the current financial year.

That takes it back to where it was before the pandemic, and indeed is likely its best performance since 2015. U.K. retailing is very competitive and has seen growing competitive threats, not least from German discounters. So I think Sainsbury's ability to maintain its operating profit deserves at least some credit as it masks a very hard ongoing competitive threat.

Graph calculated by author using data from company reports

I think the outlook remains solid. Customer demand is higher than it was pre-pandemic and while some of that may be due to ongoing restrictions and homeworking, I think the business has shown its durability. Additionally, business in the Argos division is set to keep growing strongly as the demand for online shopping remains high. I only expect that to grow, and Argos will be a leading beneficiary of the shift.

Sainsbury's as a Bid Target

Walmart (WMT) sold its majority stake in Asda over the past year and Morrison's (OTCPK:MRWSF) is on the block right now, so two of the U.K.'s big four supermarket chains will likely have changed hands in little over a year. It is inevitable that there both Tesco and Sainsbury will come under scrutiny as potential bid targets.

I like Sainsbury's and could see a strategic fit for a retailer or a ripe candidate for a private equity bidder, but I don't think at the current price it offers the same value to a bidder as Morrison's did at its pre-bid price. Even now, amid a bidding war which has driven its share price up around 55%, Morrison's market cap remains a little below Sainsbury's even though Morrison's post-tax profits have beaten those of Sainsbury's for the past four years in a row. So while a bid can never be ruled out, I don't think Sainsbury's offers attractive value to a bidder right now relative to other options in the market.

The Valuation Has Become More Stretched

The shares have been marching upwards, adding 52% over the past year.

It's not a straight comparison versus Tesco due to the latter's special dividend and share consolidation impacting its share price, but nonetheless Sainsbury's has outperformed its sectoral rival, as shown by the blue line below representing Sainsbury's versus Tesco in orange.

Source: Google Finance

Is Sainsbury's a 52% better company than a year ago? Despite its strong business performance, I don't think so. The P/E ratio has risen to 49x even using the pre-pandemic earnings (and it is noteworthy that the company's basic earnings per share have fallen for five years in a row).

The forecast underlying operating profit is broadly similar to 2019, suggesting a prospective P/E in the forties. Even allowing for investors driving the price up in case the bid for rival Morrison's encourages a bid for Sainsbury's, I regard that valuation as too high. The Sainsbury's business is in rude health and will likely recover fully (and perhaps more) from the pandemic this year, but its profit seems unlikely to me to be structurally much higher than it was historically. At its current share price, I am thus turning bearish on Sainsbury's.

Conclusion: Decent Company, Unattractive Price

I like some things about Sainsbury. It has strong brand awareness and a decent position in the U.K. retail market, which I think could be strengthened by its growing moves into the online market. A key risk is the highly competitive nature of the U.K. retail market, but again Sainsbury's performance in recent years suggests that it has found a way to maintain its performance amidst such conditions.

However, the company valuation looks overdone to me at this point. Shareholders in Sainsbury's have had an excellent run over the past five years but the current share price looks hard to justify, in my opinion. I am therefore bearish on the name at its current price.