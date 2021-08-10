audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of zero-emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation ("Nikola") are down by almost 40% since my last update on the company in early December.

Last week, Nikola reported Q2 results and lowered expectations for initial deliveries of the company's Nikola Tre BEV truck later this year mostly due to the global chip shortage with commercial sales now targeted for early 2022.

Source: Company Presentation

Should Nikola manage to recognize revenues on some of the pre-series trucks scheduled for production later this year, initial gross margin is expected to be negative 190%.

The company's cash position of $632.7 million decreased by $131 million quarter-over-quarter and on the conference call, management projected up to $430 million in additional cash outflows for the remainder of the year.

Assuming full utilization of the recent $300 million stock purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC ("Tumim"), the company's cash position at year-end is expected to be between $500 million and $530 million, sufficient to fund the company until the end of Q2/2022.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the company sold approximately 3.9 million shares to Tumim for estimated net proceeds between $45 million and $50 million.

Cash outflows for the quarter included $25 million for the company's recent investment in Wabash Valley Resources LLC ("WVR"), a low-carbon hydrogen project currently under development in West Terre Haute, Indiana:

Source: Company Presentation

Under the offtake right, the company would have access to approximately 50 metric tons of daily hydrogen production.

While Nikola is touting an anticipated purchase price of below $1 for one kilogram of hydrogen, this figure does not include the very substantial cost and capital investment for on-site storage, liquefaction, distribution, and dispensing.

On the call, management also provided an update on the company's FCEV plans with production start for the Nikola Tre FCEV still anticipated for the second half of 2023 while the long-range Nikola 2 FCEV is expected to follow approximately 12 months later.

But to get even close to commercial FCEV production, the company would likely have to raise another $1+ billion over the next couple of quarters, partially due to the requirement to scale hydrogen infrastructure.

Bottom Line:

Nikola's new management continues to face the herculean task to somehow turn founder Trevor Milton's former stock promotion scheme into a viable business.

Investors should continue to avoid the shares given the company's massive capital needs and the ongoing overhang from the recent Tumim stock purchase agreement and Trevor Milton's legal troubles. After being charged with securities fraud in late July and released on $100 million bail, Milton sold approximately $77 million worth of Nikola stock.