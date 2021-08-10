Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) (also "BFS" or "the Company" hereafter) has nearly completed the merger with BMC. This merger, along with other acquisitions and the organic gains in manufactured products has keyed soaring revenues and profitability. The housing supply remains historically short and this excess of demand will exist for several years. BFS remains substantially undervalued, is well below analyst targets, and I am upgrading to Strong Buy after Q2 results.

Is BLDR A Good Long-term Stock?

The United States housing market has underproduced homes since the Great Recession. During this time demand has been building much faster than supply as millennials seek to become homeowners, existing homeowners look to upgrade, and city dwellers look to the suburbs. As shown below, we are only now coming back to the median mark on housing starts.

Data by YCharts

We have underbuilt for so long that the National Association of Realtors estimates the market is 6.8 million homes short. Although their estimate may be slightly inflated, there is no disagreement on the shortage, and estimates range from 4 million to the 6.8 million mentioned above. I have been noting this trend in previous articles and I discussed this and other interesting items directly with BFS CEO Dave Flitman in an interview you can read here. After Q2 2021 the trend is accelerating and demand continues to grow.

Let me start with the current state of the residential housing environment. we continue to see strong demand across the country. Specifically, single-family housing demand is robust and our entire supply chain is working hard to keep up with that strength. Regardless of short-term fluctuations, we believe the nation’s homebuilding sector is growing today, and there is sustained growth in store for the next several years. Freddie Mac stated earlier this year that the U.S. is underbuilt by approximately 4 million homes. The National Association of Realtors believes we are 5.5 million homes underbuilt. Whichever number you believe, there is a significant shortage of housing in this country that will take many years of above normal starts to overcome. According to the NAHB’s second quarter 2021 housing trends report, almost 20% of American adults are considering the purchase of a home within the next year. This statistics have increased for 5 consecutive quarters and is nearly double to 10% in Q1 of 2020...The millennial generation, some 82 million strong, will continue to provide support and growth in new housing construction for many years...This data further supports our strong belief in the need for new home construction. -Dave Flitman, CEO on Q2 2021 earnings call.

Upgrading Builders FirstSource Stock To Strong Buy

Over the last 1, 3, and 5 years Builders FirstSource has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and even the high-flying Nasdaq (QQQ) handily over each period.

Data by YCharts

During this time the Company has successfully integrated several other companies through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) including the BMC merger and recent acquisitions of WTS Paradigm and Cornerstone Building Alliance in Maricopa County, AZ, the fastest growing county in the nation.

Alliance has an estimated 45% market share with the top homebuilders and catapults us to a leading position in the state. Its geographic footprint and component manufacturing capability is an excellent strategic fit. And the limited overlap of our existing coverage enables us to expand our product offerings into previously untapped regions. Alliance is margin accretive and we have an opportunity to embed our millwork capability into their operations. - Dave Flitman, CEO

BFS also offers value-added products to builders that can be indispensable as contractors struggle to find and retain skilled laborers. Value-added products include manufactured components that contractors can have delivered to the jobsite already assembled. This segment grew organically 58% in Q2 2021. The accretive M&A activities, and push towards value-added products, should allow the Company to increase profitability significantly and this is exactly what happened in Q2 2021. The graph below shows the jump from Q1 to Q2 2021 in both EBITDA and operating margin.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha, SEC filings

Margins which were previously trending upward expanded tremendously as the Company successfully integrated through M&A and created efficiencies and scale. While EBITDA margin is unlikely to stay near 15%, management is confident it can be maintained above 10% moving forward.

Quarterly profits also exploded in Q2 with net income coming in at $497M for the quarter and EBITDA at a whopping $828M. This translates to nearly $900M in net income in the trailing twelve months (TTMs). Revenue per share also increased significantly to an impressive $27 per share in Q2 2021. Over the TTMs Builders FirstSource pulled in $90 per share in top-line revenue.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha, SEC filings

This has cultivated excellent metrics on a per share basis. The chart below is presented on a diluted per share basis over the TTMs by quarter. As shown, the Company has reported $10.32 in EBITDA over the last 12 months and $5.48 in net income per share while the stock closed on 08/09/2021 at just $47.50 - significantly undervalued.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

The stock has been on a fairly steady upward climb over the last year, however the recent pullback in early May-June, graphed below, provides an excellent entry point. As shown below, earnings and profits have risen much faster than the stock price recently leaving BLDR stock significantly mispriced. While the stock has gained 76% over the last year, the relative valuation has still fallen more than 20%. This disconnect offers an exceptional opportunity for Alpha.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), shown above, less than 8 is refreshingly reasonable in this market. It is unlikely to last long once the market takes a fresh look at the Company's performance, additions, and future prospects. In a market at all-time highs, this stock remains an undervalued gem primed for further outsized gains. For perspective, the current forward P/E for the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial are 29.15, 22.37, and 19.35, respectively, according to the Wall Street Journal.

What Are Analyst Targets On BLDR Stock?

Analysts are also bullish on Builders FirstSource with an average price target of $64.38 according to Yahoo Finance. This implies a 36% upside from the current price. 4 analysts rate the stock a Strong Buy, 4 a Buy, and 2 rate it a Hold according to the same report. There are no ratings of Sell.

Risk and Uncertainties

As with all equities, BFS comes with risk. The largest risk to BLDR's results is a significantly slowdown in the home building market. This can be caused by a resurgence in the pandemic which leads to another recession or by some other unexpected event.

Integrating mergers and acquisitions also has inherent risk factors including lack of expected synergies, overpayment, or cultures that do not mesh and hinder results. BFS executives have a long history of successful M&A activity both with BFS and in their prior roles, which mitigates this risk.

The stock also currently has a short interest of 4.7%. While this interest has been declining, it is still quite high showing that not everyone is convinced that the Company will continue to outperform the market.

Conclusion

Builders FirstSource has recently been extremely successful with the BMC merger, other strategic acquisitions and organic growth. And there is likely more to come. Margins, revenues, and net income rose to record levels in Q2 2021 and management believes them to be sustainable. The home building market is experiencing an unprecedented excess of demand that should last for several years as the country catches up on a decade of underbuilding. Despite the stock's recent returns, which have far outpaced each major index, it remains undervalued and should continue to outpace the broader market over the long-term. BLDR is a Strong Buy.